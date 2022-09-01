ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebago, ME

Angler Stunned After Pulling Shark Out of Maine River

A fisherman from Lincoln County caught an oddity while on a charter boat in the Sheepscot River of Wiscasset, Maine. Newcastle charter boat Capt. Dean Krah said he has fished Maine’s waters for decades, and even he wasn’t sure what his customer had snagged. “I’ve caught every shark out there in the ocean, including a great white, but none of us had ever seen a shark like this before,” Krah told The Lincoln County News. “He had a tail, almost like a thresher shark, and a big set of teeth, and there were gills along the side, like a great white. The color was beautiful. He had brown spots.”
WISCASSET, ME
94.9 HOM

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
Raymond, ME
Sebago, ME
Naples, ME
Maine Lifestyle
WGME

Shaws in Scarborough closing soon

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- CBS 13 has confirmed that Shaws in Scarborough will be closing on or around October 8th. The pharmacy will end operations on September 21st. The statement below is from Shaws corporate office:. "Shaw’s announced it will be closing its Scarborough, Maine store location, located at 417 Payne...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Hospitality Maine says 2022 has been the busiest tourism season ever

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hospitality Maine is reporting this summer as the busiest tourism season yet, surpassing its previous record last year. This is amid ongoing staffing shortages almost across the board, for retailers, restaurants and hotels. Despite the challenges restaurants and businesses in Maine are facing through staffing shortages, tourists...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Scarborough Shaw's supermarket to close in early October

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Shaw's supermarket in Scarborough will soon shut its doors. A spokesperson for the grocery chain says the location at 417 Payne Road will close on Oct. 8, though Pharmacy operations will end on Sept. 21. "Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

Body found off Freeport believed to be that of a missing New Gloucester man

FREEPORT, Maine — Police say a body has been recovered that they believe is that of a missing man from New Gloucester. Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce tells WMTW that the body, believed to be that of Seth Vosmus, 34, was recovered around noon on Wednesday near Little Mosher Island off the coast of Freeport. His death was not considered suspicious in any way. The medical examiner's office still needs to confirm the identity of the body.
FREEPORT, ME
earnthenecklace.com

Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?

Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
BELMONT, NH
WGME

Raymond community raises thousands for Make-a-Wish Maine

RAYMOND (WGME) - A small community raising big dollars for Make-a-Wish Maine Sunday. A charity auction was held at the Kokatosi Campground in Raymond. Folks staying at the campground all donated gift cards and appliances with the proceeds going to Make-a-Wish Maine. The organization helps fulfill the wishes of children...
RAYMOND, ME
WGME

Thank-A-Vet: Wayne Thibodeau

PORTLAND (WGME) -- CBS13 is honoring Maine veterans who put their lives on the line to defend our freedom. Tonight, we're honoring Wayne Thibodeau. Wayne's grandkids, Nichole, Carl and Cohen, say he is their rock and has always been there when they needed him. Wayne served three years in Vietnam,...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine State Police identify Sanford man killed in reported stabbing

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man is dead following a reported stabbing Friday afternoon. According to Maine State Police, officers received a 911 call shortly before 5 p.m. reporting a man had been stabbed near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin streets. According to the agency, when officers arrived...
ABC6.com

Massachusetts woman’s death while vacationing in Maine ruled a homicide

LOVELL, Maine (WLNE) — The death of a Dighton, Massachusetts, woman at a Maine vacation home in February has been ruled a homicide, officials said Thursday. Jennifer Lingard, 41, was vacationing at her family’s home in Lovell with her two young kids, who were unharmed. Maine State Police...
WGME

Portland police investigate fourth shooting in less than a week

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating a fourth shooting in the city in less than a week. On Sunday night, they reported a shooting at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Bolton Street. According to officials, it appears a suspect shot randomly down Bolton Street. Police found the suspect...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide

LOVELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the death of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead inside a home in Oxford County back in February. After recently receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte ruled her death a homicide. Authorities were called...
LOVELL, ME

