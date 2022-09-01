Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Click10.com
BSO vehicle involved in North Lauderdale crash
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicle. It happened Saturday night near the intersection of Avon lane and McNab Road in North Lauderdale. The front of the BSO vehicle was badly damaged due to the impact...
Motorcyclist dies in crash west of Delray Beach Sunday morning
A 42-year-old motorcyclist from West Palm Beach died Sunday morning in a crash west of Delray Beach.
West Palm motorcyclist killed in crash on SR 7 west of Delray
DELRAY BEACH — A motorcyclist died Sunday morning after colliding with a car on State Road 7 west of the city, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Oscar Benavidas, 42, of West Palm Beach was traveling south on SR 7 at about 10:30 a.m. when his 2018 Yamaha collided with a 2012 Honda Civic making a left turn from Winners Circle onto SR 7 in order to travel north.
Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines
A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
52-year-old motorcyclist dies after Friday night collision with truck in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE — A motorcyclist was killed Friday night after he smashed into a pickup truck at a Loxahatchee intersection, police said Saturday. Craig Attilio, 52, was driving his Shadow Spirit motorcycle east on Orange Grove Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. when he approached a Ford F-350 driving westbound, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. ...
Motorcyclist dies in Loxahatchee crash Friday night
A Royal Palm Beach motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night in Loxahatchee when he struck a truck that was turning in front of him.
cw34.com
Driver dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A driver was killed on Friday night after deputies say he was ejected from his motorcycle as it overturned. Just after 9:30 p.m. of Friday, deputies say 52-year-old Craig Attilio was driving eastbound on Orange Grove Blvd, while 63-year-old Roland Robinson was headed westbound, preparing to turn on 121st Terrace N.
WSVN-TV
15-year-old girl run over after possible gunman scare triggers chaos outside Pembroke Pines multiplex
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after, witnesses said, panic concerning a possible gunman at a movie theater in Pembroke Pines led to chaos outside the venue, resulting in the victim being run over by a car. Cellphone video captured the moment when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deerfield News
BREAKING NEWS-FATAL MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON TENTH STREET DEERFIELD
The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a fatal crash located at: 1100 block of Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach. Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. At approximately 6:42 a.m., Broward County Regional...
Parkland Man Charged in Deadly Ferrari Crash Re-Arrested For Drinking Alcohol
John Serino, the Parkland resident, charged with vehicular homicide in the intoxicated driving crash that killed his passenger, has been re-arrested for drinking alcohol in violation of his pretrial release conditions, court records show. Serino, 58, who was freed from jail on a $1 million bond in Oct. 2021, was...
1 airlifted with "traumatic injuries" following yacht fire in Aventura
MIAMI - A person had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital following a multi-million dollar yacht fire in Aventura on Friday evening. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say the fire happened after 7 p.m.They said over 20 MDFR units responded to the First Alarm vessel fire at 1520 Island Blvd. Responding crews found the large vessel docked behind a house on the waterway "fully engulfed, with flames shooting up high and black smoke." The black smoke could be seen for miles. A neighbor said, "It was sad to see that big beautiful yacht on fire." Another neighbor said the fiberglass on the boat probably contributed to the fire. He told CBS4 that the owner had been there the entire time. "It's unfortunate. Hopefully, he had insurance."Firefighters said they attacked the fire using foam to place the fire under control. MDFR's Fire Boat was also at the scene ready to assist in putting out the fire.One person suffered "traumatic injuries" and was airlifted. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
READY, SET, CLOSED! I-95 AT GLADES SET TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON
Prepare For Problems, Warns FDOT… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning motorists who use Glades Road during off-hours to prepare for a major closure at I-95. The closure is set for Tuesday. This is how FDOT explains what […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED
Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Road rage victim wanted to find car to hold someone 'accountable for her death'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A total of four people in two separate cars, and three widely different stories on what led up to the road rage shooting that put a woman in the hospital with what she described as "a hole" in her neck. Following her arrest...
Road-rage incident leaves driver with bullet in neck, West Palm woman, 21, facing charges
WEST PALM BEACH — As gunfire shattered the driver's window of her gray Toyota Camry, a 44-year-old Acreage woman glanced into a mirror and saw a "hole" in her neck, according to a report from city police. A red Nissan sped west on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, near Interstate 95, and the wounded...
calleochonews.com
VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all
A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
cw34.com
3-car crash slows both sides of I-95 near Southern Boulevard
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Highway Patrols says a three car crash led to lane closures on I-95 in both directions near Southern Boulevard on Friday. investigators say the crash happened in the northbound lanes, just south of Southern. investigators said a 22-year-old woman in a...
Deerfield News
Fatal Crash Pedestrian Dies In Century Village Deerfield Beach Accident
Intersection of Newport Drive and West Drive, Deerfield Beach. Paul Bryan Melson, 63, 10/20/1958, male, Fort Lauderdale. Wladyslawa Poplawska, 78, 11/29/1943, female, 1 Newport A, Deerfield Beach (DECEASED) Description of Incident:. Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that killed a 78-year-old woman in Deerfield Beach.
NBC Miami
3 Teens Shot at High School Sporting Event in Lauderdale Lakes
Three teens were shot at a sporting event Sunday at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. BSO district deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene and deputies located three teens...
BOCANEWSNOW
Boca Raton, FL
38K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 0