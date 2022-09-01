Read full article on original website
Angler Stunned After Pulling Shark Out of Maine River
A fisherman from Lincoln County caught an oddity while on a charter boat in the Sheepscot River of Wiscasset, Maine. Newcastle charter boat Capt. Dean Krah said he has fished Maine’s waters for decades, and even he wasn’t sure what his customer had snagged. “I’ve caught every shark out there in the ocean, including a great white, but none of us had ever seen a shark like this before,” Krah told The Lincoln County News. “He had a tail, almost like a thresher shark, and a big set of teeth, and there were gills along the side, like a great white. The color was beautiful. He had brown spots.”
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Proposed night train project gains steam, excitement from Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME)-- People looking to get to and from Canada from parts of New England could have another option if a proposed train project comes together. The Canadian group, Fondation Trains de Nuit, or the Night Trains Foundation, is proposing an overnight ride on the rails. While it...
Maine Turnpike slammed with traffic as families come up for Labor Day weekend
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Even with higher-than-normal gas prices, roads are expected to be packed this Labor Day weekend. Families are flocking to Maine to squeeze out one last weekend of summer. Many school districts throughout New England start the fall semester Monday. Right now, families are heading to their camps,...
Shaws in Scarborough closing soon
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- CBS 13 has confirmed that Shaws in Scarborough will be closing on or around October 8th. The pharmacy will end operations on September 21st. The statement below is from Shaws corporate office:. "Shaw’s announced it will be closing its Scarborough, Maine store location, located at 417 Payne...
Hospitality Maine says 2022 has been the busiest tourism season ever
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hospitality Maine is reporting this summer as the busiest tourism season yet, surpassing its previous record last year. This is amid ongoing staffing shortages almost across the board, for retailers, restaurants and hotels. Despite the challenges restaurants and businesses in Maine are facing through staffing shortages, tourists...
Scarborough Shaw's supermarket to close in early October
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Shaw's supermarket in Scarborough will soon shut its doors. A spokesperson for the grocery chain says the location at 417 Payne Road will close on Oct. 8, though Pharmacy operations will end on Sept. 21. "Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our...
Body found off Freeport believed to be that of a missing New Gloucester man
FREEPORT, Maine — Police say a body has been recovered that they believe is that of a missing man from New Gloucester. Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce tells WMTW that the body, believed to be that of Seth Vosmus, 34, was recovered around noon on Wednesday near Little Mosher Island off the coast of Freeport. His death was not considered suspicious in any way. The medical examiner's office still needs to confirm the identity of the body.
Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?
Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
Raymond community raises thousands for Make-a-Wish Maine
RAYMOND (WGME) - A small community raising big dollars for Make-a-Wish Maine Sunday. A charity auction was held at the Kokatosi Campground in Raymond. Folks staying at the campground all donated gift cards and appliances with the proceeds going to Make-a-Wish Maine. The organization helps fulfill the wishes of children...
Thank-A-Vet: Wayne Thibodeau
PORTLAND (WGME) -- CBS13 is honoring Maine veterans who put their lives on the line to defend our freedom. Tonight, we're honoring Wayne Thibodeau. Wayne's grandkids, Nichole, Carl and Cohen, say he is their rock and has always been there when they needed him. Wayne served three years in Vietnam,...
Maine State Police identify Sanford man killed in reported stabbing
SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man is dead following a reported stabbing Friday afternoon. According to Maine State Police, officers received a 911 call shortly before 5 p.m. reporting a man had been stabbed near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin streets. According to the agency, when officers arrived...
Authorities recover body of New Gloucester man who went missing while kayaking
Police say the body of a kayaker who went missing over the weekend has been found. Seth Vosmus, 34, went kayaking in Freeport on Saturday. His truck was found in Freeport, but officers could not locate Vosmus or his kayak. On Wednesday afternoon, police said his body had been found.
Massachusetts woman’s death while vacationing in Maine ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WLNE) — The death of a Dighton, Massachusetts, woman at a Maine vacation home in February has been ruled a homicide, officials said Thursday. Jennifer Lingard, 41, was vacationing at her family’s home in Lovell with her two young kids, who were unharmed. Maine State Police...
Group behind cruise ship restrictions referendum pulls support, question remains on ballot
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The group behind four referendum questions on the November ballot in Portland has pulled its support for one of those questions after announcing a "compromise" this week. The question, which will still go before voters in November, centered around restricting the number of passengers who are allowed...
Portland police investigate fourth shooting in less than a week
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating a fourth shooting in the city in less than a week. On Sunday night, they reported a shooting at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Bolton Street. According to officials, it appears a suspect shot randomly down Bolton Street. Police found the suspect...
Multiple Police Officers Shoot a Man at Maine Apartment Complex Wednesday Afternoon
According to WABI TV 5, a man is in the hospital following an altercation with police at a Maine apartment building on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at about 3:40, WABI reports. Two officers, Mexico Police Lieutenant, Derek MacDonald and Rumford Police Department Patrolman, Bradley Gallant, both fired at a man at the complex.
Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the death of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead inside a home in Oxford County back in February. After recently receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte ruled her death a homicide. Authorities were called...
