Once again, Indiama University of Pennsylvania has been selected for the Princeton Review’s “Best Colleges” Guidebook. According to a news release from the university, IUP was praised by the guidebook’s editors for “delivering on its promises” of affordability and quality programs. The list was compiled by interviews with students, with ranking taking place in eight categories. One area where IUP received high praise was its Health Services department, which merited special recognition as one of the “Best Health Services” ranking in the guidebook. Twenty five universities in the guidebook received that designation.

INDIANA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO