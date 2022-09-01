Wyoming ranked No. 1 among states for borrowers whose student debt will be eliminated

CHEYENNE – Wyoming ranks first in the nation for the percentage of federal student loan borrowers whose debt will be completely eliminated by a new federal loan forgiveness initiative.

Last week, President Joe Biden said $10,000 in federal student debt will be forgiven for most borrowers, and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell grants. An additional payment pause will be extended through Dec. 31, and undergraduate loan payments may be capped at 5% of a person’s monthly income.

If the administration follows through with the plan, 37.8% of Wyomingites who took out federal student loans will have a zero balance, according to an analysis by Student Loan Hero, a student loan tool under LendingTree. It analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Education. The other two states most impacted are Nevada and Utah, both at just above 36%.

Student Loan Hero Senior Economist Jacob Channel told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday this is made possible in part because borrowers in Wyoming owe 20% less than the national average of $36,689. At close to $29,000 per federal borrower, only residents in Nebraska and North Dakota have a similarly low student debt burden.

“There aren’t necessarily a ton of private schools in Wyoming,” explained the former Sheridan resident, who has studied the state’s economy. “A lot of people gravitate toward either community college or the University of Wyoming, both of which are generally cheaper options that don’t require as much debt as some other institutions might. So, in that regard, I think that Wyoming is in pretty good shape.”

The average of $29,000 among such borrowers across the state is impacted by older residents with more debt.

Meanwhile, the Education Data Initiative found that as of April, the highest number of borrowers were 36 to 49 years old, and they owed an average of $40,000. This totals more than $740 million in student debt. Residents age 50 and older owed the highest amount, an average of more than $40,000 per borrower.

Channel said many older borrowers may have not been able to afford to pay back the amount requested by the U.S. Department of Education, and the debt accumulated interest.

“You do have some contingent of people who are going to school later in life for the first time, who maybe missed out on some opportunities for scholarships that might be a little bit more readily available to high school students,” he said. “Based on how student loans work, if you’re not able to make a full payment on them … your debt can quickly spiral out of control because of the interest.”

The National Center for Education Statistics found after adjusting for inflation, college tuition has increased 748% since 1963.

Although younger students are expected to pay thousands of dollars more in tuition than their elders, they are among the borrowers with the least amount of student loan debt. There are close to 8,500 Wyomingites who are 24 years old and younger and owe an average of $10,588, according to the Education Data Initiative. Those ages 25 to 34 owe an average of $26,257, and there are 17,900 borrowers.

“A lot of new borrowers, these younger groups that we often talk more about when we’re talking about student loans, they can easily find themselves in the same situation as older people,” Channel said. “Where they can’t pay their payments and then their debt can balloon."