The Ten Commandments of car horn honking in NJ
Some people in New Jersey are horn happy, you know the type. The ones who drive with one hand on the wheel and one hand on the horn, just in case they feel the need to honk at someone or something. Whether it’s to prevent danger or just to vent...
ocscanner.news
LITTLE EGG HARBOR: MOTORCYCLE VS CAR
There was another motorcycle accident earlier this evening on CR 539 and Sports Complex Drive in front of Wawa. We have an unconfirmed report that injuries were minor. No additional information is available at this time. This is seriously getting out of control! Why is it so damn hard to...
The NJ driving law that you break daily
Dennis had an experience today where he felt compelled to honk his horn at someone on the road who just did not wanna follow the rules. That got us into a discussion about the two types of people in New Jersey: those who honk, and those who do not honk.
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT
Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DRIVER GETS MAD AT PARKING LOT ATTENDANT AND HITS A PARKED CAR
Police were called to a parking lot on the 700 block of The Boulevard for an angry patron who got into a dispute with the attendant and drove through the lot hitting a parked car. According to an eyewitness the patron had parked in the lot but left for a time and returned and was disputing being charged again.
The ultimate playlist for your New Jersey road trip
It’s one of the biggest decisions you have to make when traveling: flying vs. driving. Flying to your destination is quicker and forces you to pack only the essentials. But right now, a flight will set you back a few hundred dollars that can be used for other things if you were to just drive.
I Can’t Believe How Easy It Was To Fight This Ticket I Got In New Jersey
For me it was about three yarrs ago, I was clocked doing 85 in a 55, ouch!. Now, my saying is if you're going to get a speeding ticket, at least make it worth it. In that instance I was running pretty late for work, and legitimately thought the speed limit was 70 MPH, so the officer was pretty lenient with me.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/5
7 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots) TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: S...
Fox Bites 5 Kids in One Day in New Jersey Town
One New Jersey town is facing a string of frightening incidents as a fox that is believed to be rabid has attacked five children…and possibly a sixth. The frightening attacks started at a playground in the central New Jersey town of Lakewood, notes the Ocean County Health Department. According...
The freshest and friendliest coffee shop in North Jersey
I found myself in the Hackensack area this weekend visiting a friend and I remembered there is a great coffee shop not too far away in Hasbrouck Heights. The coffee shop I’m talking about is Roast’d. It has been frequently recommended to me by listeners and locals. This...
This rare A-frame NJ home is like an oasis
If you’re looking for some peace in your life keep scrolling. You may have found it. There is a small home for sale in Hammonton that is a unique A-frame design. What you may not know about the style is an A-frame house keeps sound out but you can hear a proverbial pin drop on the inside. The seller, Cynthia Cordova, told NJ.com. A-frames were “built because of the weather in the Swiss Alps. They don’t get snow on the roof, the wind goes right past them.”
NJ is known for its fresh produce...good luck finding these
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
PETS・
From drought to flooding: NJ ends Labor Day Weekend with ‘too much’ rain
After a hot, dry summer and a mainly gorgeous Labor Day Weekend so far, a pattern shift is going to lead to New Jersey's biggest rain chance in months. Multiple inches of rain is just what "the drought doctor" ordered. However, this deluge could bring too much rain too quickly, raising flash flooding concerns on Tuesday.
Four Dead, Eight Injured in North Jersey Crash
Englewood Cliffs, NJ – Four people were killed and eight were injured during a rollover...
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: SHOW US WHAT YOU ARE DOING FOR FUN TODAY
We would love to see how you are celebrating the first day of your three day holiday weekend…..at the beach? on a boat? BBQ? pool? escape to the mountains? Share pictures of your day.
Should You Keep Cable Or Cut The Cord In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
Here's a good question for you. How much television are you and your family watching these days?. An even better question is this: are the shows and movies that you're watching primarily on cable television channels, or are you streaming all of your content? If you answered with the latter option, then you'd be in the majority of what the folks are saying in Egg Harbor Township.
BMW Stolen, Home Broken Into in Colts Neck, Police Officer Injured
COLTS NECK, NJ – One police officer was injured after a BMW with someone from...
ocscanner.news
COLTS NECK: STOLEN SUV, BREAK IN, EXCESSIVE SPEED, POLICE PURSUIT, INJURED OFFICER ….
At 5:00a.m. this morning our Officers were notified by the Colts Necks Police Department that a black BMW SUV had been stolen from Freehold Township, had just attempted to break into a home in their town near the Highway 34 border. Our officers began checking that area when we received...
