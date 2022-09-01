Read full article on original website
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
This safe haven currency just slipped to a 24-year low against the dollar. Is it time to rethink its status as a solid hedge?
The Japanese yen has fallen to a 24-year low against the U.S. dollar. Japan’s currency has long been seen as a safe investment in an unpredictable world—but as the yen slumped to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in more than two decades this week, analysts have speculated that its safe haven status may be dwindling.
International Business Times
Most Asian Markets Down As Traders Focus On US Jobs Data
Asian markets struggled again Friday and the dollar held gains as rate hike expectations grew, with traders now focusing on a key US jobs report later in the day. Oil prices rose on fading expectations for an Iran nuclear deal anytime soon, but they remained under severe pressure from a range of issues including the strengthening dollar, Covid lockdowns in China, and worries about a demand-sapping recession.
FTSE 100 ends higher on commodities boost
Sept 5 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 index ended slightly higher on Monday as commodity stocks gained, while investors looked ahead to the appointment of Liz Truss as Britain's new prime minister against a deteriorating economic backdrop.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend slide, dollar climbs on rate hubbub
SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Asian shares slid on Monday as the mounting risk of more aggressive rate hikes in the United States and Europe shoved bond yields and the dollar sharply higher, and tested equity and earnings valuations. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's promise of policy "pain" to contain...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says
The Fed September FOMC meeting will produce one more outsized interest rate hike, according to JPMorgan. The bank expects the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points in September before pivoting. Cooling inflation data and a pivot from the Fed should continue to bode well for growth stocks, JPMorgan...
investing.com
Unstoppable U.S. Dollar Could Rise To 2001-02 Highs
The dollar index rose above 110, updating 20-year highs on Monday morning as a flash reaction to increased pressure on the euro and British pound. European currencies are selling off amid an energy crisis related to Russian gas supplies, which have entirely halted through the Nord Stream pipeline. Although it...
Dollar edges lower as investors wait on Fed's Powell
NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The dollar index slipped while the euro was steady on Thursday in choppy trading as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Friday for further clues about the pace of the U.S. central bank's rate hikes.
investing.com
Dollar Hits New 20-Year High as Euro Slumps on Energy Woes
Investing.com-- The U.S. dollar touched a new 20-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday, benefiting from weakness in the euro amid a worsening energy crisis, while investors continued to bet on more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a...
Business Insider
The B-2 bomber's stealthy missile upgrade 'could threaten' Chinese warships, military analyst says
Extended-range stealthy missiles carried by B-2 bombers could give the United States an edge against Chinese warships if the military giants entered a direct confrontation, according to a military affairs analyst. US defence firm Northrop Grumman revealed last week that a December test launch of a stealthy missile from the...
Brace for volatility and one thing that could spur the Fed to pivot on rates, a top JPMorgan strategist says
Stocks could see volatility as the Federal Reserve sticks to its hawkish line, JPMorgan's David Kelly said. Fed Chair Powell's signals on interest rates will put the focus on data releases, he suggested. The Fed will pivot when people worry more about recession than inflation, the strategist said. More volatility...
The 'Goldilocks' August jobs report all but confirms a 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed later this month
The "Goldilocks" August jobs report all but confirms the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points later this month, ING said. After its outsized interest rate hike this month, the Fed will slow future rate hikes to 50 or 25 basis points. "3.5mn jobs have been created in...
The fast inflation spike is leading to a slow recession shock that will push the stock market to new lows, BofA says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows this year as fast inflation leads to a slow recession shock, according to Bank of America. The bank said cash and commodities should outperform stocks and bonds as inflation continues. "Once [the] US tips from inflation to recession global EPS turns...
Take Five: ECB - to hike big or really big
Sept 2 (Reuters) - A large interest rate hike could be in store from the European Central Bank to combat soaring inflation. Crude markets are zeroed in on oil producing group OPEC's latest meeting, while a new leader in Britain confronts a barrage of economic challenges.
Boston Globe
Mortgage rates soar to their highest levels since late June
The costs for 15-year loans, popular with refinancers, also jumped. The 10-minute speech Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave last week continues to affect mortgage rates. According to the data Freddie Mac released Thursday, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 5.66% with an average 0.8 points. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.) It was 5.55% a week ago and 2.87% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average hasn’t been this high since late June.
investing.com
Gold Inches Lower as Dollar Strength, Fed Jitters Weigh
Investing.com-- Gold prices fell slightly on Monday, extending sharp declines from last week as strength in the dollar and growing uncertainty over hawkish U.S. monetary policy weighed on appetite for the yellow metal. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,710 an ounce, while gold futures fell nearly 0.1% to $1,721 an...
Explainer-Liz Truss inherits UK economy heading for recession as new PM
LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain's next prime minister Liz Truss will face an economy that is forecast to go into a long recession later this year, with inflation at a 40-year high and limits on the options for getting growth going again.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock rally fizzles, dollar retreats after U.S. jobs data
A rally in world stocks fizzled on Friday while the U.S. dollar retreated from a 24-year high on the yen, after data that showed the U.S. labour market is starting to loosen failed to allay investors fears about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 2...
