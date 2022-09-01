Read full article on original website
Related
lakeexpo.com
Water Patrol Searching Party Cove For Missing Boater On Lake Of The Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is searching for a missing boater, in the area of Party Cove. MSHP Corporal Kyle Green confirmed on Sunday evening that the Patrol had been searching for the missing boater since Saturday, Sept. 3, but so far to no avail.
KYTV
Work begins to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation began Monday replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties. The current bridge was built in 1956. More than 8,000 drivers cross the bridge daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at the...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
lakeexpo.com
Woman Seriously Hurt In Tubing Accident
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo. woman was seriously injured in a tubing accident on the Lake, Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Bruce Peterson was driving a Supra boat pullling 26-year-old Ashton Penrod on a tube, around the 10.6 Mile Marker of the Glaize Arm. Penrod was thrown from the tube and sustained serious injuries. She was flown by MU Air Ambulance to University Hospital for treatment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
MoDOT looking for “Winter Weather Warriors” to strengthen snow removal crew numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and means that winter weather is not that far away. The Missouri Department of Transportation is well aware of that. They’re currently trying to recruit more employees to become “Winter Weather Warriors,” their term for crews that go out and remove snow from the roadways during lousy weather.
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend
The Labor Day weekend has been busy for Missouri State Highway Patrol with multiple crashes on the roads and the water since the counting period started Friday. The post Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myleaderpaper.com
Plan for scenic byway through county gets cool reception
A group is looking to include the portion of Hwy. 21 in Jefferson County as part of a scenic byway through the Ozarks. However, some of the county residents who attended an Aug. 24 public hearing said they feared they may be taken for a ride. About 50 people attended...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
streetfoodblog.com
Fall Festivals in Southwest Missouri
Watch pumpkins weigh in at report sizes on the Republic Pumpkin Daze. This 12 months, for the primary time, the enjoyable is increasing to a two day pageant. You have by no means seen pumpkins like these earlier than. With pumpkins weighing in at over 600 kilos the Republic Pumpkin Daze Competition holds competitions for the biggest pumpkins. You’ll be able to take part in different classes like largest watermelons, tomatoes and sunflowers.
houstonherald.com
Rainfall expected in south-central Missouri, Ozarks
Local pockets of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are expected in south-central Missouri on Saturday. A few locations could receive another 1-2 inches of rainfall today, the National Weather Service said. Creek and river levels may become elevated from the recent/expected rainfall, it said.
Steamboat Wreck from 1870 Suddenly Resurfaces in Missouri River
A vessel that met its demise in 1870 is now visible again. It was a steamboat that sank in the Missouri River mover than 150 years ago, but it's reemerged from the waters it went down in. The Missouri National Recreational River Facebook page shared the news of the North...
See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri
It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look...
actionnews5.com
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
A website says the Best BBQ Place in Missouri is NOT in KC or STL
There are great BBQ restaurants across the state of Missouri, especially, in Kansas City and St.Louis. But where can you find the BEST BBQ restaurant in the Show-Me State? Apparently, in a tiny town in southern Missouri that you've probably never heard of... According to the 2022 Missouri's Best Awards,...
kwos.com
UPDATE: I-70 traffic jammed in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County, after body is found near highway
Missouri state troopers say the passing lane of eastbound I-70 at the 94 mile-marker near Boonville is closed for a death investigation. Troopers say it’s due to an “incident.” Our news partner ABC-17 reports a body has been found along I-70. Traffic is backed for a few miles, on a very busy Labor Day holiday.
kbsi23.com
Earthquake reported in New Madrid County
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A earthquake was reported on September 2nd at 1:36 pm about 6 miles from Mathews, Missouri. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was reported to be a magnitude of 2.6 with a depth of 21.2 km. There was no reported...
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Police Nab Suspect Wanted For Lake Of The Ozarks Homicide
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. -- Police south of Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday arrested a man believed to be the lead suspect in a homicide earlier this week. The Camden County Sheriff received word Thursday night that Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton, was in custody in the Laclede County Jail.
Comments / 0