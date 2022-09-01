Read full article on original website
Related
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS DEAL WITH CONTROLLED BURN, VEHICLE FIRE, OTHER CALLS ON SUNDAY
Indiana County’s first responders had a busy day on Sunday with several different types of calls reported. The earliest call was at 12:30 AM as a vehicle fire was reported on Church Road in Canoe Township. Marion Center and Rossiter fire departments and State Police from the Punxsy barracks were dispatched. Few details are available on the fire.
1 person injured after crash in Allegheny County, driver rescued from car
STURGEON, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after firefighters rescued them from their car after a crash in Allegheny County. Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department said they were dispatched to Cecil-Sturgeon Road in Sturgeon for reports of a crash on Sunday. Pictures from the department show that...
Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports
An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
Two people injured in White Oak vehicle accident
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A White Oak police cruiser was involved in a vehicle accident early Saturday evening."At approximately 2030 Hours a White Oak officer was involved in a motor vehicle accident. Fire units from White Oak 299 and Rainbow 300 along with EMS units from North Versailles 390 and North Huntington 211 arrived on the scene quickly to assist all patients," a Facebook statement read.Officials later confirmed the incident took place between Lincoln Way and Kelly Street. At least two people were transported from the scene, officials added.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdadradio.com
QUIET LABOR DAY WEEKEND SO FAR FOR EMERGENCY RESPONDERS
It was a quiet Saturday for Indiana County’s emergency responders. Cherryhill Township firefighters were dispatched to set up a landing zone along Route 553. Indiana answered a summons for a carbon monoxide alarm on Wayne Avenue. Rossiter and Marion Center were sent to a vehicle fire along Church Road...
wdadradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: CRASHES IN INDIANA BOROUGH, NORTH MAHONING TWP
State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks have released details on two crashes in northern Indiana County that happened in mid- to late-August. Troopers say that on August 18th, 72-year-old Marc Peters was driving his motorcycle on Route 119 North in North Mahoning Township at 12:16 in the afternoon when he lost control while going through a left curve. Peters laid the bike on its side and fell off as the bike slid. The motorcycle came to rest along the east berm of 119. Peters had suspected minor injuries and was treated on-scene by Jefferson County EMS. The motorcycle had to be towed from the scene.
wdadradio.com
POLICE INVESTIGATING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Indiana and Creekside fire departments were called to the scene of a reported vehicle crash in Rayne Township earlier today. Indiana County 911 reports that the crash was reported on Ligenfelter Road near Stadtmiller Road. The fire departments were called out at 6:01 this morning. Indiana fire officials said that a vehicle off the road and into a tree. The driver was not found. It’s believed that the accident happened sometime in the overnight hours, as the engine of the car was cold to the touch.
Crash limits traffic on Route 255 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of roadway in Clearfield County has partially reopened after it was closed for a crash Friday afternoon. Emergency responders were sent to Route 255 at 12:10 p.m. after 2 vehicles crashed, according to Clearfield County Dispatch. The crash was reported between Kilmer Road and Edinger Road. Sandy Township […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
butlerradio.com
One Sent To Hospital After Connoquenessing Accident
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday in Connoquenessing. The two vehicle accident happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Evans City Road and Reibold Road. Details on the accident are unclear, but crews on the scene say one person was taken by ambulance...
Plane leaves runway, crashes into woods at Pa. airport
Authorities are investigating a plane crash that took place Friday at the Clearfield Lawrence Airport, according to a story from WJAC. Police told the news station that the plane was attempting to take off when it left the runway and crashed into a wooded area. No injuries were reported according...
3 people arrested after alleged fight, attempted shooting in East Huntingdon
EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Three people are behind bars after a fight broke out in an East Huntingdon home and a gun got involved. According to the criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg responded to a home on Porter Avenue on Aug. 31 for a report of an assault.
Police: 68-year-old woman shot while sitting on her porch in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A 68-year-old woman was shot while sitting on her porch in McKeesport, authorities said. Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were called to the 1100 block of Craig Street at approximately 5:26 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived at the scene, they found the woman who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc23.com
Fatal Rush Twp. ATV Accident
State police in Centre County say a Tyrone man was killed in an ATV crash earlier this week in Rush Township. Troopers say on the afternoon of Aug. 28, police were dispatched to a private property, located along the 300 block of Pump Station Lane. Investigators say the victim, identified...
2 people flown to hospital after 3-car collision in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS BOROGH, Pa. — Two people were flown to a hospital after a crash involving three cars in Fayette County. Dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the accident on Route 51 and Independence Street in Perryopolis Borough at around 2:20 p.m. The scene is cleared and the roads...
At least 3 people hurt in New Kensington car crash
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — At least three people were hurt in a car crash in New Kensington. According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened on Route 366 around 3:45 a.m. At least three people were injured in the accident, according to officials. There’s no word on the victims’...
wdadradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY AVOIDS DROUGHT WATCH DECLARATION
Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection has declared a drought watch for 36 counties, and while Indiana County is not on the list, it is on the border of areas affected by drought. Clearfield County is on the list, which includes all of northeast Pennsylvania and almost all of central...
Police: Taser used on Parks man who ran from officer
A Vandergrift police officer used a Taser twice to subdue a fleeing suspect last month. Police say Brandon John Krawczyk, 38, of Parks Township was wanted on multiple arrest warrants when an officer spotted him in the 100 block of First Street shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 21, according to his arrest papers.
wtae.com
Family of six escapes two-alarm house fire in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A family of six escaped when fire broke out in a home in Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, on Friday afternoon. The two-alarm fire broke out in a home on Walnut Street. Fire officials said they believe it was an electrical fire that started in the attic of...
abc27.com
Mifflin County car crash leaves one dead
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash on Ferguson Valley Road in Mifflin County happened at 6:38 a.m. on Aug. 30, leaving one person dead. The crash happened when a deer ran into the road. The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Chilcote of Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, swerved to avoid hitting the deer, crashing into an embankment on the side of the roadway. According to police reports, Chilcote was wearing his seatbelt and was not harmed in the crash.
Teens arrested in Slippery Rock dirt bike thefts
Police in Pennsylvania are investigating the theft of two dirt bikes from Slippery Rock Township.
Comments / 0