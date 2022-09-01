Read full article on original website
Olympiacos sign Marcelo following release from Real Madrid
Greek giants Olympiacos have announced the signing of Real Madrid legend Marcelo on a free transfer.
Frank Lampard hails 'incredible' Jordan Pickford performance in Merseyside derby
Everton manager Frank Lampard praised the performance of Jordan Pickford after his saves earned the Toffees a point in the Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool.
Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante left out of Chelsea squad to face Zagreb
Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante have been left out of the Chelsea squad to face Zagreb.
Arsenal on course to break WSL attendance record at north London derby
Arsenal are on course to set a new WSL attendance record, with over 40,000 tickets already sold for September's north London derby.
The top Premier League moments of the month - August 2022
The top ten Premier League moments from August 2022, ranked.
Armando Broja reacts to new Chelsea contract & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang competition
Armando Broja admits he is looking forward to competing with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Chelsea.
Reece James close to signing new Chelsea contract
Reece James is close to finalising a new long-term Chelsea contract.
Jurgen Klopp: No guarantees Darwin Nunez won't be sent off again
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had admitted that he can't guarantee Darwin Nunez won't see red again ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League
How Arsenal could line up against Manchester United in the Premier League.
Chelsea's head of international scouting leaves club
Chelsea have parted company with head of international scouting Scott MacLachlan after 11 years.
Amadou Onana sends VAR message after controversial Virgil van Dijk challenge
Amadou Onana sent a message to VAR after being caught by a high challenge from Virgil van Dijk.
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City: Player ratings as Bailey equaliser punishes Cityzens
A second half equaliser from Aston Villa through Leon Bailey condemned Man City to a second successive draw away from home in the Premier League.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea failed in £50m Lavia move; Arsenal's bid for Torres
The latest transfer rumours - including Chelsea's failed bid for Romeo Lavia and Arsenal making an offer for Ferran Torres.
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: Hosts denied by controversial VAR call
Newcastle United were denied all three points in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after Tyrick Mitchell's own goal was controversially ruled out by VAR.
Transfer rumours: Man City turned down Neymar; Man Utd's De Jong regret
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Neymar, Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Neves and more.
Thomas Tuchel delighted to be on right side of VAR in West Ham win
Thomas Tuchel reflects on a controversial VAR call in Chelsea's 2-1 win over West Ham.
Naby Keita left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad
Naby Keita has been left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Nantes 0-3 PSG: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires routine win
Match report from Nantes 0-3 Barcelona in Ligue 1.
Alisson admits Liverpool did not deserve to win Merseyside derby
Alisson reacts to Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Everton in Merseyside derby.
Bukayo Saka outlines how Arsenal hope to beat Man Utd
Bukayo Saka believes Arsenal must strike the right balance during their trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.
