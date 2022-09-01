ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 things to know as Austin Peay football prepares for home opener against Presbyterian

By George Robinson, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 4 days ago
Austin Peay debuted new quarterback and Middle Tennessee State transfer Mike Diliello, last week against Western Kentucky. Although it didn't produce a win, coach Scotty Walden may have found his permanent starter.

The Govs (0-1) open Fortera Stadium with a 6 p.m. showdown with Presbyterian (0-0) on Saturday in Clarksville in the first of three straight games in which the Govs should be favored.

Here are three things to know about Saturday's game.

No moral victories

It's 2022. The days of referring to a college football loss as a moral victory faded years ago. But Austin Peay's isn't kicking itself over last week's 38-27 loss to Western Kentucky. If anything, the Govs proved it has comparable talent and that was with a quarterback making his first career start, on the road and on national television.

How Austin Peay capitalizes on what was a decent performance last week is the bigger question. Presbyterian represents a chance to push the rock downhill before rolling it uphill in ASUN play that begins in late September.

BRYCE ROBINSON:Through injuries, setbacks, sadness, Govs QB never wavered

PREDICTIONS:We predict all 11 Austin Peay football games for 2022

The C.J. Evans effect

It felt like last year — C.J. Evans wasn't utilized enough. The Govs know how dynamic the junior running back can be. As a freshman he led the team with over 600 all-purpose yards, but was often lost in the shuffle of offensive playmakers as a sophomore.

Last week, he had 10 touches — all in the running game — and it still felt like his number wasn't called enough. Granted coaches will call a game based on prior scouting and adjust in-game when necessary. But with Evans' speed and explosive play ability, 10 touches for 40 yards seems like a low number.

With players like Eugene Minter, Baniko Harley, Draylen Ellis and Brian Snead having moved on, Evans' presence as a go-to guy becomes even more important.

A new Presbyterian?

What will Presbyterian's offense look like under first-year coach Steve Englehart? It likely won't resemble last year's 2-9 team that threw it nearly 60 times a game. Don't blink. Presbyterian threw it 59 times a game last year and averaged 414 yards passing and 36 points a game. It racked up 39 touchdowns, but also threw 31 interceptions.

This year's Blue Hose likely won't throw it that much. Even in the age of complex passing systems, there is merit to a balanced offense. That was reflected in the Blue Hose's record

Govs to watch

LB Antoine Williams: Williams had 14 total tackles to lead Austin Peay last week.

WR James Burns: The Govs are going to have to find reliable options outside of Drae McCray. Burns turned in a solid effort last week with four receptions for 54 yards.

DB Shamari Simmons: Western Kentucky tried Simmons and he burned them with an interception in the third quarter last week. He also had three pass breakups.

Blue Hose to watch

RB Delvecchio Powell II: Presbyterian's most versatile player, Powell ran for 775 yards last year with six touchdowns and added 447 yards receiving.

LB Alex Herriott: Herriot is the Blue Hose's leading returning tackler. He finished with 61 last year, including three sacks.

WR Jalen Jones: Capable of explosive plays, Jones had 471 receiving yards and eight TDs last year that included a 239-yard, five-TD performance against Valparaiso.

Game prediction

Austin Peay 40, Presbyterian 10: After holding their own against an FBS opponent in last week's opener, the Govs get a chance to gain momentum with the first of three winnable games that begins Saturday. Look for Austin Peay's offense to roll with opportunities to take deep shots in the passing game.

How to watch Austin Peay vs. Presbyterian

TV: ESPN+ streaming service. Radio: ESPN Clarksville (104.1 FM).

Reach sports writer George Robinson at grobinson@gannett.com or (931) 245-0747 and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at grobinson@gannett.com or (931) 245-0747 and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

