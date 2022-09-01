ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wdadradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS DEAL WITH CONTROLLED BURN, VEHICLE FIRE, OTHER CALLS ON SUNDAY

Indiana County’s first responders had a busy day on Sunday with several different types of calls reported. The earliest call was at 12:30 AM as a vehicle fire was reported on Church Road in Canoe Township. Marion Center and Rossiter fire departments and State Police from the Punxsy barracks were dispatched. Few details are available on the fire.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports

An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two people injured in White Oak vehicle accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A White Oak police cruiser was involved in a vehicle accident early Saturday evening."At approximately 2030 Hours a White Oak officer was involved in a motor vehicle accident. Fire units from White Oak 299 and Rainbow 300 along with EMS units from North Versailles 390 and North Huntington 211 arrived on the scene quickly to assist all patients," a Facebook statement read.Officials later confirmed the incident took place between Lincoln Way and Kelly Street. At least two people were transported from the scene, officials added.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
WHITE OAK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
Indiana County, PA
Accidents
State
Indiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Indiana County, PA
Indiana County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Marion Center, PA
wdadradio.com

QUIET LABOR DAY WEEKEND SO FAR FOR EMERGENCY RESPONDERS

It was a quiet Saturday for Indiana County’s emergency responders. Cherryhill Township firefighters were dispatched to set up a landing zone along Route 553. Indiana answered a summons for a carbon monoxide alarm on Wayne Avenue. Rossiter and Marion Center were sent to a vehicle fire along Church Road...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: CRASHES IN INDIANA BOROUGH, NORTH MAHONING TWP

State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks have released details on two crashes in northern Indiana County that happened in mid- to late-August. Troopers say that on August 18th, 72-year-old Marc Peters was driving his motorcycle on Route 119 North in North Mahoning Township at 12:16 in the afternoon when he lost control while going through a left curve. Peters laid the bike on its side and fell off as the bike slid. The motorcycle came to rest along the east berm of 119. Peters had suspected minor injuries and was treated on-scene by Jefferson County EMS. The motorcycle had to be towed from the scene.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

POLICE INVESTIGATING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP

Indiana and Creekside fire departments were called to the scene of a reported vehicle crash in Rayne Township earlier today. Indiana County 911 reports that the crash was reported on Ligenfelter Road near Stadtmiller Road. The fire departments were called out at 6:01 this morning. Indiana fire officials said that a vehicle off the road and into a tree. The driver was not found. It’s believed that the accident happened sometime in the overnight hours, as the engine of the car was cold to the touch.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Crash limits traffic on Route 255 in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of roadway in Clearfield County has partially reopened after it was closed for a crash Friday afternoon. Emergency responders were sent to Route 255 at 12:10 p.m. after 2 vehicles crashed, according to Clearfield County Dispatch. The crash was reported between Kilmer Road and Edinger Road. Sandy Township […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rayne#Pennsylvania State Police#Traffic Accident#Citizens Ambulance
butlerradio.com

One Sent To Hospital After Connoquenessing Accident

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday in Connoquenessing. The two vehicle accident happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Evans City Road and Reibold Road. Details on the accident are unclear, but crews on the scene say one person was taken by ambulance...
CONNOQUENESSING, PA
PennLive.com

Plane leaves runway, crashes into woods at Pa. airport

Authorities are investigating a plane crash that took place Friday at the Clearfield Lawrence Airport, according to a story from WJAC. Police told the news station that the plane was attempting to take off when it left the runway and crashed into a wooded area. No injuries were reported according...
CLEARFIELD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
abc23.com

Fatal Rush Twp. ATV Accident

State police in Centre County say a Tyrone man was killed in an ATV crash earlier this week in Rush Township. Troopers say on the afternoon of Aug. 28, police were dispatched to a private property, located along the 300 block of Pump Station Lane. Investigators say the victim, identified...
TYRONE, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA COUNTY AVOIDS DROUGHT WATCH DECLARATION

Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection has declared a drought watch for 36 counties, and while Indiana County is not on the list, it is on the border of areas affected by drought. Clearfield County is on the list, which includes all of northeast Pennsylvania and almost all of central...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police: Taser used on Parks man who ran from officer

A Vandergrift police officer used a Taser twice to subdue a fleeing suspect last month. Police say Brandon John Krawczyk, 38, of Parks Township was wanted on multiple arrest warrants when an officer spotted him in the 100 block of First Street shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 21, according to his arrest papers.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County car crash leaves one dead

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash on Ferguson Valley Road in Mifflin County happened at 6:38 a.m. on Aug. 30, leaving one person dead. The crash happened when a deer ran into the road. The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Chilcote of Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, swerved to avoid hitting the deer, crashing into an embankment on the side of the roadway. According to police reports, Chilcote was wearing his seatbelt and was not harmed in the crash.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy