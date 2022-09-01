Sheriff's office releases annual report, first of a kind for LCSO

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has released a report detailing crime and other statistics.

It’s the first document of its kind from LCSO, Undersheriff Capt. Kevin James said Wednesday. As law enforcement has discussed, the pandemic posed some challenges, with fewer arrests having been made, the report pointed out.

The agency said in the report that it hopes to expand it next year, and in the coming years to have it out by April 1. The department earlier this week posted the annual report for 2021 to its Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office reported total offenses for last year, “regardless of whether there was a suspect identified or an arrest made,” by type of offense. This aligned with data previously provided to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Larceny/theft made up the greatest number of offenses by far, at 410 for all of last year. Motor vehicle thefts totaled 119 offenses. There were 242 property damage incidents, 151 burglary incidents and seven robberies.

The number of drug offenses came in at 123, with driving under the influence (DUI) at 91 incidents. There were 189 traffic offenses recorded, including accidents, complaints and stops.

There were 99 assaults recorded in 2021, as well as 57 aggravated assaults. Domestic violence incidents totaled 75. There were 17 sexual assault/abuse offenses recorded involving an adult allegedly harming a child, and 13 assault on a child incidents.

The department did not handle any homicide cases last year.

Complaints and force

The agency received 11 officer complaints.

Six of these were unfounded, having “no truth to the allegations.” One was not sustained, meaning the agency was “unable to verify the truth of the matters,” and four were sustained, meaning “the allegations were true.”

Patrol deputies used a stun gun in five incidents, a chemical – such as pepper spray – in two, a pointed firearm in three and a restraint device in two. A dog bite was used in one incident, while six incidents saw control holds being used. Hand and feet restraints were used in three incidents.

Last year, 81% of use-of-force incidents occurred with white subjects and 19% with non-white subjects. Some 88% of county residents are white.

The report noted that “2021, like 2020, was a challenging year for us, as we provided law enforcement services while still navigating our way through” the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to a reduction in overall calls for service, as well as in arrests and citations “due to lower amounts of self-initiated deputy activity.”

“Like the rest of the country, we were still limiting unnecessary contact with the public in an effort to keep our employees, as well as members of our community, healthy and COVID free,” the report said.

The report outlined goals for 2022, including to hire and retain staff and to increase mental health resources. The department is working to develop a co-responder program, which would send mental health professionals alongside deputies to help with residents’ mental health crises.

The agency hopes to reduce motor vehicle thefts by 25%, increase DUI enforcement by 20% and increase referrals for its Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, or LEAD, by 50%. LEAD aims to keep those with nonviolent misdemeanor offenses out of the criminal justice system via resources to address mental health and substance abuse.

Other stats

Arrests were down in 2021. Last year, 611 arrests were made, versus 773 in 2020 and 1,052 in 2019.

A K-9 team was deployed 614 times last year.

Teams discovered the greatest amount, among all drugs, of marijuana, at just over 838 pounds. The next-greatest was methamphetamine at nearly 29 pounds. As for heroin, 77 grams, or 2.75 ounces, were found, and a category including oxy-family drugs and fentanyl totaled 115 grams, or 4 ounces.

Citations remained relatively stable, with 1,142 last year. This compares to 1,080 in 2020. But there were 1,950 in 2019.

The sheriff’s office reported a relatively steady number of calls for service, totaling 24,259. This is “any time a deputy initiates a law enforcement action, such as a traffic stop, or gets sent to a citizen’s request for assistance by the Dispatch Center.”

The average population of the jail in 2021 was 216, with 18 days of average incarceration. The department reported 2,053 total bookings and 1,994 releases.