The 15 best places for crab cakes in New Jersey

It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took. That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
This Has Just Been Deemed As The BEST Cheeseburger in NJ

Cheeseburgers are undoubtedly one of America's all-time favorite foods. If there's one thing we know how to make, it's a juicy, meaty, flavorful, cheesy burger. As long as the meat is fresh, well-seasoned and not over or undercooked, and the bread isn't stale, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad burger in New Jersey.
Delicious Dairy Queen Announces New Fab Fall Flavors for New Jersey

One of my first memories of Dairy Queen was when I was a kid and we lived in Morris County, New Jersey. We were from Madison and my family was considering moving down to the Jersey Shore, somewhere in Ocean County. This particular summer Mom and Dad would often drive down and visit some of the new housing developments that were popping up all over Ocean County. Let's face it much of the housing boom was unique in the mid-'70s here at the Shore. I remember driving dirt roads to see new developments. So it was a new area with much to see.
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in New Jersey

New Jersey is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past is the main processing center on Ellis Island. Millions and millions of immigrants passed through these very walls in search of a new life here in America. While most people tour the main complex and Statue of Liberty, few know that the abandoned hospital located here allows tours. Walking through the halls of this decaying structure is one of the creepiest experiences you can have in New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.
Beloved Convenience Chain Is Opening A Ton Of New Stores In New Jersey

Especially when it's to celebrate one of the most beloved little convenience stores in New Jersey?. Now, there are a ton of great convenience stores in the Garden State. Places like Quick Check and 7-11 are nice because generally speaking you can get gas along with your coffee and sometimes a decent road snack.
NJ has 9 of the most miserable cities in all of America

If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List

As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
Even when out of state, you can’t escape New Jersey

Let's face it, it's hard to escape New Jersey. And even when we try to leave, somehow New Jersey finds a way to remain ever-present. The Garden State attaches itself to us like a leach and doesn't let go. If you're moving out of state, odds are wherever you're moving...
5 Awesome Apple Picking Orchards in New Jersey

I'm a huge fan of summer but when it comes to fall I love apple picking. These 5 apple orchards are mentioned by listeners and family members that have been to these orchards and had a blast. Every year our neighbors and friends make a point to set a date...
5 Stunning Long Island Wineries That Are Worth The Trip From NYC For A Perfect Fall Afternoon

Long Island extends from New York City to Montauk, with the tip of the island splitting into a North and South Fork, and these forks, along with western Suffolk County, are home to 57 distinct wine producers. The very first Long Island vineyard was planted in 1973 in Cutchogue, and the island is now home to a rich wine region and is the most diverse wine region in the U.S. Long Island’s harvest season is between September and October, and believe it or not, that means harvest season has officially arrived! And while a warm, summer day at a vineyard...
