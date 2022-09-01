ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

West Feliciana capitalizes on early lead to dominate season opener

Friday saw the regular season get underway for many football teams across the state, with the biggest matchup in the Felicianas undoubtedly between the West Feliciana Saints and East Feliciana Tigers. The Saints won the battle of the Felicianas 58-14. Things got off to a relatively slow start in Friday’s...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area's Stars of the Night for Week 1

The Mighty Lions’ senior quarterback got his season started on the right foot, leading Lafayette to a 56-7 road win over H.L. Bourgeois. Saunier completed 8 of 16 passes for 158 yards and two scores and had seven carries for 105 yards and three more touchdowns. Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Rod Walker: Jayden Daniels did his part in his LSU debut, but it was too little too late

Jayden Daniels was oh-so close to earning himself a victory cigar just like Joe Burrow smoked the last time LSU played a game in the Caesars Superdome. But Daniels did his part, especially down the stretch when he led a 99-yard touchdown drive that should have stamped his place in LSU lore forever. Instead, the extra point attempt was blocked and LSU left the Dome with a 24-23 defeat to Florida State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais breaks down Sunday's LSU-Florida St. game

Rome will not be rebuilt in a day. Brian Kelly, LSU’s new emperor, no doubt learned what a big rebuilding job he was in for soon after he took the job. Sunday night’s loss to Florida State confirmed it. The Tigers got outplayed for most of their 24-23 defeat. When they weren’t they were often their own worst enemy with bad blocking and not one but two muffed punts, though FSU's bizarre decisions left the door open.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU vs. Florida State: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 3 0 7 13 — 23 First quarter. LSU: Damian Ramos 36 field goal at 11:41. DRIVE: 8 plays, 46 yards, 3:19. KEY PLAYS: On the Tigers' first play of the game, quarterback Jayden Daniels dashes 25 yards to the Florida State 40 with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty tacked on. Armoni Goodwin 9 run on third-and-10 gives LSU a first-and-goal at the FSU 7. A bad snap loses 14 yards back to the 19 and LSU settles for a field goal. TIGERS 3, SEMINOLES 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: The little things from beginning to end conspire to sink LSU

It’s the little things that Brian Kelly emphasized leading up to his first season as LSU’s coach. Personal accountability. Nutrition plans. Mental exercises and monitoring players’ fatigue levels in practice so as not to overtax them at the wrong times. A million tiny details and carefully crafted stratagems, all designed to be swept up into big mountains of victories on the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ESPN

Fish out of water? Brian Kelly rocks the college football boat at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Give Brian Kelly this: He operates from a position of strength. The man played club football at Assumption College -- not FBS or FCS but club football -- and one of his first jobs was coaching softball at the school. Eight years later, he climbed all the way to head football coach at Grand Valley State in Michigan, which he then leveraged into head-coaching jobs at Central Michigan and then Cincinnati and then Notre Dame. And while no one in the history of Notre Dame football had ever leveraged Notre Dame, that's exactly what he did last winter. If the administration wasn't going to make the upgrades he wanted on the timeline he wanted, fine. No hard feelings. He'd leave for LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

WATCH: LSU puts out GameDay Hype Video

The last time LSU stepped onto the surface inside the Caesar’s Superdome, the Tigers were on top of the college football world at No. 1. When they left the building, they were still No. 1, cemented as one of the greatest teams in college football history. LSU returns to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern 86, Florida Memorial 0: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways from a big blowout

The competition may have had something to do with the mismatch, but there’s no doubt this Southern University program is far better than last year. It’s hard to score touchdowns on six consecutive offensive possessions against air, as most coaches like to say. The Jaguars came out with energy and committed few mistakes, suggesting the team is well-coached and well prepared for the season ahead. Offense, defense and special teams were on point throughout.
