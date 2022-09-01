Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Man falls from Orange Park Mall roof, knocked unconsciousZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Virginia man in Clay County Jail for resisting officer with violence, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
marinebusinessworld.com
Public Dock enhances Jacksonville Riverfront Park
The City of Jacksonville, Florida has the largest urban park system in the US. Enhancing its dynamic network of outdoor community spaces, the city is adding numerous docks along the St. Johns River for visiting boaters and water taxis. The new Post Street location in the historic Riverside neighborhood presented several engineering challenges that were easily overcome when the city chose a state-of-the-art SF Marina floating concrete dock array.
‘Everything is gone’: Mobile home fire traps family of 3 inside, home destroyed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering after being temporarily trapped inside a burning home. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause. This morning JFRD crews were working a mobile home fire. I got to speak with the owner of the house, he says his home is completely burned on the inside. It happened on the corner of Vista Verde Street and Seaboard Avenue.
News4Jax.com
Family traumatized after escaping mobile home fire on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two adults and a “pediatric patient” were hospitalized Saturday morning after a mobile home fire on Jacksonville Westside, firefighters said. Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said firefighters were called to Vista Verde Street around 8:20 a.m. to the mobile home, which sustained significant damage in the fire.
Fundraiser set in honor of Jax Beach father who died after a pool accident
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The family of a Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner who recently died is raising money to benefit children suffering brain trauma. After being in a coma for over two months, Guy Boonsanong’s wife says she had to find a way to honor his life. “This...
Volunteers wanted to help keep Jacksonville's beaches, lakes and rivers clean
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Keep Jacksonville Beautiful Commission invites residents to join one of the world’s largest water protection efforts by contributing to the 2022 International Coastal Cleanup project. . On Saturday, September 17, volunteers can go to several locations in the city to remove...
Industrial warehouses bigger than the Avenues Mall proposed for farmland in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The old community of Elkton is small. "It’s kind of the heart of agriculture in St. Johns County," Pat Hamilton said. He is a St. Johns County native. It’s mostly farmland, a couple of churches, some old Florida homes and a string on...
News4Jax.com
‘I just don’t understand’: Mother of man killed in Palatka shooting mourns death
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A mother of one of the victims killed in a deadly shooting in Palatka Saturday is speaking out about her loved one. Luther Ward Jr.,26, was killed in a shooting outside of Vick’s Supper Club on US 17 and North 18th Street that left another dead, two people in critical condition and a fifth person severely hurt after they were “beaten with a blunt object,” according to the Palatka Police Department.
Two dead following shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, officials said. Palatka Police responded to a reported shooting at 207 North 18th Street around 11:44 p.m.. Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object. All five victims were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to trauma centers. Two of the gunshot victims have since died, police said. No further information about the victims is available, at this time.
News4Jax.com
Man killed in shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Friday night in the New Town neighborhood, Jacksonville police say. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 8:40 p.m. to reports that a person had been shot on Rushing Street south of Kings Road. Officers found a man...
residentnews.net
Local Folks: Gordon and Kathy Meggison
Many know Gordon Meggison as artist and owner of Free Hand Studios. Many recognize the international influences in his work that come from his travels to faraway lands throughout Asia and Europe. Many have seen at least one of the paintings from one of his largest projects—murals on walls of 70 Olive Garden restaurants throughout major U.S. cities. Many have admired his paintings of the local region on display at a variety of prominent Jacksonville locales. But who is the man behind the brush?
‘Please help’: 911 calls describe intense Southside mobile home fire that left mother hospitalized
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New 911 calls describe the moments a mobile home went up in flames on the Southside and sent one person to the hospital. Dispatcher: “Fire and rescue (inaudible)... what’s the address of your emergency?”. Laura Wall: “Please help, my trailer is on fire.”
One dead in shooting in Jacksonville Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 1000 East 13th Street near UF Health. At 1:51 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene finding a man in his early 50s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. Personnel from Jacksonville Fire and...
Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner dies after pool accident on Father’s Day
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that the owner of Buddha’s Thai Bistro has passed away after a tragic pool accident on Father’s Day. Sarunyu Boonsanong, known as “Guy” to the Jacksonville Beach community, remained in the ICU for 74 days before he died on Aug. 31.
After a burglar was killed, residents at apartment complex say front gates remain open
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 12:40 p.m. Thursday Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to shots fired at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Kernan Blvd, JSO Sergeant Hinson said. A suspect tried to enter an apartment to burglarize it, but the resident was there and opened fire, Hinson said....
Restaurant Report: Holey Moley! Inspectors find dozens of live and dead roaches at local bagel shop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker reports every week on what inspectors discover at your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report. Becker paid a visit to Holey Moley Bagel Shop #2 on Baymeadows Road near Interstate 95. State inspectors found 24 live roaches, and...
News4Jax.com
2 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Palatka, police say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are dead and two more are in critical condition following a shooting in Palatka, according to the Palatka Police Department. A fifth person was also hurt in the incident after they were “beaten with a blunt object,” police said. Officers said...
Orange Park movie theater and mall shut down for hours after teens cause disturbance, sheriff's office says
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — An Orange Park mother said she feared for her and her children's lives as a crowd rushed in to the Orange Park AMC movie theater, yelling "he has a gun," Saturday night. The Clay County Sheriff's Office said there was a heavy police presence Saturday...
Victim suffers traumatic injuries after falling through roof of Orange Park Mall
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone fell through the roof of Orange Park Mall Thursday morning. According to Clay County Fire Rescue, personnel was dispatched to the mall at approximately 8:30 a.m. Clay County Fire Rescue said an adult fell from the upper level of the roof about 9 to 10 feet into the mall. The person suffered traumatic injuries and has been transported to the hospital.
2 dead, 2 critical after overnight shooting in Palatka, Putnam County officials report
PALATKA, Fla — Update: 9/4/2022 11:30 a.m. In a press release from the Palatka Police Department, it was stated that, “members of the Palatka Police Department responded to Vick’s Supper Club located 207 North 18th Street due to the report of multiple people being shot. Upon arrival,...
First Coast News
Putnam County neighbors resort to trapping stray dogs themselves
HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Every morning, when Susan Jones goes to let her dogs out, she scans her yard to make sure a stray dog hasn't wandered onto her property. "It's a nice woodsy area," said Jones. "It's not highly populated. People think they can just come out here and get rid of something they don't want."
First Coast News
