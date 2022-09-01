Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council to consider filling vacant seat, hold hearing on new residential project
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport City Council will consider taking action to fill the seat of the departing mayor pro tem and hold the first reading for a zone change ordinance for a new housing project. The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the...
Lake County News
Konocti Fire Safe Council forms to help protect Kelseyville communities
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A group of Kelseyville residents determined to find ways to protect their communities against wildland fire have formed a new organization that has received an important donation from the district supervisor. The Konocti Fire Safe Council on Tuesday received a $10,000 donation from District 5...
Sonoma County guaranteed income program is giving $12,000 to select families
Sonoma County has announced the launch of a new two-year program that will give 305 low-income families a total of $12,000 in guaranteed income. Families will receive the “no strings attached” money in payments of $500 each month over 24 months.
NBC Bay Area
Drought in Sonoma County Could Continue at Least Through November
Sonoma County held a drought town hall on Thursday which touched on all aspects of water-- and the lack of it-- in the county and state and how it will affect residents, fire risk, and the future. Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey led the discussion, which involved representatives from the...
mendofever.com
With Record-Breaking Heat on the Horizon, Mendocino County Firefighters Position Strike Teams for Immediate Response
A potentially record-breaking heatwave is predicted to descend on Mendocino County in the coming days. Ukiah could see a high of 113°F on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. These sweltering temperatures have intensified the risk of wildfire in our region. For the first time since California’s Office of Emergency Services...
Lake County News
Caltrans and California Coastal Commission celebrate Coastal Cleanup month with events throughout September
Caltrans and the California Coastal Commission are joining forces for the 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 17 and are inviting the public to participate in cleanup and litter prevention activities throughout September. “The California Coastal Commission’s Coastal Cleanup Day and Caltrans’ Let’s Change This to That stormwater...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Harry’s Second-Hand Warehouse in Santa Rosa to close after 45 years, for real this time
Harry Kniffin likes to brag that his warehouse of antiques and collectibles is the largest, single-owned, second-hand store in Sonoma County, with the walls of his red-block warehouse covered with antique clocks and paintings. But after being in business for 45 years, Kniffin is ready to put down the knickknacks...
Lake County News
Clear Lake Soroptimist Club to make cash awards
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — After two years of zoom meetings and limited activity due to the COVID pandemic, Soroptimist International of Clear Lake is again fully operational. Through the “Live Your Dream” Program, two local women will each receive cash awards of $1,000. The club’s mission is...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Wednesday, Aug. 24
Officer initiated activity at Highlands Harbor Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Officer initiated activity at Ogulin Canyon Rd/Hwy 53, Clearlake. Disposition: Cited. 00:59 MUSIC/DOGS/ETC 2208240003. Occurred on Lakeshore Dr. RP STATES THAT HIS NEIGHBOR IS RUNNING A RESTAURANT OUT OF HIS RESD AND NOW THERE IS LOUD MUSIC PLAYING...
lakecountybloom.com
Beating the Heat: Options for Lake County Residents
The National Weather Service’s Eureka Office has issued a high confidence report that heat “will become significant this weekend into early next week.” Triple-Digit Temperatures are forecast by some outlets for portions of Lake County beginning today (Thursday, September 1), and many members of our communities will be seeking opportunities to escape the heat.
mendofever.com
Subject With Umbrella And Property On Sidewalk, Fridge Dumped – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Pepperoni to pot: A Sonoma County pizza franchisee opening a cannabis dispensary
Having built a portfolio of Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchises in the greater North Bay, the Sonoma County-based Chandi Hospitality Group is branching out into cannabis. To do so, Sonu Chandi, president and CEO of the family-run enterprise, says the group will align with a company to operate a retail outlet with an established brand instead of starting completely from scratch.
ksro.com
Walker Fire Near Willits Now 50-Percent Contained
The Walker Fire near Willits started at about 4pm yesterday in the Pine Mountain area near northbound Highway 101. It has burned just over 100 acres and is 50-percent contained as of 7am Friday. There are more than 175 firefighters working on the blaze, and crews worked to increase containment overnight. There were initial evacuation orders in the area, but they were downgraded by the Mendocino Sheriff’s Office. Officials tell people in the area to remain aware of the situation and be ready to go, should fire activity increase. Luckily there were no injuries and no reports of structural damage.
mendofever.com
Walker Fire: Two Firefighters Injured, the Largest Wildfire in Mendocino County This Season
This evening, an update published by CAL FIRE indicates that the 109-acre Walker Fire now stands at 35% containment, a 10% increase from this morning’s CAL FIRE report. The Walker Fire ignited in the dry heat of yesterday afternoon south of Willits and swept through dry grass and oak woodland before firefighters stopped forward progress.
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Thursday, Aug. 25
Officer initiated activity at Starr/Armstrong, Lakeport. Disposition: ARREST MADE. Officer initiated activity at Martin/S Estep, Lakeport. Disposition: ARREST MADE. Officer initiated activity at Lake County Museum, N Main, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 05:46 TRAFFIC STOP 2208250009. Officer initiated activity at 3D/PARK, Lakeport. TRUCK AND BOAT TRAILER. Disposition: WARNING.
Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies
SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
The Mendocino Voice
Noyo Center opens Slack Tide Café for coffee, pastries, and learning in the harbor
FORT BRAGG, CA, 9/4/22 — On a misty but beautiful morning in Fort Bragg, the long-awaited Slack Tide Café is open for business. Barking sea lions are visible from the deck, somersaulting in the water and chowing down on some fish. The person in line ahead of this reporter exclaimed, “I’m so glad I can bring my own reusable mug!”
mendofever.com
[UPDATE 6:32p.m.: Forward Progress Stopped] Large Fire Burning Just South of Willits
A wildfire in the area of Highway 101 on the south end of the Willits Bypass has swelled to 15 acres and is currently growing at a moderate rate of spread. Reportedly structures and water sources for Willits are threatened by the Walker Fire as it is called [after it started just before 4 p.m.]
kymkemp.com
Sonoma County Completes Its Investigation Into Ex-Ukiah Police Chief —Forwards Finding to Mendo DA
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Juan Valencia told us today that his agency’s investigation into the alleged criminal conduct of the former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich has concluded and the findings have been forwarded to the Mendocino County District Attorney. This news comes nearly two and a...
mendofever.com
Dog In Vehicle Left Just As Officers Arrived, Female Urinating On Curb – Ukiah Police Logs 08.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
