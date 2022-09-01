Rick and Morty Season 6's opening just got revealed by adult swim. Every season of the beloved show gets a slight tweak to the intro. This one is no different as we see Rick and Summer in flight suits getting attacked by a massive sugar glider. Then things switch up to some sort of Sherlock Holmes parody featuring the titular duo. After that a strange Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade riff with a giant inflatable Rick. (Space Beth is there for that one, which is interesting considering how coy the staff was about her presence last season!). Things get classic Rick and Morty absurd when Morty is transformed into a pad of butter that's being rapidly melted. Part of the fun of these intro sequences is that some of this stuff will happen during the season's run and some of it is just fun gags that seemed like a good idea. It will be interesting to figure out which is which going forward. Check out the brand new opening for yourself down below.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO