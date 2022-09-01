Read full article on original website
Hochul, Gillibrand announce more funding for child care
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new statewide campaign looks to highlight additional funding for childcare providers and families. Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand launched the initiative earlier this week. It highlights that eligibility for child care assistance was expanded this month to include families earning up to 300% of the federal poverty level and a second round of federal child care provider grants.
Nearly $3M awarded to help region’s homeless population
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nearly $3 million in federal funding is headed to Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to help homeless people. The American Rescue Plan money has been awarded to the North Country HOME Consortium. The group, which has been around since 1994, typically helps low- and moderate-income families in the tri-county region to fix up their homes.
Art Exhibit in St. Lawrence County
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) View a solo exhibition by local artist Steven Cobb from September 3-10, on display at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center. This exhibit will feature a series of twelve paintings of old barns found around the North Country. “With the onset of the pandemic, and moved...
Dogs travel from North Carolina to find homes in north country
TOWN OF WATSON, New York (WWNY) - It was a dog day afternoon Friday in Lewis County as nearly a dozen four-legged friends made the 16-hour journey from North Carolina to the north country. The North Country Pet Adoption Service helps find homes for dogs and cats across Lewis and...
Water levels 6-7 inches below normal on Lake Ontario
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Water levels are low in Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Boaters are taking note and it may affect their plans in the future. For river rats like Bob Metzger, boating is the best part of the summer. But due to below-average water levels, the season is coming to an early close.
Cool with off-&-on rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re going to hang on to summer, but not today. Today feels like fall. You might get a little damp if you have outdoor Labor Day activities. We’ll have light rain here and there. It will be cloudy with highs in the upper...
