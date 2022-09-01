Read full article on original website
GAS PRICES LOWER FOR LABOR DAY HOLIDAY
As we enter Labor Day Weekend, gas price averages continue to go down across the United States and Pennsylvania. Triple A reports that the national average is now $3.79 a gallon. It’s down another penny over 24 hours, six cents over the last week and 37 cents down from last month. Last year at this time, the average is $3.18. Pennsylvania’s average is $4.01, another two cent drop from yesterday, a 14-cent drop from last week and 44 cents down from last month. Last year, Pennsylvania’s average was $3.29.
INDIANA COUNTY AVOIDS DROUGHT WATCH DECLARATION
Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection has declared a drought watch for 36 counties, and while Indiana County is not on the list, it is on the border of areas affected by drought. Clearfield County is on the list, which includes all of northeast Pennsylvania and almost all of central...
FIRST RESPONDERS DEAL WITH CONTROLLED BURN, VEHICLE FIRE, OTHER CALLS ON SUNDAY
Indiana County’s first responders had a busy day on Sunday with several different types of calls reported. The earliest call was at 12:30 AM as a vehicle fire was reported on Church Road in Canoe Township. Marion Center and Rossiter fire departments and State Police from the Punxsy barracks were dispatched. Few details are available on the fire.
Crash limits traffic on Route 255 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of roadway in Clearfield County has partially reopened after it was closed for a crash Friday afternoon. Emergency responders were sent to Route 255 at 12:10 p.m. after 2 vehicles crashed, according to Clearfield County Dispatch. The crash was reported between Kilmer Road and Edinger Road. Sandy Township […]
Duplex catches fire Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Crews were called to a fire Friday night in Washington County.The Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department said a duplex caught on fire, sending heavy smoke and flames through the front of the home.No word yet on any injuries.
POLICE REPORTS: CRASHES IN INDIANA BOROUGH, NORTH MAHONING TWP
State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks have released details on two crashes in northern Indiana County that happened in mid- to late-August. Troopers say that on August 18th, 72-year-old Marc Peters was driving his motorcycle on Route 119 North in North Mahoning Township at 12:16 in the afternoon when he lost control while going through a left curve. Peters laid the bike on its side and fell off as the bike slid. The motorcycle came to rest along the east berm of 119. Peters had suspected minor injuries and was treated on-scene by Jefferson County EMS. The motorcycle had to be towed from the scene.
QUIET LABOR DAY WEEKEND SO FAR FOR EMERGENCY RESPONDERS
It was a quiet Saturday for Indiana County’s emergency responders. Cherryhill Township firefighters were dispatched to set up a landing zone along Route 553. Indiana answered a summons for a carbon monoxide alarm on Wayne Avenue. Rossiter and Marion Center were sent to a vehicle fire along Church Road...
Vehicle crashes into tree in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle had to be towed from a scene after it crashed into a tree in Westmoreland County. Dispatchers were called to Clay Pike Road and Stairs Road in Mount Pleasant Township at around 5:24 p.m. At least one person was involved in the...
Derry Township street to close; traffic restrictions extended on I-70
A Derry Township street is set to close beginning Tuesday as PennDOT extends detours and traffic restrictions for other work areas in Westmoreland County — including a stretch of Interstate 70. A section of Hickory Avenue, also know as North Valley Street, is scheduled to close at 7 a.m....
Plane leaves runway, crashes into woods at Pa. airport
Authorities are investigating a plane crash that took place Friday at the Clearfield Lawrence Airport, according to a story from WJAC. Police told the news station that the plane was attempting to take off when it left the runway and crashed into a wooded area. No injuries were reported according...
1 person injured after crash in Allegheny County, driver rescued from car
STURGEON, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after firefighters rescued them from their car after a crash in Allegheny County. Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department said they were dispatched to Cecil-Sturgeon Road in Sturgeon for reports of a crash on Sunday. Pictures from the department show that...
Kick off autumn with the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival
As autumn approaches, a world of seasonal activities opens up. It’s a time to enjoy the beautiful natural world, savor delicious food and decorate with unique crafts. All of those activities can be had with a visit to the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, running the weekend of September 17 and 18 in a number of locations.
AERIAL FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR INDIANA COUNTY
Many people celebrate Labor Day with picnics and other outdoor activities, but those may be scrubbed as rain is expected across the area today and that could cause some flooding. The National Weather Service has issued an Aerial Flood Watch that will remain in effect through today until 11:00 tonight...
Kiski Area alumna opens all-inclusive salon in Allegheny Township
A Kiski Area alumna has opened a business right across the street from where she once attended high school. Cassandra “Casey Lynn” Walsh of Vandergrift recently opened her own full-service salon, Casey Lynn: Style for all, in Allegheny Township, a stone’s throw from Kiski Area High School.
Two emus on the loose in Washington County
SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus. Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill, said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing. He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent...
Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports
An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
THOMAS E. MEDVIDE, 95 OF INDIANA
Thomas E. Medvide, 95, of Indiana, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village. Friends will be received Saturday, September 10th from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM, the time of his funeral service at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Rev. William Geiger officiating.
Crash shuts down Route 51 in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Route 51 was shut down in both directions in Perryopolis, Fayette County after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Quaker Church Road. Two people were flown to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash or the...
Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets
PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
A tale of 2 floods: Unity's Dorothy neighborhood mirrors Connellsville's Dutch Bottom experience
Josh Biller wasn’t thinking about floods when he bought his first house in May 2021. He was focused on getting moved in and setting up a home office, while enjoying a huge patio and having a place of his own. “I’ve only been here a year,” he said. “I...
