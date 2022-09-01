ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Beach Radio

The Ten Commandments of car horn honking in NJ

Some people in New Jersey are horn happy, you know the type. The ones who drive with one hand on the wheel and one hand on the horn, just in case they feel the need to honk at someone or something. Whether it’s to prevent danger or just to vent...
TRAFFIC
ocscanner.news

LITTLE EGG HARBOR: MOTORCYCLE VS CAR

There was another motorcycle accident earlier this evening on CR 539 and Sports Complex Drive in front of Wawa. We have an unconfirmed report that injuries were minor. No additional information is available at this time. This is seriously getting out of control! Why is it so damn hard to...
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

The NJ driving law that you break daily

Dennis had an experience today where he felt compelled to honk his horn at someone on the road who just did not wanna follow the rules. That got us into a discussion about the two types of people in New Jersey: those who honk, and those who do not honk.
TRAFFIC
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT

Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Beach Radio

The ultimate playlist for your New Jersey road trip

It’s one of the biggest decisions you have to make when traveling: flying vs. driving. Flying to your destination is quicker and forces you to pack only the essentials. But right now, a flight will set you back a few hundred dollars that can be used for other things if you were to just drive.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Fox Bites 5 Kids in One Day in New Jersey Town

One New Jersey town is facing a string of frightening incidents as a fox that is believed to be rabid has attacked five children…and possibly a sixth. The frightening attacks started at a playground in the central New Jersey town of Lakewood, notes the Ocean County Health Department. According...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This rare A-frame NJ home is like an oasis

If you’re looking for some peace in your life keep scrolling. You may have found it. There is a small home for sale in Hammonton that is a unique A-frame design. What you may not know about the style is an A-frame house keeps sound out but you can hear a proverbial pin drop on the inside. The seller, Cynthia Cordova, told NJ.com. A-frames were “built because of the weather in the Swiss Alps. They don’t get snow on the roof, the wind goes right past them.”
HAMMONTON, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ is known for its fresh produce...good luck finding these

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
PETS
Cat Country 107.3

Should You Keep Cable Or Cut The Cord In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

Here's a good question for you. How much television are you and your family watching these days?. An even better question is this: are the shows and movies that you're watching primarily on cable television channels, or are you streaming all of your content? If you answered with the latter option, then you'd be in the majority of what the folks are saying in Egg Harbor Township.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
