Most Asian Markets Down As Traders Focus On US Jobs Data

Asian markets struggled again Friday and the dollar held gains as rate hike expectations grew, with traders now focusing on a key US jobs report later in the day. Oil prices rose on fading expectations for an Iran nuclear deal anytime soon, but they remained under severe pressure from a range of issues including the strengthening dollar, Covid lockdowns in China, and worries about a demand-sapping recession.
Reuters

FTSE 100 ends higher on commodities boost

Sept 5 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 index ended slightly higher on Monday as commodity stocks gained, while investors looked ahead to the appointment of Liz Truss as Britain's new prime minister against a deteriorating economic backdrop.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend slide, dollar climbs on rate hubbub

SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Asian shares slid on Monday as the mounting risk of more aggressive rate hikes in the United States and Europe shoved bond yields and the dollar sharply higher, and tested equity and earnings valuations. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's promise of policy "pain" to contain...
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
investing.com

Unstoppable U.S. Dollar Could Rise To 2001-02 Highs

The dollar index rose above 110, updating 20-year highs on Monday morning as a flash reaction to increased pressure on the euro and British pound. European currencies are selling off amid an energy crisis related to Russian gas supplies, which have entirely halted through the Nord Stream pipeline. Although it...
Reuters

Dollar edges lower as investors wait on Fed's Powell

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The dollar index slipped while the euro was steady on Thursday in choppy trading as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Friday for further clues about the pace of the U.S. central bank's rate hikes.
investing.com

Dollar Hits New 20-Year High as Euro Slumps on Energy Woes

Investing.com-- The U.S. dollar touched a new 20-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday, benefiting from weakness in the euro amid a worsening energy crisis, while investors continued to bet on more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a...
Reuters

Take Five: ECB - to hike big or really big

Sept 2 (Reuters) - A large interest rate hike could be in store from the European Central Bank to combat soaring inflation. Crude markets are zeroed in on oil producing group OPEC's latest meeting, while a new leader in Britain confronts a barrage of economic challenges.
Boston Globe

Mortgage rates soar to their highest levels since late June

The costs for 15-year loans, popular with refinancers, also jumped. The 10-minute speech Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave last week continues to affect mortgage rates. According to the data Freddie Mac released Thursday, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 5.66% with an average 0.8 points. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.) It was 5.55% a week ago and 2.87% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average hasn’t been this high since late June.
investing.com

Gold Inches Lower as Dollar Strength, Fed Jitters Weigh

Investing.com-- Gold prices fell slightly on Monday, extending sharp declines from last week as strength in the dollar and growing uncertainty over hawkish U.S. monetary policy weighed on appetite for the yellow metal. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,710 an ounce, while gold futures fell nearly 0.1% to $1,721 an...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock rally fizzles, dollar retreats after U.S. jobs data

A rally in world stocks fizzled on Friday while the U.S. dollar retreated from a 24-year high on the yen, after data that showed the U.S. labour market is starting to loosen failed to allay investors fears about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 2...
