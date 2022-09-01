Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Loss to Oklahoma power gives Scotlandville parameters for Week 2 showdown with Karr
Sure, Ryan Cook wanted to get a victory in his first game as Scotlandville’s head football coach. But the veteran assistant coach knew there were other variables to consider. Which is why Cook said he was pleased, even though the Hornets lost 35-20 to McAlester, Oklahoma, at Shreveport’s Battle...
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana capitalizes on early lead to dominate season opener
Friday saw the regular season get underway for many football teams across the state, with the biggest matchup in the Felicianas undoubtedly between the West Feliciana Saints and East Feliciana Tigers. The Saints won the battle of the Felicianas 58-14. Things got off to a relatively slow start in Friday’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Harold Perkins, 5-star LSU freshman, changes jersey numbers before Tigers debut against Florida State
Harold Perkins has yet to play his first game as an LSU Tiger, but he’s already made a change. The former 5-star recruit has a new jersey number. Perkins was sporting No. 10, but Sunday night in New Orleans, he’s wearing No. 40, according to Shea Dixon of On3.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana area's Stars of the Night for Week 1
The Mighty Lions’ senior quarterback got his season started on the right foot, leading Lafayette to a 56-7 road win over H.L. Bourgeois. Saunier completed 8 of 16 passes for 158 yards and two scores and had seven carries for 105 yards and three more touchdowns. Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion...
theadvocate.com
Eric Dooley says there's 'some things we need to correct' despite Southern's 86-point win
Of all the college football coaches making their debuts Saturday, it would be hard to top what Eric Dooley accomplished in his welcome home to Southern. The Jaguars had their side of the scoreboard spinning like a slot machine column while racking up 11 touchdowns and a safety in an 86-0 thrashing of NAIA foe Florida Memorial.
theadvocate.com
Rod Walker: Jayden Daniels did his part in his LSU debut, but it was too little too late
Jayden Daniels was oh-so close to earning himself a victory cigar just like Joe Burrow smoked the last time LSU played a game in the Caesars Superdome. But Daniels did his part, especially down the stretch when he led a 99-yard touchdown drive that should have stamped his place in LSU lore forever. Instead, the extra point attempt was blocked and LSU left the Dome with a 24-23 defeat to Florida State.
theadvocate.com
LSU notebook: Defensive tackle Maason Smith goes down early with knee injury
LSU's defensive front took a big hit on the first series of the season opener against Florida State on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome. After LSU won the toss and elected to take the opening kickoff, the Tigers marched down the field and grabbed a 3-0 lead on a 36-yard field goal by Damian Ramos.
theadvocate.com
LSU defensive star Maason Smith leaves FSU game after being injured while celebrating
LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith left Sunday's game against Florida State in the first quarter after suffering an injury while celebrating a stop by his defense. Smith jumped while celebrating and landed awkwardly on his left leg. He quickly fell to the ground, grasping his left knee while clearly in pain.
theadvocate.com
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais breaks down Sunday's LSU-Florida St. game
Rome will not be rebuilt in a day. Brian Kelly, LSU’s new emperor, no doubt learned what a big rebuilding job he was in for soon after he took the job. Sunday night’s loss to Florida State confirmed it. The Tigers got outplayed for most of their 24-23 defeat. When they weren’t they were often their own worst enemy with bad blocking and not one but two muffed punts, though FSU's bizarre decisions left the door open.
theadvocate.com
LSU vs. Florida State: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 3 0 7 13 — 23 First quarter. LSU: Damian Ramos 36 field goal at 11:41. DRIVE: 8 plays, 46 yards, 3:19. KEY PLAYS: On the Tigers' first play of the game, quarterback Jayden Daniels dashes 25 yards to the Florida State 40 with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty tacked on. Armoni Goodwin 9 run on third-and-10 gives LSU a first-and-goal at the FSU 7. A bad snap loses 14 yards back to the 19 and LSU settles for a field goal. TIGERS 3, SEMINOLES 0.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: The little things from beginning to end conspire to sink LSU
It’s the little things that Brian Kelly emphasized leading up to his first season as LSU’s coach. Personal accountability. Nutrition plans. Mental exercises and monitoring players’ fatigue levels in practice so as not to overtax them at the wrong times. A million tiny details and carefully crafted stratagems, all designed to be swept up into big mountains of victories on the field.
ESPN
Fish out of water? Brian Kelly rocks the college football boat at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Give Brian Kelly this: He operates from a position of strength. The man played club football at Assumption College -- not FBS or FCS but club football -- and one of his first jobs was coaching softball at the school. Eight years later, he climbed all the way to head football coach at Grand Valley State in Michigan, which he then leveraged into head-coaching jobs at Central Michigan and then Cincinnati and then Notre Dame. And while no one in the history of Notre Dame football had ever leveraged Notre Dame, that's exactly what he did last winter. If the administration wasn't going to make the upgrades he wanted on the timeline he wanted, fine. No hard feelings. He'd leave for LSU.
theadvocate.com
COVID cases climb among Louisiana schoolchildren after schools return from summer
As students in Louisiana have returned to school from summer break so has COVID, with cases among school-age children nearly quadrupling while other age groups show little change. Last time counts about children ages 5-17 were this high was in early February when Louisiana was coming out of an outbreak...
theadvocate.com
LSU comes up short in Brian Kelly's first game, but it wasn't without plenty of drama
At the end of an improbable drive that almost covered every mistake LSU made Sunday night, Jayden Daniels nursed a cramp. The quarterback who nearly led the comeback talked to a nutritionist as he tended to the muscle. He needed an extra point, a routine play often overlooked, to send the season opener into overtime.
WATCH: LSU puts out GameDay Hype Video
The last time LSU stepped onto the surface inside the Caesar’s Superdome, the Tigers were on top of the college football world at No. 1. When they left the building, they were still No. 1, cemented as one of the greatest teams in college football history. LSU returns to...
brproud.com
LIVE GAME BLOG: Southern Jaguars vs. FMU Lions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University and A&M College Jaguars take on the Florida Memorial University Lions on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. in Baton Rouge. Check out live updates here.
theadvocate.com
LSU-Florida State consensus is in from Bet.NOLA experts: Best Bets for September 4
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
theadvocate.com
Southern 86, Florida Memorial 0: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways from a big blowout
The competition may have had something to do with the mismatch, but there’s no doubt this Southern University program is far better than last year. It’s hard to score touchdowns on six consecutive offensive possessions against air, as most coaches like to say. The Jaguars came out with energy and committed few mistakes, suggesting the team is well-coached and well prepared for the season ahead. Offense, defense and special teams were on point throughout.
theadvocate.com
Ex-Redemptorist, Southern Lab star, former Family Christian coach claim head hoops jobs
Istrouma and Woodlawn are in the midst of football season, but both schools completed a key crossover coaching move Friday. Woodlawn hired former Family Christian Academy coach Stefson Arnold as its new boys basketball coach. JR Harris, who starred at Redemptorist and Southern Lab, is the new Istrouma boys basketball coach.
