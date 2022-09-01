Read full article on original website
Related
wdadradio.com
OX HILL KICKS OFF COMMUNITY FAIR SEASON
The close of the Indiana County Fair last night marks the beginning of the community fair season. The Ox Hill Fair kicks off today with the Harvest Day Service at 6:30 PM, followed by the Queen and Princess Contest at 7. The schedule for Monday includes children’s games for all...
wdadradio.com
OX HILL FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, PRINCESS
While the Indiana County Fair ended on Saturday, community fair season kicks into gear this week with the Ox Hill Community Fair. (Ox Hill Fair Queen Alyanna Hoffman and her sister, Ox Hill Fair Princess Kaydance Hoffman. Photo courtesy Ox Hill Fair) Last night, the Ox Hill Community Fair crowned...
wdadradio.com
FRY, BERZONSKY LEAD INDIANA CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS AT UHER INVITATIONAL
The Indiana cross country teams traveled to California University of Pennsylvania for the Marty Uher Invitational on Saturday. The Indiana girls placed 6th in the A/AA race out of 22 teams. Addy Fry led Indiana with a 19th place finish out of 222 runners. Chloe Hain placed 24th, Rachel Gill placed 29th, Belinda Liu placed 50th and Emmy Davis placed 53rd to round out Indiana’s scoring.
wdadradio.com
IUP NAMED TO PRINCETON REVIEW GUIDEBOOK FOR 22ND YEAR
Once again, Indiama University of Pennsylvania has been selected for the Princeton Review’s “Best Colleges” Guidebook. According to a news release from the university, IUP was praised by the guidebook’s editors for “delivering on its promises” of affordability and quality programs. The list was compiled by interviews with students, with ranking taking place in eight categories. One area where IUP received high praise was its Health Services department, which merited special recognition as one of the “Best Health Services” ranking in the guidebook. Twenty five universities in the guidebook received that designation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdadradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY AVOIDS DROUGHT WATCH DECLARATION
Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection has declared a drought watch for 36 counties, and while Indiana County is not on the list, it is on the border of areas affected by drought. Clearfield County is on the list, which includes all of northeast Pennsylvania and almost all of central...
wdadradio.com
THOMAS E. MEDVIDE, 95 OF INDIANA
Thomas E. Medvide, 95, of Indiana, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village. Friends will be received Saturday, September 10th from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM, the time of his funeral service at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Rev. William Geiger officiating.
wdadradio.com
QUIET LABOR DAY WEEKEND SO FAR FOR EMERGENCY RESPONDERS
It was a quiet Saturday for Indiana County’s emergency responders. Cherryhill Township firefighters were dispatched to set up a landing zone along Route 553. Indiana answered a summons for a carbon monoxide alarm on Wayne Avenue. Rossiter and Marion Center were sent to a vehicle fire along Church Road...
wdadradio.com
GAS PRICES LOWER FOR LABOR DAY HOLIDAY
As we enter Labor Day Weekend, gas price averages continue to go down across the United States and Pennsylvania. Triple A reports that the national average is now $3.79 a gallon. It’s down another penny over 24 hours, six cents over the last week and 37 cents down from last month. Last year at this time, the average is $3.18. Pennsylvania’s average is $4.01, another two cent drop from yesterday, a 14-cent drop from last week and 44 cents down from last month. Last year, Pennsylvania’s average was $3.29.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdadradio.com
INDIANA POLICE INVESTIGATE GUN REPORT AT JUNIOR HIGH
Indiana Borough Police have opened an investigation into a report of a student possessing a replica toy gun on school property. According to a news release, police started the investigation on Friday into a report of a juvenile in possession of an Airsoft-style gun in the area of Chestnut Street after school hours. Subsequently, the police received a Safe To Say Something report of a juvenile in possession of a possible gun on or near the Indiana Junior High School.
wdadradio.com
AERIAL FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR INDIANA COUNTY
Many people celebrate Labor Day with picnics and other outdoor activities, but those may be scrubbed as rain is expected across the area today and that could cause some flooding. The National Weather Service has issued an Aerial Flood Watch that will remain in effect through today until 11:00 tonight...
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS DEAL WITH CONTROLLED BURN, VEHICLE FIRE, OTHER CALLS ON SUNDAY
Indiana County’s first responders had a busy day on Sunday with several different types of calls reported. The earliest call was at 12:30 AM as a vehicle fire was reported on Church Road in Canoe Township. Marion Center and Rossiter fire departments and State Police from the Punxsy barracks were dispatched. Few details are available on the fire.
wdadradio.com
CARL H. STILES, 90
Carl H. Stiles, 90, of Penn Run, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at his home. Born in Ebensburg on April 23, 1932, he was a son of the late Clyde Stiles and Agnes (Downey) Stiles. He was widowed after 54 years of marriage from Helen (Slanoc) Stiles, who died, October 13, 2011.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdadradio.com
IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, LIQUOR LAW VIOLATION
An Indiana man faces assault charges after an incident last Friday. Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Philadelphia Street shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of multiple people being assaulted by one person. The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Vance Sykes, was charged with Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, Resisting Arrest, and Public Drunkenness through Magisterial Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
Comments / 0