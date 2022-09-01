Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim Hemraj
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Wolverine Confidential: What we learned about Michigan’s QBs, defense in Week 1
Is Michigan’s quarterback competition inching closer to a resolution?. Cade McNamara started the team’s opener against Colorado State on Saturday but produced middling results, finishing 9 of 18 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore J.J. McCarthy, however, shined in his limited snaps, rushing three times for 50 yards and completed all four of his passes for 30 yards.
Another Michigan blowout coming vs. Hawaii, Las Vegas oddsmakers predict
If you thought Michigan’s season opener was a lopsided affair, next Saturday could wind up even less competitive if the oddsmakers are right. Circa Sports in Las Vegas released its Week 2 college football lines on Sunday, and the eighth-ranked Wolverines opened as 46-point favorites for their game against Hawaii (8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network).
Michigan’s QB race takes a sharp turn toward ‘electric’ J.J. McCarthy
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s season opener was supposed to be the Cade McNamara show, the incumbent’s opportunity to impress Jim Harbaugh and staff in their two-week open tryout for the starting quarterback job. And while McNamara showed up for work, throwing for 136 yards and a...
Cade McNamara caught off guard by ‘unusual’ Michigan QB plan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — His shoulders slumped and arms crossed, a dejected Cade McNamara fielded questions from reporters Saturday for the first time since Jim Harbaugh took his quarterback battle public. Michigan coasted to a 51-7 victory over visiting Colorado State at Michigan Stadium, a week to the day...
Michigan stock report: Defense shines, QB debate continues
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s football team began its 2022 season on a high note, dominating Colorado State 51-7 on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines jumped out to a 44-0 lead before the Rams broke the shutout midway through the fourth quarter. While it was a convincing win...
Michigan football routs Colorado State in season-opening win
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was far from complete, but Michigan football got the job done in its season-opening win. The No. 8-ranked Wolverines jumped out to a big lead and never let up Saturday, routing visiting Colorado State, 51-7, at Michigan Stadium. Quarterback Cade McNamara was unimpressive in...
With chip on shoulder, Michigan’s defense delivers in opener
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s players were cognizant of the public perception of the team’s defense heading into 2022. The unit lost seven starters from last year, including dominant pass-rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, and many wondered how effective the unit would be without them. players were...
Michigan vs. Colorado State score predictions from MLive’s beat writers
After months of anticipation, Michigan’s football team will finally kick off its 2022 season at noon Saturday. The Wolverines, coming off their first Big Ten title since 2004, are heavy favorites against a visiting Colorado State program coming off a 3-9 season. While Michigan is replacing several key pieces...
Michigan empties bench, blows out Colorado State: live updates recap
Michigan dominated this one in the season opener for both teams. After a somewhat slow start, the Wolverines cruised and went deep into their bench in the fourth quarter. Michigan finished with 440 yards to Colorado State’s 219. Fifteen different Wolverines caught a pass. Four scored rushing touchdowns. Michigan...
Our favorite photos from Michigan’s opening win over Colorado State
ANN ARBOR -- The Wolverines are back, and their first appearance has them on the road to a successful season. The reigning Big Ten champions took the field at Michigan Stadium for their first game of the season Saturday, with starting quarterback Cade McNamara beginning the assault on visiting Colorado State. Coach Jim Harbaugh introduced J.J. McCarthy briefly in the first half before giving him a larger role in the second - he threw 4 for 4 and ran in a touchdown. Alan Bowman and Alex Orji also saw game time, with Orji running in a late touchdown.
Tailgaters gather outside Michigan Stadium ahead of season opener against Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Downtown Ann Arbor was once again teeming with fans wearing maize and blue as the University of Michigan Wolverines prepared for their home opener against Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Food and beer was as plentiful as fans both young and old prepared to tailgate...
Michigan depth chart: Projected Week 1 lineup vs. Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh is known for keeping his depth chart under wraps, hoping to keep opponents guessing until his Michigan football team takes the field. Not this year. At least, for Week 1. In a departure from years past, the Wolverines’ head coach has fairly transparent...
Report: Former Lions safety expected to sign with Pittsburgh Steelers
ALLEN PARK -- Andrew Adams, who was a safety for a cup of tea with the Detroit Lions, is expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Pro Football Network. Adams spent training camp and the preseason with the Lions in 2019. The 29-year-old safety signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after failing to make Detroit’s initial 53-man roster that year. Adams then played 44 games over three seasons, appearing in four postseason games while Tampa Bay won its Super Bowl championship in 2020.
National amputee baseball team managed by former Tiger takes on Michigan squad
TROY, MI - Some of them are missing an arm. Others are missing a leg. What they aren’t missing is talent, passion and heart. The Louisville Slugger Warriors National amputee baseball team spent the Labor Day weekend in Troy taking on players from the Detroit Men’s Senior Baseball League (MSBL).
Ann Arbor woman launches mobile café in 1969 Red Dale trailer
ANN ARBOR, MI -- When Hailey Polidori had the idea to open a café just a few years ago, she didn’t drink coffee. Polidori, 26, was a student at Central Michigan University when she first realized she wanted to open her own business. “There was a coffee shop...
See 44 photos as Ypsilanti Lincoln takes on Monroe in high school football
YPSILANTI, MI -- In a nerve wracking match up filled with interceptions and turnovers, Monroe was able to secure a 28-21 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln. Monroe was led by senior receiver Aidan Brodie with two touchdowns, as well as one from Dinato Gandara and Ryan Sieler. Lincoln was led by...
From India to Ann Arbor, new city attorney’s road to city hall long and winding
ANN ARBOR, MI — Growing up in New Delhi, Atleen Kaur had public service instilled in her at a young age. “My mom was a public servant, she worked for the government of India, so I watched that all through my childhood,” said Kaur, who took over as Ann Arbor’s new city attorney this year, replacing longtime City Attorney Stephen Postema.
Detroit Lions loving early results from OC Ben Johnson’s connection with Jared Goff
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes said he was “all in” and “jacked” to make Ben Johnson the team’s offensive coordinator. Those glowing feelings haven’t changed through the first training camp and preseason with Johnson running the offense. When he arrived here, Holmes said he first felt Johnson’s presence while watching him coach the tight ends.
Michigan gets $52M federal grant to attract auto jobs and investments
LANSING, MI - The Detroit Regional Partnership and other partners secured a $52.2 million federal grant Friday, Sept. 3, to draw auto jobs and investments to southeast Michigan. The coalition led by the Detroit Regional Partnership was one of 60 finalists nationwide for the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s $1 billion...
Upper Peninsula artist ready to help decorate Jackson at Bright Walls Festival
JACKSON, MI – Growing up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Rhiannan Sibbald and her three younger sisters had to be creative when it came to entertaining themselves. “We didn’t have internet until high school – and we were just forced to be imaginative,” said Sibbald, 26, who’s from Sault St. Marie.
