ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

This medical student was once an English learner herself. Now she's collecting books to ease the transition for Afghan evacuee children.

By Sophie Carson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15JK9S_0hdqS3kt00

Fueled by her own childhood experience as an English language learner, a Milwaukee medical school student is collecting donations of books for newly arrived Afghan children.

Maie Zagloul, a second-year student at the Medical College of Wisconsin, believes books will be key to helping Afghan evacuee kids learn English and feel settled in their new communities.

"That doesn't need to be something that holds them back," she said.

The International Institute of Wisconsin, a Milwaukee refugee resettlement agency, will distribute the books she collects to their Afghan clients.

Zagloul knows well the value of reading. She was born in Milwaukee but shortly thereafter moved to Egypt with her family. When they returned and she enrolled in second grade, she was placed in an English as a Second Language program.

The ESL instruction meant she was pulled out of her regular classes. She found it difficult at first to connect with her classmates and to feel like she belonged.

To help learn the language, Zagloul's mother read to her every night. It sparked her love of reading and gave her a boost, she said.

"It's something I carried with me this whole time," she said.

As an undergraduate, Zagloul got involved with a program that aimed to help Palestinians in refugee camps learn English, and she thought back to those nights reading with her mother.

She created the organization Books for Chance and collected over 2,000 children's books for Palestinian and Syrian refugee children abroad.

On the first trip, she dropped off the books herself at the refugee camp in Lebanon. As she collected more, she sent suitcases full of books with friends and relatives traveling to the region. In one case, she partnered with a local group that had shipped boxes of books by sea.

This year, as president of the American Muslim Medical Student Association at her school, she's been spearheading the effort to collect books for Afghan evacuees here in Wisconsin.

"I was born and raised for the most part in Milwaukee, in ESL classrooms, and I just thought it would be wonderful to give back to where I was all those years ago," Zagloul said.

When she reached out to the International Institute of Wisconsin, it told her there was a big need for children's books among Afghan families.

Improved language skills "contribute to lifelong success," especially for Afghan evacuee children, said Brian Curry, president of the agency.

"In addition, we hope that reading together builds a special bond between parents and children that have been through tough times," Curry said in a statement.

Zagloul has been contacting local libraries and mosques, distributing flyers and making social media posts to solicit donations of books. She's also placed distribution boxes around campus.

Starting school in a new country with a new language and culture was tough, Zagloul said. She hopes reading makes the process a bit easier for Afghan kids.

"I hope it shows them that they belong here, too, and that they have a place in this world, and that they can do anything they want to do, and there’s no limitations to what they can do in this life," she said.

Anyone who wants to donate children's books can email Zagloul at booksforchance@gmail.com. Books for kids of all ages are accepted. The drive runs through Friday, but Zagloul will accept books after that.

Contact reporter Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Milwaukee police search for three missing girls

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three missing Milwaukee girls. Jakareia K. Maclin, 11, is considered a critical missing child. Maclin was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North 48th Street. Maclin is with her two siblings Tammyia M. Washington, 15,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’

Tony Moore, executive director of mental health clinic Birds of a Feather, talks while preparing lunch for residents at his group home in Kenosha, Wis. Moore says two large grocery stores in his neighborhood have closed since 2017, and in January, a small grocery there burned down — removing one more source of fresh meat and produce in an already deprived community. Photo taken April 10, 2022. (Joe States / Wisconsin Watch)
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Education
Wauwatosa, WI
Education
City
Lebanon, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Wauwatosa, WI
Wauwatosa, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

ALS patient's 'last wish' was to visit the Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE — "ALS came as a surprise to me," Mary Heese said. "It's an unforgiving disease." The 58-year-old Wauwatosa woman was an active runner who loved nature when, suddenly in 2020, she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The disease, for which there is no cure, has left Heese paralyzed and straining to breathe and speak.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Learn about Regal Society Lifestyle

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- One of the owners of Regal Society Lifestyle joined us in studio for Racine & Me. Deon'Te Cottingham says his company is family owned and operated in Racine. The company is a lifestyle brand with comfortable streetwear created to uplift and inspire people to wear...
RACINE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Nearly Half of All Guns Seized by Milwaukee Police Since 2020 Come From 5 North and Northwest Side ZIP Code Areas

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language Learner#Charity#Esl#Palestinians#Syr
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Robert Camel sought, has ties to Racine

RACINE, Wis. - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for help in the search for 33-year-old Robert Camel. Camel is wanted for a parole violation – convicted of burglary in 2013 – and has a history of not cooperating with authorities. "His previous history of violence...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dogs seized in Washington County, humane society takes in nearly 50

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Humane Society took in nearly 50 dogs, most of them puppies, late Friday, Sept. 2. The organization said the dogs were being illegally transported to the area from Texas in a pickup truck and seized by law enforcement, intercepted at a home in Richfield. The Washington County Sheriff's Office contacted the Washington County Humane Society, and they jumped into action, working through the night to get the 46 puppies and one adult dog settled.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
kenosha.com

Anna’s on the Lake to replace Common Grounds this fall

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Just two days after Harborside Common Grounds closed its doors for good, a new business has announced plans to...
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
WISN

Judge fed up with lack of progress at Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge is threatening the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall at 76 Street and Brown Deer Road with possible jail time. The city issued a raze order in 2019, but the owners of the former mall U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group have been fighting it in court ever since. A representative was ordered to be in court Friday for a hearing but didn’t make an appearance.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight

MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting; 2 victims showed up at hospitals with injuries

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say two people were wounded following a shooting on 36th Avenue just north of 50th Street Saturday evening, Sept. 3. Officials say officers responded to the area just after 5 p.m. Saturday. While investigating the area, police spoke with multiple groups with little to no cooperation.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival

Milwaukee’s Third Ward will be buzzing this Labor Day weekend during the 10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival. Brian Kramp is getting an early start on the fun with information on an event that will showcase the work of more than 130 artists from around the country.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
BROWN DEER, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy