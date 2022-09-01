ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeport, CA

Konocti Fire Safe Council forms to help protect Kelseyville communities

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A group of Kelseyville residents determined to find ways to protect their communities against wildland fire have formed a new organization that has received an important donation from the district supervisor. The Konocti Fire Safe Council on Tuesday received a $10,000 donation from District 5...
Drought in Sonoma County Could Continue at Least Through November

Sonoma County held a drought town hall on Thursday which touched on all aspects of water-- and the lack of it-- in the county and state and how it will affect residents, fire risk, and the future. Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey led the discussion, which involved representatives from the...
Caltrans and California Coastal Commission celebrate Coastal Cleanup month with events throughout September

Caltrans and the California Coastal Commission are joining forces for the 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 17 and are inviting the public to participate in cleanup and litter prevention activities throughout September. “The California Coastal Commission’s Coastal Cleanup Day and Caltrans’ Let’s Change This to That stormwater...
Clear Lake Soroptimist Club to make cash awards

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — After two years of zoom meetings and limited activity due to the COVID pandemic, Soroptimist International of Clear Lake is again fully operational. Through the “Live Your Dream” Program, two local women will each receive cash awards of $1,000. The club’s mission is...
Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Wednesday, Aug. 24

Officer initiated activity at Highlands Harbor Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Officer initiated activity at Ogulin Canyon Rd/Hwy 53, Clearlake. Disposition: Cited. 00:59 MUSIC/DOGS/ETC 2208240003. Occurred on Lakeshore Dr. RP STATES THAT HIS NEIGHBOR IS RUNNING A RESTAURANT OUT OF HIS RESD AND NOW THERE IS LOUD MUSIC PLAYING...
Beating the Heat: Options for Lake County Residents

The National Weather Service’s Eureka Office has issued a high confidence report that heat “will become significant this weekend into early next week.” Triple-Digit Temperatures are forecast by some outlets for portions of Lake County beginning today (Thursday, September 1), and many members of our communities will be seeking opportunities to escape the heat.
Pepperoni to pot: A Sonoma County pizza franchisee opening a cannabis dispensary

Having built a portfolio of Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchises in the greater North Bay, the Sonoma County-based Chandi Hospitality Group is branching out into cannabis. To do so, Sonu Chandi, president and CEO of the family-run enterprise, says the group will align with a company to operate a retail outlet with an established brand instead of starting completely from scratch.
Walker Fire Near Willits Now 50-Percent Contained

The Walker Fire near Willits started at about 4pm yesterday in the Pine Mountain area near northbound Highway 101. It has burned just over 100 acres and is 50-percent contained as of 7am Friday. There are more than 175 firefighters working on the blaze, and crews worked to increase containment overnight. There were initial evacuation orders in the area, but they were downgraded by the Mendocino Sheriff’s Office. Officials tell people in the area to remain aware of the situation and be ready to go, should fire activity increase. Luckily there were no injuries and no reports of structural damage.
Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Thursday, Aug. 25

Officer initiated activity at Starr/Armstrong, Lakeport. Disposition: ARREST MADE. Officer initiated activity at Martin/S Estep, Lakeport. Disposition: ARREST MADE. Officer initiated activity at Lake County Museum, N Main, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 05:46 TRAFFIC STOP 2208250009. Officer initiated activity at 3D/PARK, Lakeport. TRUCK AND BOAT TRAILER. Disposition: WARNING.
Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
