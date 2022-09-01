State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks have released details on two crashes in northern Indiana County that happened in mid- to late-August. Troopers say that on August 18th, 72-year-old Marc Peters was driving his motorcycle on Route 119 North in North Mahoning Township at 12:16 in the afternoon when he lost control while going through a left curve. Peters laid the bike on its side and fell off as the bike slid. The motorcycle came to rest along the east berm of 119. Peters had suspected minor injuries and was treated on-scene by Jefferson County EMS. The motorcycle had to be towed from the scene.

INDIANA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO