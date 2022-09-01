ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

From apple picking to corn mazes to Halloween events, here are things to do with kids this fall around Milwaukee

By Amy Schwabe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
Fall in Wisconsin has arrived, with cooler days, beautiful leaves, the promise of Halloween and, yes, school. But even though weekdays are becoming busy again and homework and after-school activities have returned, there's still time to celebrate the season on weekends, afternoons and evenings. Here are some things to do.

Harvest festivals, apple picking and corn mazes

Take a family trip to your closest apple orchard. Many of them have bakeries with treats like apple cider doughnuts at this time of year, and you can buy plenty of fresh apples. Or go to one of the orchards that let you pick your own apples.

Navigate your way through a corn maze.

Go to a harvest festival. In addition to the local community, school and church festivals, there's the annual Harvest Fair at State Fair Park on Sept. 23-25, with food and activities like pumpkin bowling and rides. And Retzer Nature Center's Apple Harvest Festival is on Sept. 17, and has food, arts and crafts, a fall hike and a scarecrow lane.

Pumpkins, Halloween, trick-or-treat and Dia de los Muertos

Go to your local grocery store or pumpkin farm to choose a pumpkin to carve or paint. While you're at it, paint one of those pumpkins teal to participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project — a commitment to hand out nonfood and allergy-friendly treats on Halloween.

Many communities and venues have jack-o'-lantern displays at this time of year, including both the Milwaukee County Zoo and Racine Zoo.

Buy a Halloween costume, or make your own and take the kids trick-or-treating. Most Milwaukee-area communities will have trick-or-treat hours the weekend before Halloween or on Halloween night.

If you don't want to trick-or-treat in your neighborhood, many churches, businesses and libraries host their own trick-or-treats. You can even trick-or-treat at Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 20-23.

Dia de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday when people celebrate and honor their ancestors who have died. Latino Arts Inc. will have traditional ofrendas (offerings that families place on altars) on exhibit Oct. 20-Nov. 18. The Mitchell Park Domes' annual celebration is slated to be in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic, on Friday, Oct. 28. And the Oct. 23 Family Sunday at the Milwaukee Art Museum will feature hands-on activities dedicated to Dia de los Muertos.

Doors Open Milwaukee and China Lights

During Doors Open Milwaukee on Sept. 24 and 25, people can choose from all kinds of behind-the-scenes tours of Milwaukee buildings, landmarks and historic sites that people typically don't get to see. Even better, many of the tours are free.

The China Lights festival, with "Alice in Wonderland"-themed lanterns, will be at Whitnall Park's Boerner Botanical Gardens Sept. 16-Oct. 30.

Fall colors

When the leaves turn color, that's the perfect time for scenic drives and afternoon walks. The state Department of Natural Resources website has all the information you need to know about the colors of different trees' leaves.

This map will keep you informed about when fall colors reach their peak in different parts of the state.

Here are some great places in the area you can see the leaves from above.

And here are some fall color overlook places in four regions of the state if your family is up for a road trip.

Nature centers and where to go for fall hiking and camping

There are tons of options for fall hikes in Wisconsin. Here are some places to go in the Milwaukee area. And here are some Ice Age Trail segments for fall hiking.

Hikes and walks and wandering around in nature centers are fun in fall because the humidity and mosquito levels are down, and, of course, the fall leaves are beautiful. Some local examples: the Urban Ecology Center locations, the Wehr Nature Center, the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center and the Retzer Nature Center.

Here are some great state park campgrounds around the Milwaukee area if your family doesn't mind the cool nights.

Milwaukee museums and the Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo is open all year round. You may not be eager to go when the weather gets frigid, but fall is arguably a better time to go than in the heat of summer. There are a few new babies to see there, including giraffes and river otters. And the Gorilla Trek virtual reality experience debuted in Milwaukee in July.

Outdoor historical museum Old World Wisconsin is offering free admission for kids on weekends in September.

The Milwaukee Art Museum has plenty of activities for kids, including Play Dates with Art and the hands-on Kohl's Art Studio.

Admission is free to the Milwaukee Public Museum every first Thursday. A special exhibit dedicated to narwhals will also be at the museum through Oct. 2.

Discovery World has plenty of stuff to do for kids, including Design It! Lab with make-and-take projects on Saturdays and Sundays

Betty Brinn Children's Museum has free Community Access Days every third Thursday.

Playgrounds and parks

Most of fall in Wisconsin is warm enough to enjoy parks and playgrounds. And the Milwaukee County parks system has plenty of natural gems.

Check out some new or particularly interesting playgrounds, like the Northwestern Mutual community park on the Summerfest grounds, Waukesha's Fox River Park with a slide built within a hill and the new children's garden in Boerner Botanical Gardens.

Fly a kite at Veterans Park; it's well-known for its good wind power.

Pumpkin spice

For a lot of people, fall is a welcome opportunity to enjoy the tastes and smells of pumpkin spice — nutmeg, cinnamon, allspice and, of course, pumpkin.

If that's you, a coffee shop date with your kids is in order, especially at places that have kid-friendly, coffee-free fall drinks. You can try out Colectivo, Coffee Makes You Black, your neighborhood cafe, and, of course, Starbucks

You can head to your local gift shop, Yankee Candle, Kohl's (which carries Yankee Candle), Hallmark or Bath & Body Works to smell fall candles.

You can even head to your local grocery store to see which products have pumpkin spice flavors this season. The Oreos are already on the shelves.

Board games and toy stores

A trip to a toy store is always fun for browsing, to buy something new or to get a head start on Christmas lists. Here are some independent toy stores in southeast Wisconsin.

Game nights are perfect for fall weekends. Head to a Board Game Barrister location; their employees are well-versed in games and can tailor their recommendations to your family's interests.

Tosa Block Party is another fun place to visit, especially if your kids don't think their Lego collection is big enough to build what they envision. You can reserve a time to build during open hours or host a party for friends and family.

Contact Amy Schwabe at (262) 875-9488 or amy.schwabe@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @WisFamilyJS, Instagram at @wisfamilyjs or Facebook at WisconsinFamily.

