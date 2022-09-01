ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

No photos, please! J.Lo-level bridezillas now want total control over wedding content

By Jeanette Settembre
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IocMa_0hdqOatJ00

When Brooklynite Jenna Cardone got engaged last August, the 25-year-old nurse started mapping her wedding content strategy the very next day — naturally.

“Content has always been a priority for me,” said Cardone, who is planning a wedding ceremony where phones and cameras will be off-limits. “You can never be too careful with family members dying to be the first to post about something on Facebook to show off for people they haven’t seen in two decades,” she told The Post.

Instead of the usual free-for-all, Cardone will take a tightly curated approach. The social-savvy bride-to-be has already treated her bridesmaids to a PowerPoint presentation, detailing their roles as official creators on Cardone’s special day, next October. One bridesmaid will be charged with revealing the bride in hair and makeup on Instagram on the morning of the “NYC warehouse modern-chic” affair. Another will post a “first look” TikTok of the bride-to-be, set to the tune of Beyoncé’s “Freakum Dress.” And, after tying the knot, her maids have been tasked with making sure to capture a mix of photo and video from Cardone’s “first dance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJ3GQ_0hdqOatJ00
Jenna Cardone, 25, and her fiancé, Ryan Bliss, celebrating their engagement last August. No photos will be allowed at their ceremony, however. “You can never be too careful with family members dying to be the first to post about something on Facebook,” she said.
Courtesy of Cardone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKENl_0hdqOatJ00
The day after Cardone got engaged, she got to work on her wedding content strategy.
Courtesy of Jenna Cardone

Control-freaking over wedding content has long been associated with image-conscious celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who asked guests at their Georgia wedding last week to sign nondisclosure agreements (and fumed when footage from the elegant ceremony was leaked online ). Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Bock banned phones from her recent nuptials , later gushing over her guests “being present, engaged, and in it.” Peloton powerhouse Ally Love raised eyebrows over the strict social-posting schedule handed down at her wedding last year, a five-day affair at the Rosewood Mayakoba in Mexico. But, increasingly, less-famous brides and grooms are obsessing over how images from their nuptials trickle out to social media followers, uninvited quasi-friends and great aunts who don’t travel.

“Couples typically now are very conscious of what people are [putting] on social media,” said Raymond Bechard, a New York City-based wedding officiant, who told The Post he has recently been asked by some image-conscious brides to include a line in his speech asking guests to refrain from any photo taking or sharing during the ceremony. Bechard said he understands why.

“Perhaps someone has 100 guests at a wedding — that’s 100 chances for bad photos and videos to be posted at their wedding. This lasts forever, and they don’t want it out,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39K6xc_0hdqOatJ00
Control-freaking over wedding content has long been associated with image-conscious celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who asked guests at their Georgia wedding last week to sign nondisclosure agreements (and were upset when footage from the ceremony was leaked online).
OnTheJLO/John Russo

The content chokeholds are having an impact on the way businesses that rely on weddings conduct themselves. New York City-based luxury wedding planner Kate Edmonds, of Kate Edmonds Events , is finding it increasingly difficult to share her elegant work with prospective clients — because she can’t unless the bride does first. And Bridezillas are getting things in writing.

“I sign NDAs for my clients 40 to 50% of the time,” she told The Post.

Brides, many of them with considerable followings on TikTok and Instagram, say that control is crucial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNFqf_0hdqOatJ00
For Kate Turner, photos of her May wedding doubled as potentially lucrative content for her following of nearly 20,000 on Instagram.
Karen Wise Photography

For Manhattan-based lifestyle content curator Kate Turner, 28, photos of her May wedding doubled as potentially lucrative content for her following of nearly 20,000 on Instagram. A wedding photo wasn’t just a wedding snap, but a way to help make the micro-influencer more attractive to brands.

“I provided my photographer with a vision board. I was very strategic,” said Turner, who had her makeup artist double as a reel-maker breaking down her “first look” to share on Instagram.

When 39-year-old Manhattan-based content creator Bridget Bahl, co-founder of clothing brand The Bar, gets married in early 2023, she’ll have a professional TikToker on staff for the entire wedding weekend.

“I’m a Bridg-zilla,” Bahl quipped to The Post, noting that she had created a TikTok account in order to detail her wedding journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zI6ab_0hdqOatJ00
Bridget Bahl and her fiancé, Mike.
Dr. Michael Chiodo

Bahl plans to hold a Q&A session for her followers post-nuptials, and has seven episodes planned for her YouTube channel, giving behind-the-scenes details from the planning process, at the venue and her journey to finding the ultimate designer dress. Getting a wedding planner that understands her content vision was no easy feat.

“It sounds horrible, but I’m on my third wedding planner,” she said. “I didn’t settle for a husband — I’m not gonna settle for a planner.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
OK! Magazine

Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival

Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
Georgia State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy