Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in NW Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a rollover crash in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man injured and damaged two other cars. On Sunday morning, NBC 6 could see car pieces and debris scattered on NW 35th Street in Miami. Video shows a man lying on the street by a white SUV that...
WSVN-TV
Personal watercraft driver in custody after fleeing from police off Miami park
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a pursuit on the water in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a personal watercraft driver who was illegally picking up and dropping off clients at an undesignated area near Albert Pallot Park, just after 5:50 p.m., Saturday.
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaks into Miami market, leaves big mess behind
MIAMI – Police are searching for a thief who was caught on camera breaking into a Miami business. In the video, the suspect can be seen casually walking around the Brazil Market on Saturday morning. After shattering the businesses glass door to get inside, an employee of the market...
Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines
A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Car Crashes into Building Under Construction in Miami Beach
A car crashed into a building under construction in Miami Beach, according to Miami Beach Police. Officers responded to a crash at 230 Lincoln Road on Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m. involving a vehicle impacting the front of a building under construction. The driver was transported to Mount Sinai Medical...
Parkland Man Charged in Deadly Ferrari Crash Re-Arrested For Drinking Alcohol
John Serino, the Parkland resident, charged with vehicular homicide in the intoxicated driving crash that killed his passenger, has been re-arrested for drinking alcohol in violation of his pretrial release conditions, court records show. Serino, 58, who was freed from jail on a $1 million bond in Oct. 2021, was...
Click10.com
Police searching for elderly man missing from Allapattah
MIAMI – Police are searching for a 75-year-old man missing out of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. According to Miami police, Juan Alfonso, was last seen at around 4 a.m. on Saturday in an unspecified part of Allapattah. Investigators say he was last seen wearing a royal blue Nike shirt,...
Click10.com
Small plane forced to land on grass at Miami Executive Airport
MIAMI – A large presence of first responders was observed at Miami Executive Airport Sunday afternoon. According to officials, a Piper aircraft could not deploy its landing gear and had one of its engines shut down. The plane landed on the grass with no injuries reported, authorities said. There...
NBC Miami
Boating Accident Near Boca Chita Key Leaves Several Hurt, 3 in Critical Condition
Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key.
NBC Miami
Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police
Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
WSVN-TV
15-year-old girl run over after possible gunman scare triggers chaos outside Pembroke Pines multiplex
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after, witnesses said, panic concerning a possible gunman at a movie theater in Pembroke Pines led to chaos outside the venue, resulting in the victim being run over by a car. Cellphone video captured the moment when...
calleochonews.com
VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all
A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
Trailer at Wynwood Marketplace catches fire; no reported injuries
MIAMI (WSVN) - A trailer at the Wynwood Marketplace went up in flames during the overnight hours. City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the Code 2 fire in the area of Northwest 22nd Street and Second Avenue, just before 3 a.m., Saturday. Video posted to...
NBC Miami
BSO Deputy Seriously Injured After Crash in North Lauderdale
A Broward Sheriff's deputy responding to a burglary call was involved in a three-vehicle crash in North Lauderdale Saturday, the Broward County Police Benevolent Association confirmed to NBC 6. The crash was along 7900 West McNab Road in North Lauderdale, right in front of the Walmart shopping center, at approximately...
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Lauderhill
MIAMI - A man was injured Saturday morning following a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill. Lauderhill police said the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of the 1200 block of NW 31st Avenue after receiving a call regarding a man bleeding from the head.Here is what police said about the shooting:"The initial investigation indicates that the male was standing near a store plaza when a gray vehicle drives by, fires a few rounds in his direction then continues south on NW 31st Avenue. The male suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with minor injuries."Authorities said the victim of the shooting is "not completely cooperating with police.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
1 airlifted with "traumatic injuries" following yacht fire in Aventura
MIAMI - A person had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital following a multi-million dollar yacht fire in Aventura on Friday evening. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say the fire happened after 7 p.m.They said over 20 MDFR units responded to the First Alarm vessel fire at 1520 Island Blvd. Responding crews found the large vessel docked behind a house on the waterway "fully engulfed, with flames shooting up high and black smoke." The black smoke could be seen for miles. A neighbor said, "It was sad to see that big beautiful yacht on fire." Another neighbor said the fiberglass on the boat probably contributed to the fire. He told CBS4 that the owner had been there the entire time. "It's unfortunate. Hopefully, he had insurance."Firefighters said they attacked the fire using foam to place the fire under control. MDFR's Fire Boat was also at the scene ready to assist in putting out the fire.One person suffered "traumatic injuries" and was airlifted. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
NBC Miami
3 Teens Shot at High School Sporting Event in Lauderdale Lakes
Three teens were shot at a sporting event Sunday at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. BSO district deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene and deputies located three teens...
Argument leads to shooting at popular sports bar in Cutler Bay
CUTLER BAY - An argument over karaoke may have led to a shooting that left three people injured at a popular sports bar in Cutler Bay. Miami-Dade Police said a man and a woman were taken to Jackson South Medical Center from Sandbar Sports Grill. The call for help came in shortly after 11:30 Thursday night. A third victim, a man was found with gunshot wounds later, blocks away on Whispering Pines Avenue and Caribbean Boulevard. At this point in the investigation, it's not clear how all three are related to the shooting. A witness who told CBS 4...
NBC Miami
Sunrise Motorcycle Cop Chases, Arrests Fleeing Scooter Rider
A police pursuit involving a scooter and a motorcycle has resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man. Brandon Taylor, 33, was riding a red and black scooter at around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Northwest 64th Avenue and 24th Place when he failed to stop, according to a police report.
Comments / 0