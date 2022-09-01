Judge Chuck Simmons Honored For Service To Community with the Order of the Palmetto

The jury box in Courtroom 8 of the County Courthouse in Greenville was filled with friends and colleagues of Judge Charles B. Simmons Jr.

Their verdict – joined by those crowding the seven rows of the gallery – was a standing ovation.

Simmons, Greenville County Master in Equity since 1989 and the judge supervising the 13th Judicial Circuit’s Drug Court and Veterans’ Court diversion programs, was honored Aug. 24 with the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina’s highest civilian honor.

Justice John Kittredge of the S.C. Supreme Court, a 1982 law school classmate of Simmons at the University of South Carolina and a longtime friend, presented the award on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster.

“Judge Chuck Simmons has provided superb leadership to Veterans’ Court and so much more,” Kittredge said. “In every area of life, Chuck has a heart for service, a heart for understanding and helping others. I do not know a finer person than Chuck Simmons. The ripple effect of his life and service in the legal community and indeed the broader community has been extraordinary.”

Simmons says that when he graduated from Eastside High School and left his hometown for East Tennessee State University, a career in law was not on his radar.

“I’m not sure I even knew a lawyer,” he said. It was not until his final year at ETSU that he began to consider law school. “I had always wanted to do something in law enforcement.”

When he graduated from USC Law, he became the first lawyer in his family. His first job was as a clerk for Judge C. Victor Pyle. It was Simmons’ first service with the 13th Circuit.

After his clerkship, he entered private practice with the Carter, Smith Law Firm in Greenville, but Kittredge convinced Simmons to join him at the Wilkins Law Firm.

Simmons joked self-deprecatingly that his friend had persuaded David Wilkins, the firm’s managing partner (and later Speaker of the South Carolina House and U.S. Ambassador to Canada) to hire him, “after what can only be described as a gross misrepresentation of my legal skills.”

Within a few years, Simmons had earned a partnership in the firm.

When the Master in Equity position became available in 1989, Simmons said that he was approached about taking a seat on the judicial bench. He said he prayed about it and discussed it with Wilkins and decided to pursue the post. He was appointed by Gov. Carroll Campbell.

“The plan was to maybe do this for two or three years and then go back to the firm,” he said. “That was a little over 30 years ago.”

Turning to the jury box where his former boss was seated, he grinned. “David, I hope you understand that there’s probably a good chance I’m not coming back.”

A Master in Equity hears cases that are decided without a jury, most often contract disputes or other business law cases, Simmons said.

His other work, overseeing the 13th Circuit’s Drug Court and Veterans Court, has been some of the most satisfying, he says.

The programs offer a person who has committed a non-violent crime, attributed to addiction or mental health challenges, a chance to satisfy their sentence or have the charges dismissed by completing an intensive program of treatment, mentoring and court supervision. The Veterans Court was begun 10 years ago.

Solicitor Walt Wilkins said the purpose “is to reach out and give people an opportunity to heal.”

He said when the program was being developed, Simmons was the first choice to lead it.

“We needed somebody who was a selfless servant. We needed somebody who has a passion to help people heal, somebody willing to work extra hours outside of their normal duties,” Wilkins said. “Judge Simmons accepted and dove right in.”

Every two weeks, the veterans participating in the program stand before Simmons, as he receives a report on their progress from the solicitor’s office, the VA, mentors, and the participants themselves.

“It really is a different type of role, because while you are the judge, you’re also the overseer and the counselor and the disciplinarian and a parental voice,” he said. “It is a holistic approach to individuals in the program. You try to coordinate treatment, employment, counseling as well as working in conjunction with the prosecutors and defense lawyers.”

There have been 27 graduates of the Veterans Court program. The 13th Circuit’s Drug Court, founded in 1998, has had 300 graduates.

Simmons has served as President of the South Carolina Drug Court Association and board chair for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.

He says keeping people out of prison has great benefits for the individuals, but also for society as a whole. People who use the program to recover and change are much more likely to avoid future interactions with the criminal justice system.

“Drug courts and vet courts save lives, and they save tax dollars,” he said. “The reality is this: We need to lock up the people we’re afraid of, and we need to try to help the people who can be helped.”

As Simmons thanked the friends, colleagues and family members who had helped him, he reflected on the impact of two women in his life – his wife, Beth, and his sister, Marti, who passed away in early August.

They are, “two amazing women who have shown what it looks like to love God and to love others,” he said.

Acknowledging his three adult children and their families, he said. “I’m just a blessed man. You give purpose and flavor and meaning and excitement and laughter to my life.”

Simmons says his faith is the guiding force in his life and career.

“I’ve just tried to live my life the way I was told – to do the best you can do. To love God and trust him and, at the end of the race, to know that God and your family matter and that you made an impact in a positive way.”

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Judge Chuck Simmons Honored For Service To Community with the Order of the Palmetto