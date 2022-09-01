ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Wolverine Confidential: What we learned about Michigan's QBs, defense in Week 1

Is Michigan's quarterback competition inching closer to a resolution?. Cade McNamara started the team's opener against Colorado State on Saturday but produced middling results, finishing 9 of 18 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore J.J. McCarthy, however, shined in his limited snaps, rushing three times for 50 yards and completed all four of his passes for 30 yards.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Our favorite photos from Michigan's opening win over Colorado State

ANN ARBOR -- The Wolverines are back, and their first appearance has them on the road to a successful season. The reigning Big Ten champions took the field at Michigan Stadium for their first game of the season Saturday, with starting quarterback Cade McNamara beginning the assault on visiting Colorado State. Coach Jim Harbaugh introduced J.J. McCarthy briefly in the first half before giving him a larger role in the second - he threw 4 for 4 and ran in a touchdown. Alan Bowman and Alex Orji also saw game time, with Orji running in a late touchdown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Report: Former Lions safety expected to sign with Pittsburgh Steelers

ALLEN PARK -- Andrew Adams, who was a safety for a cup of tea with the Detroit Lions, is expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Pro Football Network. Adams spent training camp and the preseason with the Lions in 2019. The 29-year-old safety signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after failing to make Detroit's initial 53-man roster that year. Adams then played 44 games over three seasons, appearing in four postseason games while Tampa Bay won its Super Bowl championship in 2020.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Detroit Lions loving early results from OC Ben Johnson's connection with Jared Goff

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes said he was "all in" and "jacked" to make Ben Johnson the team's offensive coordinator. Those glowing feelings haven't changed through the first training camp and preseason with Johnson running the offense. When he arrived here, Holmes said he first felt Johnson's presence while watching him coach the tight ends.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

