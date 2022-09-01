Effective: 2022-09-05 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting St. Tammany and Washington Parishes in Louisiana and Pearl River and Hancock Counties in Mississippi. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana and Pearl River and Hancock Counties in Mississippi. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO