Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 11:07:00 Expires: 2022-09-05 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting St. Tammany and Washington Parishes in Louisiana and Pearl River and Hancock Counties in Mississippi. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana and Pearl River and Hancock Counties in Mississippi. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0