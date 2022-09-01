The Walker Fire near Willits started at about 4pm yesterday in the Pine Mountain area near northbound Highway 101. It has burned just over 100 acres and is 50-percent contained as of 7am Friday. There are more than 175 firefighters working on the blaze, and crews worked to increase containment overnight. There were initial evacuation orders in the area, but they were downgraded by the Mendocino Sheriff’s Office. Officials tell people in the area to remain aware of the situation and be ready to go, should fire activity increase. Luckily there were no injuries and no reports of structural damage.

WILLITS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO