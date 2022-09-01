Holiday closures for Labor Day

The following closures are related to the upcoming Labor Day holiday, Monday, Sept. 5:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed Monday.

State of Wyoming – Closed Monday.

Laramie County – Closed Monday.

City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Government services

Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Monday.

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, buses will not run Monday.

U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery only Monday; no regular mail service.

Medical care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.

HealthWorks clinic – Closed Monday.

Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Monday.

Volunteers of America – Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed Monday. Trash/recycle pick-up scheduled for Monday will be done Saturday, starting at 6 a.m. Solid Waste offices closed Monday.

The Garbage Guys – Offices closed; regular pickup.

Flyte Sanitation – Closed Monday.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Trash pickup scheduled for Monday will take place Tuesday.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Laramie County Community College – Closed Monday.

Laramie County School District 1 – Closed Monday.

Laramie County School District 2 – Closed Monday.

St. Mary's Catholic School – Closed Monday.

STRIDE Learning Center – Closed Monday.

Community services

Cheyenne Animal Shelter – Open regular hours Monday.

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Open 8 a.m. to noon Monday.

Laramie County Library – Closed Monday.

Meals on Wheels – Business office closed; no meal deliveries Monday.

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed Monday.