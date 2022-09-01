If you’re looking for some peace in your life keep scrolling. You may have found it. There is a small home for sale in Hammonton that is a unique A-frame design. What you may not know about the style is an A-frame house keeps sound out but you can hear a proverbial pin drop on the inside. The seller, Cynthia Cordova, told NJ.com. A-frames were “built because of the weather in the Swiss Alps. They don’t get snow on the roof, the wind goes right past them.”

HAMMONTON, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO