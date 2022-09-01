Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Surprise! The Vampire Diaries is Now Streaming on Peacock
Last month, fans of The CW's iconic series The Vampire Diaries were saddened to learn that the series was departing Netflix with all eight seasons of the beloved drama leaving the streaming platform on September 3rd. Now, however, fans are in for a happy surprise. On Sunday, September 4th, series creator Julie Plec took to Twitter to announce that all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are now streaming on Peacock.
ComicBook
Marvel's She-Hulk Soundtrack: Episode 3
Warning: this story contains spoilers about She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has got her twerk cut out for her on the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the face of law firm GLK&H's Superhuman Law Division, the media sensation hulk lawyer represents client Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) — a.k.a. the Abomination — in the seemingly rehabilitated former supervillain's high-profile parole case. In the "B" plot, colleague Pug (Josh Segarra) takes the case of Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), swindled by a shape-shifting Light Elf from New Asgard who claimed to be multiple Grammy award-winner megastar Megan Thee Stallion.
ComicBook
HBO Drops Game Of Thrones House Of The Dragon Episode One For Free As Rings Of Power Releases
HBO Max is dropping House of the Dragon's first episode for free in response to Amazon releasing Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings series has been highly-anticipated by most fantasy fans. It's been a wild time for fandoms in that space with both new Game of Thrones content and all these other offerings. Amazon is betting big on the Tolkien series cutting through. HBO is doing the same with House of Dragon due to the massive shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery. It's no secret that CEO David Zaslav has made it his mission to make the prequel series as popular as possible. HBO set a record for marketing spent in their history when promoting the show. That investment seems to have paid off with record viewing numbers for the program across the world. Now, the task will be keeping eyeballs on the series as the weeks stretch on. Zaslav sounded confident about it in a recent memo sent to staff before the premiere.
ComicBook
Superman & Lois Casts The Orville Star as Season 3 Villain
Superman & Lois has reportedly cast The Orville star Chad L. Coleman as a major villain for Season 3 of The CW series. According to The Direct, during the "Arrow Guests: Saving Star City" panel at DragonCon on Saturday, David Ramsey — who plays John Diggle across the network's DC series and has directed episodes of Superman & Lois as well — confirmed that Coleman will be appearing next season as a major villain. Ramsey did not confirm exactly which villain the actor will portray or any specific plot details.
ComicBook
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Taylor Simone Ledward "Honored" to Accept Emmy for Late Husband
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy Award Saturday night for voicing T'Challa in Marvel's What If...?. Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward picked up the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over, calling it an honor for the late actor to get his first Emmy award. "When I learned Chad was nominated, I...
ComicBook
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Leans Back With Female Dio
Dio Brando has been dead since the conclusion of Stardust Crusaders, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's third story arc that introduced Jotaro Kujo as well as Stands in general. While the vampire is no longer physically threatening the Joestar bloodline, his shadow looms large in the latest arc of the anime adaptation, Stone Ocean. Now, one cosplayer has brought back the creature of the night that was the first antagonist threatening the Joestars in the Hirohiko Araki created anime franchise.
ComicBook
DC's Blue Beetle Star Talks About How The Movie Will Showcase New Kind of Role For Latino Actors
Blue Beetle star Xolo Mariduena thinks the movie will showcase a new role for Latino actors. DC Comics is betting big on Jaime Reyes next year with this massive movie hitting the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the Cobra Kai star about getting to put on that suit. Over the course of the conversation, the idea of being a hero in a representative capacity came up. Sure, lots of kids love Blue Beetle, but the role could end up meaning a lot for Latino viewers. (Recall the groundswell of support surrounding Black Panther and Shang-Chi when those two projects debuted.) Mariduena is thinking the same thing. The environment surrounding Blue Beetle was so supportive and that went a long way to helping tell the story that they wanted to tell. Getting diverse perspectives on-screen is something that HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery is going to need going forward.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
ComicBook
Tales of the Walking Dead Reveals New Name for Walkers
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of Tales of the Walking Dead. Walkers. Biters. Lurkers. Roamers. The use of language and nomenclature in The Walking Dead Universe varies when describing the flesh-eating undead who walk, bite, lurk, and roam to feed on the living. On Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, naturalist Dr. Chauncey Everett (Anthony Edwards) has constructed his own taxonomy of the dead he researches and studies in The Dead Sector: a no man's land demarcated by a 40-foot deep, 200-meter wide man-made trench spanning hundreds of miles. (Read our recap here.)
ComicBook
Tales of the Walking Dead Image Unmasks Whisperer Hera
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Tales of the Walking Dead's "Dee" episode. Before Alpha, there was Dee (Samantha Morton). And before Alpha, there was Hera (Anne Beyer), the original alpha of the Whisperers. Flashing back between the events of The Walking Dead episodes "Omega" and "We Are the End of the World," last week's "Dee" fleshed out Alpha's untold origin tale. The episode ended with the first time mother and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) came across the Whisperers: people who wear walker skins and live among the dead. "Don't speak. Whisper," said the woman calling herself Hera, whose face is one we've seen before — as the fleshy mask worn by Whisperer leader Alpha on The Walking Dead.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Season 6 Premiere Fully Confirms Rick's Tragic Origin Story
Warning! Major spoilers for Rick and Morty's Season 6 premiere! Rick and Morty has finally returned to Adult Swim with the highly anticipated sixth season of the series, and the Season 6 premiere fully confirms Rick Sanchez's tragic origin story first seen in season's past. Rick C-137's origin had been one of the most theorized over the course of the series' run ever since he had teased that the origin we saw in the third season was merely a joke that he had concocted to mess with the Galactic Federation. But the end of the fifth season confirmed that this was actually his origin story all along.
ComicBook
I Think You Should Leave Creator and Star Tim Robinson Wins First Emmy Award
Last night at the Emmy Awards, Tim Robinson took home Best Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, for his role in I Think You Should Leave, a series he created for Netflix and stars in. The acclaimed series debuted in 2019, and has scored a number of Critics Association and Writers Guild awards, but this is Robinson's (and the series') first Emmy win. It was also nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series but lost out to Carpool Karaoke: The Series.
ComicBook
Ben Affleck Quoted His Own Movie in Wedding Speech With Jennifer Lopez
Details of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's private wedding ceremony have been trickling out since it happened in July. The latest comes from Lopez herself, by way of her "On the JLo" newsletter. In it, Lopez revealed that Affleck quoted one of his own films on the eve of the wedding, and that it was one of her favorite lines -- and so perfect for the situation that they decided to incorporate it into the wedding later. Somewhat ironically, the line in question was from Live By Night, the only one of Affleck's directorial efforts that has not been met with critical and commercial praise.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 Hidden QR Code Revealed
If the first three episodes are any indication, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a treat for Marvel fans, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a hilarious new path while introducing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Since her debut decades ago, She-Hulk has had a unique tenure in the pages of Marvel Comics, including quite a few different solo comic runs — and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in Episode 3 lets viewers celebrate that. Following the trend of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, Episode 3 of She-Hulk briefly shows a QR code that, when scanned, takes you to a free copy of 2004's She-Hulk #1. The QR code appears onscreen while Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) is researching his legal case, in which Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) is suing a Light Elf for catfishing him as Megan Thee Stallion.
ComicBook
DC's Stargirl Star Brec Bassinger Opens Up About the End of the Arrowverse
With the new season of television starting up, it's officially the end of an era for The CW. When The Flash returns for Season 9 in early 2023, it will be for a final season, marking the end of the long-running Arrowverse of connected DC inspired superhero shows on the network. The network will still have superheroes, at least for the moment. Superman & Lois, which was revealed to take place on its own Earth last season, is coming back for Season 3 in 2023 and DC's Stargirl just kicked off its third season last week. But still, the end of the Arrowverse is a huge shift and now, Stargirl herself Brec Bassinger is speaking out on the end of this era — as well as reveals that there have already been pitches for a fourth season of DC's Stargirl.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Artist Turns Mirko Into a Playboy in New Sketch
My Hero Academia's sixth season will be focusing on the War Arc, a battle that will see Class 1-A's young heroes fighting against Shigaraki and his villainous forces in the Paranormal Liberation Front. While familiar faces like Deku and his fellow classmates at UA Academy will take center stage, expect some professional heroes to also be featured in the war against the strongest villains in Hero Society. Mirko have some major battles in this season and an official artist for the Shonen franchise has imagined the Rabbit Hero as a different sort of bunny.
ComicBook
Tales of the Walking Dead Recap: Amy/Dr. Everett
Six different stories. One dead world. Tales of the Walking Dead is AMC's episodic anthology series from The Walking Dead Universe, consisting of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead. Directed by Haifaa al-Mansour and written by Ahmadu Garba, Season 1 Episode 4 is Amy/Dr. Everett's story.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
