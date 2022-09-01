ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Michigan State opens as nearly five-touchdown favorite vs. Akron

EAST LANSING – Michigan State went into its opener as a three-touchdown favorite over Western Michigan. It covered the spread by just half a point with a 22-point win. Now, it starts Week 2 favored by nearly five touchdowns against a different MAC opponent. The Spartans opened as 34-point...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s new transfers spark season-opening win

EAST LANSING – Following his first season as head coach at Michigan State, Mel Tucker overhauled the roster with transfers. The Spartans brought in 15 scholarship players from the portal looking to quickly rebound from a 2-5 record in the pandemic-altered 2020 season. With a lot of uncertainty about...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State QB Payton Thorne critical of own performance in season-opening win

EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes in Friday’s 35-13 season-opening win against Western Michigan. It was the fourth time since he took over as the starter last season he threw for four scores in a game, which ties him for second in program history and one off the single-game record. However, the redshirt junior was far from thrilled.
EAST LANSING, MI
Mel Tucker on Michigan State’s kicking and offensive line changes

EAST LANSING – For the first time in six years, Michigan State has a new starting kicker. Following the departure of five-year starter Matt Coghlin, true freshman Jack Stone won the job coming out of fall camp and made his debut as the No. 15 Spartans won 35-13 in the season opener against Western Michigan on Friday night in East Lansing.
EAST LANSING, MI
College Football World Gets Tricked By Fake Name

On Friday night, Michigan State defeated Western Michigan 35-13 in its season opener. Less than 24 hours later, the college football world was buzzing about one particular player on the Spartans. There's just one huge issue with the Michigan State player who's trending on Twitter this Saturday. His real name...
EAST LANSING, MI
Jacoby Windmon dazzles in 4-sack debut for Michigan State

EAST LANSING – A few weeks into Michigan State’s fall camp, Mel Tucker and the Spartans’ coaches came to a realization. UNLV transfer Jacoby Windmon had proved himself one of the team’s best, if not the single best, pass rusher. The problem was he was playing...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan tight end Erick All becomes a father hours before kickoff

ANN ARBOR -- Erick All helped Michigan start the 2022 football season with a victory on Saturday, but it won’t be what he remembers about Sep. 3. The senior tight end became a father at 7:30 a.m. ET, according to the Michigan radio broadcast. The Wolverines kicked off their season at noon against Colorado State, winning 51-7. All caught one pass for 22 yards in the blowout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker speaks on 2 key injuries for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State opened the season with a 35-13 win over Western Michigan. However, the Spartans didn’t leave the game without some injuries. Both S Xavier Henderson and LB Darius Snow dealt with injuries before the game was over. Henderson was seen in a boot on the sidelines, and Snow left the game early.
EAST LANSING, MI
High school football scores from Week 2, Friday night

Friday night of Week 2 of high school in Michigan is here, and we’re tracking every final score from around the state. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
MANCHESTER, MI
Faces in the Crowd: Josh Stiles

For half of his life, Josh Stiles has been working in construction. He got his start at the age of 16, working on homes at the career center in Jackson County, Michigan. And after moving to Marion in 2020 – along with his wife Erica, and their 7 kids – he’s continued his construction career with their family-owned company, Your Way Construction.
MARION, MI
MSUPD: Shot fired in East Lansing after football game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
EAST LANSING, MI

Community Policy