Atlantic Beach, FL

marinebusinessworld.com

Public Dock enhances Jacksonville Riverfront Park

The City of Jacksonville, Florida has the largest urban park system in the US. Enhancing its dynamic network of outdoor community spaces, the city is adding numerous docks along the St. Johns River for visiting boaters and water taxis. The new Post Street location in the historic Riverside neighborhood presented several engineering challenges that were easily overcome when the city chose a state-of-the-art SF Marina floating concrete dock array.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘Everything is gone’: Mobile home fire traps family of 3 inside, home destroyed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering after being temporarily trapped inside a burning home. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause. This morning JFRD crews were working a mobile home fire. I got to speak with the owner of the house, he says his home is completely burned on the inside. It happened on the corner of Vista Verde Street and Seaboard Avenue.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family traumatized after escaping mobile home fire on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two adults and a “pediatric patient” were hospitalized Saturday morning after a mobile home fire on Jacksonville Westside, firefighters said. Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said firefighters were called to Vista Verde Street around 8:20 a.m. to the mobile home, which sustained significant damage in the fire.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘I just don’t understand’: Mother of man killed in Palatka shooting mourns death

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A mother of one of the victims killed in a deadly shooting in Palatka Saturday is speaking out about her loved one. Luther Ward Jr.,26, was killed in a shooting outside of Vick’s Supper Club on US 17 and North 18th Street that left another dead, two people in critical condition and a fifth person severely hurt after they were “beaten with a blunt object,” according to the Palatka Police Department.
PALATKA, FL
First Coast News

Two dead following shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, officials said. Palatka Police responded to a reported shooting at 207 North 18th Street around 11:44 p.m.. Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object. All five victims were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to trauma centers. Two of the gunshot victims have since died, police said. No further information about the victims is available, at this time.
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

Man killed in shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Friday night in the New Town neighborhood, Jacksonville police say. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 8:40 p.m. to reports that a person had been shot on Rushing Street south of Kings Road. Officers found a man...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Local Folks: Gordon and Kathy Meggison

Many know Gordon Meggison as artist and owner of Free Hand Studios. Many recognize the international influences in his work that come from his travels to faraway lands throughout Asia and Europe. Many have seen at least one of the paintings from one of his largest projects—murals on walls of 70 Olive Garden restaurants throughout major U.S. cities. Many have admired his paintings of the local region on display at a variety of prominent Jacksonville locales. But who is the man behind the brush?
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

One dead in shooting in Jacksonville Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 1000 East 13th Street near UF Health. At 1:51 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene finding a man in his early 50s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. Personnel from Jacksonville Fire and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Victim suffers traumatic injuries after falling through roof of Orange Park Mall

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone fell through the roof of Orange Park Mall Thursday morning. According to Clay County Fire Rescue, personnel was dispatched to the mall at approximately 8:30 a.m. Clay County Fire Rescue said an adult fell from the upper level of the roof about 9 to 10 feet into the mall. The person suffered traumatic injuries and has been transported to the hospital.
ORANGE PARK, FL
First Coast News

Putnam County neighbors resort to trapping stray dogs themselves

HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Every morning, when Susan Jones goes to let her dogs out, she scans her yard to make sure a stray dog hasn't wandered onto her property. "It's a nice woodsy area," said Jones. "It's not highly populated. People think they can just come out here and get rid of something they don't want."
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

