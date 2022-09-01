Effective: 2022-09-06 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 102 to 114 are expected in valleys with temperatures in the 90s to near 100 over many of the mountains. The hottest temperatures will occur in the lower Klamath River valley. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County. This includes the Scott Valley and Lower Klamath River Valley and the cities of Fort Jones, Etna, Klamath River, Happy Camp and Somes Bar. This also includes areas in and near the Mountain Fire. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected on Tuesday. Then relatively warm overnight low temperatures are expected Tuesday night with additional hot daytime temperatures on Wednesday. Smoke from area fires may limit how hot temperatures get for some areas, especially near and downwind of the Mountain Fire. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

