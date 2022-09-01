Read full article on original website
Related
froggyweb.com
South Fargo Dairy Queen closes over rent dispute
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — The Osgood Dairy Queen in south Fargo closed abruptly after a rent dispute. A sign is posted on the door that says, “this location is closed.”. In a social media post, the operators say they were unable “to come to a reasonable lease agreement with the landlord of this property and cannot afford the rent”. They encouraged their customers to continue to support their South Moorhead location.
froggyweb.com
5 counties apply for grant to replace 3 aging Red River bridges
POLK COUNTY, MINNESOTA (KFGO) – Polk County is taking the lead in applying for a federal grant to replace three aging Red River bridges located in or near the Minnesota communities of Nielsville, Georgetown, and Hendrum. Polk County Engineer Rich Sanders says besides Polk County, Cass, Clay, Norman, and...
froggyweb.com
Former Valley City teacher faces luring, solicitation charges
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A former teacher and coach at Valley City High School has been charged in Barnes County with two felony counts involving victims under 15 years old. Court records show Davy Zinke has been charged with one count of luring minors by computer and one...
froggyweb.com
Fatal single-vehicle crash in Fargo at the tri-level interchange
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A single-vehicle fatal crash occurred around Saturday afternoon northbound at the tri-level interchange of Interstate 29 in Fargo when the car left the roadway and struck a concrete support pillar, which supports the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94. After impact, the car came to rest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
froggyweb.com
2 crashes at tri-level interchange leave 1 dead, another injured
FARGO (KFGO) – One man is dead and another suffered serious injuries after two separate crashes at the tri-level interchange in Fargo over the weekend. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim of Saturday’s crash was 33-year-old Zachery Noble of West Fargo. The Highway Patrol says around...
froggyweb.com
Two arrested in separate incidents on Valley City State campus overnight
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – Police responded to two incidents on and around the Valley City State campus overnight. Just before midnight officers were dispatched to the third floor of a dorm for an intoxicated man who became combative with both officers and emergency medical staff on scene and at Mercy hospital. 18-year-old Gordon-Lee Ma Enyart-Martinez from Ottertail, Minn. was attended to by medical personnel then arrested for felony assault and transferred to the Barnes County Jail.
froggyweb.com
Bison, beer and tailgating for the win against Drake on Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – Bison fans were out in droves to kick off the new football season, the energy was contagious at the tailgate party, and fans came in expecting another exceptional season. It is week one, and people packed the FargoDome as the Bison took on Drake university....
Comments / 0