This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary BurgerTravel MavenMichigan State
Deer Walks Into Dollar General Store In MichiganKyle SchepperleyJackson, MI
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
MLive.com
Michigan State opens as nearly five-touchdown favorite vs. Akron
EAST LANSING – Michigan State went into its opener as a three-touchdown favorite over Western Michigan. It covered the spread by just half a point with a 22-point win. Now, it starts Week 2 favored by nearly five touchdowns against a different MAC opponent. The Spartans opened as 34-point...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s new transfers spark season-opening win
EAST LANSING – Following his first season as head coach at Michigan State, Mel Tucker overhauled the roster with transfers. The Spartans brought in 15 scholarship players from the portal looking to quickly rebound from a 2-5 record in the pandemic-altered 2020 season. With a lot of uncertainty about...
MLive.com
Michigan State QB Payton Thorne critical of own performance in season-opening win
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes in Friday’s 35-13 season-opening win against Western Michigan. It was the fourth time since he took over as the starter last season he threw for four scores in a game, which ties him for second in program history and one off the single-game record. However, the redshirt junior was far from thrilled.
Detroit Catholic Central’s big-play offense gives Davison no breathing room
DAVISON, MI – Shamrock see, Shamrock do. Detroit Catholic Central watched Davison score an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the game Friday night and the visiting Shamrocks figured, “why not us?”. DCC scored five touchdowns that covered at least 35 yards with three them going for...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on Michigan State’s kicking and offensive line changes
EAST LANSING – For the first time in six years, Michigan State has a new starting kicker. Following the departure of five-year starter Matt Coghlin, true freshman Jack Stone won the job coming out of fall camp and made his debut as the No. 15 Spartans won 35-13 in the season opener against Western Michigan on Friday night in East Lansing.
College Football World Gets Tricked By Fake Name
On Friday night, Michigan State defeated Western Michigan 35-13 in its season opener. Less than 24 hours later, the college football world was buzzing about one particular player on the Spartans. There's just one huge issue with the Michigan State player who's trending on Twitter this Saturday. His real name...
MLive.com
Jacoby Windmon dazzles in 4-sack debut for Michigan State
EAST LANSING – A few weeks into Michigan State’s fall camp, Mel Tucker and the Spartans’ coaches came to a realization. UNLV transfer Jacoby Windmon had proved himself one of the team’s best, if not the single best, pass rusher. The problem was he was playing...
MLive.com
Michigan tight end Erick All becomes a father hours before kickoff
ANN ARBOR -- Erick All helped Michigan start the 2022 football season with a victory on Saturday, but it won’t be what he remembers about Sep. 3. The senior tight end became a father at 7:30 a.m. ET, according to the Michigan radio broadcast. The Wolverines kicked off their season at noon against Colorado State, winning 51-7. All caught one pass for 22 yards in the blowout.
MLive.com
Here’s how the Top 50 in high school football in Michigan fared in Week 2
Here’s how the MLive Top 50 fared during Week 2 of the high school football season. 1. Belleville – beat Dearborn 49-22; will host Livonia Churchill Week 3.
MLive.com
Jayden Reed, Payton Thorne among 4 Michigan State players featured in new bobblehead series
EAST LANSING, MI -- Michigan State football is almost here. And while Mel Tucker and the real-life Spartans get set to take the field against Western Michigan on Friday night, fans can now have mini bobblehead versions of their favorite players at home. FOCO introduced four limited edition Michigan State...
MLive.com
No. 15 Michigan State pulls away for 35-13 season-opening win vs. Western Michigan
EAST LANSING – Year three of the Mel Tucker era at Michigan State got off to a successful start but it required withstanding a fight from Western Michigan. The No. 15 Spartans had an 18-point halftime lead cut to a one-possession game before pulling away late for a 35-13 win in Friday’s season opener in East Lansing.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara: 'I wasn't really expecting' JJ McCarthy to get Week 2 start
Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy remain locked in a battle for the starting quarterback role at Michigan. In Week 1, it was McNamara under center to start the game, but McCarthy will get a shot to start in Week 2. After the game, McNamara addressed Jim Harbaugh’s plan for the...
MLive.com
Early results encouraging for Michigan State’s maligned pass defense
EAST LANSING – The sight was all too familiar for Michigan State fans. A wide-open opposing tight end streaking over the middle. A coverage bust that allowed a 21-yard gain and eventually a score against a Spartans defense against that looked porous against the pass. But instead of a...
MLive.com
Warren De La Salle football swarms Muskegon for impressive 49-16 victory
SOUTHFIELD -- It is not hard to believe that Mason Muragin is a tough guy. With his 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame, Muragin is a senior defensive lineman for Warren De La Salle and is committed to play Big Ten football at Illinois next year. So when De La Salle’s offense lined...
MLive.com
Severity of injuries to Michigan State’s Xavier Henderson, Darius Snow remains unclear
EAST LANSING – Michigan State survived a scare to pull away late for a 35-13 season-opening win against Western Michigan on Friday night. However, concerns remain about the health of two key defensive players for the No. 15 Spartans following the win. Starting safety Xavier Henderson and starting linebacker...
MLive.com
Michigan’s next opponent, Hawaii, has been outscored 112-27 this season
Michigan rolled in its season opener on Saturday. The evidence suggests the Wolverines can do so again next week. Michigan will welcome a Hawaii team that is 0-2 after Saturday night’s blowout loss to Western Kentucky, 49-17. The Rainbow Warriors hosted Western Kentucky in a game that started at...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker speaks on 2 key injuries for Spartans
Mel Tucker and Michigan State opened the season with a 35-13 win over Western Michigan. However, the Spartans didn’t leave the game without some injuries. Both S Xavier Henderson and LB Darius Snow dealt with injuries before the game was over. Henderson was seen in a boot on the sidelines, and Snow left the game early.
MLive.com
High school football scores from Week 2, Friday night
Friday night of Week 2 of high school in Michigan is here, and we’re tracking every final score from around the state. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Faces in the Crowd: Josh Stiles
For half of his life, Josh Stiles has been working in construction. He got his start at the age of 16, working on homes at the career center in Jackson County, Michigan. And after moving to Marion in 2020 – along with his wife Erica, and their 7 kids – he’s continued his construction career with their family-owned company, Your Way Construction.
MSUPD: Shot fired in East Lansing after football game
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
