Hallmark Channel’s September 2022 Schedule Includes 4 All-New Movies
Four new movies will premieres on Hallmark Channel in September 2022, including one set in Yosemite National Park. Plus, new episodes of 'Cheseapeake Shores' continue to air.
startattle.com
Cars on the Road (Season 1) Disney+, Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy, trailer, release date
Cars on the Road follows Lightning McQueen and his best friend Mater as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip across the United States to attend a wedding for Mater’s sister. Startattle.com – Cars on the Road | Disney+. Network: Disney+. Release date: September...
startattle.com
In the Dark (Season 4 Episode 13) Series finale, “Please Shine Down on Me”, trailer, release date
SERIES FINALE. Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) copes by distracting herself with a new motivation: getting even. Felix (Morgan Krantz) attempts to help her find other ways to deal with her emotions, but like anything with Murphy, it’s an uphill battle. Josh (Theo Bhat) is smug as he slowly puts together how the night unfolded, until he realized that it’s not over yet. Startattle.com – In the Dark | The CW.
startattle.com
DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 2) “The Suspects” trailer, release date
After stumbling upon a suspicious m–der in Blue Valley, the JSA begin looking at potential suspects. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. A tense run-in with The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) makes Courtney and Pat realize that Sylvester’s old ways could land them in hot water. Finally, Barbara steps in to help Paula, whose attempt at fitting in has not gone so well. This episode was directed by Andi Armaganian and written by Robbie Hyne.
startattle.com
Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4 Episode 13) Series finale, “How’s It Going to Be”, trailer, release date
SERIES FINALE. Liz doubting her abilities, calls for reinforcements. Meanwhile, Isobel shows Max a memory, one that will put him on a new trajectory and Michael makes a promise to Alex. Startattle.com – Roswell, New Mexico | The CW. Network: The CW. Episode title: “How’s It Going to Be”...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Shows Off Their Incredible Illinois Home in New Video
The power couple of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy certainly stay busy. Wahlberg is the star of the hit TV show Blue Bloods, and McCarthy is a judge on the singing competition series The Masked Singer. But when the couple isn’t hard at work in front of the cameras, they’re at their home in St. Charles, Illinois living their best life.
CBS Daytime Fall Premiere Dates Revealed: Major Details on ‘The Price Is Right’ & More
CBS has revealed its fall premiere dates for its powerful daytime lineup. Fans need only wait a few more days for brand new shows. So here are a few details for CBS daytime. First, The Talk comes back with new episodes, Sept. 12. The show has been rerunning popular episodes as The Talk took off August.
Chris Noth returns to acting after scandal
Chris Noth made his way back to the stage on Saturday after facing sexual assault allegations earlier this year. But this time, it was way off- Broadway. Noth produced, directed and starred in a one-night reading of Eugene Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., and we’re told he was a “consummate stage actor.” “It was well-received. He received a standing ovation at the end,” a source told Page Six. Noth cast local talent for the sold-out production and worked with producer Elizabeth Aspenlieder. He teased the modern classic on social media by posting an interview...
‘Chicago Med’ Season 8 Photos Tease Major Character’s Potential Exit
NBC has released its promotional photos and videos for the fall kickoff of Chicago Med. One character is missing. Should we read between the lines in regards to Dr. Pamela Blake?. Chicago Med appears to be telling us that Blake, the noted transplant surgeon and budding love interest for Dr....
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
‘Gilmore Girls’ Was A ‘Total Fluke’ According to Amy Sherman-Palladino
'Gilmore Girls' showrunner, Amy Sherman-Palladino, revealed that she actually sold the show with a single line, after her other pitches fell flat.
Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’
Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed
In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
‘Chicago Med’ Set Photos Reveal Major Star’s Hospitalization
As a medical drama and a Dick Wolf production, Chicago Med has no shortage of drama. Seasons 5 and 6 were particularly tumultuous, however, especially for Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). Hannah was introduced in Season 5 as a heroin addict who Dr. Halstead...
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
‘Ransom Canyon’: This New Netflix Show Is a Cross Between ‘Virgin River’ and ‘Yellowstone’
Netflix is looking to capitalize off of the success of 'Virgin River.' They are currently developing, Ransom Canyon which is a cross between the romantic drama and 'Yellowstone.'
‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Speaks Out About Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit
We’re just a few weeks away from the hotly anticipated 10th season premiere of the hit TV show Chicago PD, but fans are disappointed after learning star Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving the show after 10 seasons as Detective Jay Halstead. His co-stars have all been taking to their social media accounts to pay tributes to their friend before his exit. Including one of his on-screen cohorts, Marina Squerciati, also known as Officer Kim Burgess.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Marks 14th Anniversary of Premiere Episode With Badass Pic
On Saturday (September 3rd), the Sons of Anarchy crew celebrated the 14th anniversary of the cult classic TV series’ premiere. “Fourteen years ago today, Sons of Anarchy hit the road,” the TV series’ crew declared on multiple social media platforms. “Thanks for riding with us.”. Sons...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
