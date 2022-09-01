Pandemic recovery continues. Are Corpus Christi businesses struggling to hire?

While the Corpus Christi economy held steady throughout July, the labor market tells a different story.

Locally, and nationally, the unemployment rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels. Most jobs lost during the depths of the pandemic have been recovered and labor demand has reached a record high, said Jim Lee, director of the South Texas Economic Development Center at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Despite concerns about whether the economy is already in recession or heading toward one, the signs of a tight labor market contrast a contracting economy.

“Most Americans perhaps also feel this way as their wage income has fallen far behind the rising costs of living,” Lee said. “Inflation this year has been the highest in 40 years.”

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the average hourly rate in the Coastal Bend is $18.35, with entry-level workers earning an average of $8.58 per hour and the top 10% earning an average of $33.56 per hour.

Similar to recent months, more than half of Corpus Christi businesses have struggled to find qualified workers, according to a survey conducted by the city’s education and workforce committee.

In the wake of the Great Resignation, the South Texas region’s unemployment claims and job postings have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“But, despite what many local businesses experience in hiring or retaining workers, the unemployment rate across the Coastal Bend seems to suggest some slack in the regional labor market, at least in comparison with the nation,” Lee said.

According to Texas Workforce Commission data, the Corpus Christi metro area’s unemployment rate remains unchanged at 5.7%, compared to the state average of 4% and the national average of 3.5%.

The hospitality industry continued to drive the region’s post-pandemic recovery with more than 2,000 jobs. The information sector, including businesses in online publishing and data communications, has nearly doubled the number of information-based jobs since the beginning of the pandemic.

A survey conducted by the South Texas Economic Development Center showed 64% of local businesses were expanding in July. Only 2% were contracting or reducing. Additionally, 62% expressed future plans to expand while 35% expected to remain the same.

The region did see job growth, but the government sector shed an estimated 620 jobs between June and July. Industries including mining oil and gas extraction and construction remain behind in employment.

“Despite rising prices in the oil and gas and housing markets in the past two years, production and construction activity has been slow to catch up with rising demand,” Lee said.

According to the South Texas Economic Development Center, the local housing market peaked in June with the median home price reaching a record high of nearly $300,000. The number of houses for sale has continued to increase since the beginning of the year.

Signs of a slowdown in the housing market increased in July, according to a Coastal Bend Economic Update from the economic development center.

While cost and price pressures eased in July, businesses face uncertain economic outlooks across the nation.

Though oil and gas production in South Texas will likely ramp up again, easing supply chain issues and decreased housing demand due to rising mortgage rates make the future of construction less certain, Lee said.

The education and health services industry, which employed more than 31,000 in Corpus Christi in July, according to Workforce Solutions data, remains sensitive to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while the war in Ukraine will continue to exacerbate supply chain woes and inflation.

