The Chelsea Free Methodist Church has a new name and a new home. That will be celebrated at its grand opening on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. The recently built church, now known as New Harvest, is located at 11875 Jackson Road in Lima Township. The church bought 70 acres of property in 2002 in part because it fits with its agricultural theme. Half the acreage is farmed, mostly corn and hay, and there is a large community garden that includes tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, green beans, beets, onions, and more.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO