Related
Olympiacos sign Marcelo following release from Real Madrid
Greek giants Olympiacos have announced the signing of Real Madrid legend Marcelo on a free transfer.
Frank Lampard hails 'incredible' Jordan Pickford performance in Merseyside derby
Everton manager Frank Lampard praised the performance of Jordan Pickford after his saves earned the Toffees a point in the Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool.
Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante left out of Chelsea squad to face Zagreb
Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante have been left out of the Chelsea squad to face Zagreb.
Arsenal on course to break WSL attendance record at north London derby
Arsenal are on course to set a new WSL attendance record, with over 40,000 tickets already sold for September's north London derby.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League
How Arsenal could line up against Manchester United in the Premier League.
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City: Player ratings as Bailey equaliser punishes Cityzens
A second half equaliser from Aston Villa through Leon Bailey condemned Man City to a second successive draw away from home in the Premier League.
Chelsea's head of international scouting leaves club
Chelsea have parted company with head of international scouting Scott MacLachlan after 11 years.
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Bournemouth: Cherries seal astonishing comeback win
Bournemouth engineered a remarkable second half turnaround to snatch all three points from Nottingham Forest in a 3-2 victory at the City Ground.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: Hosts denied by controversial VAR call
Newcastle United were denied all three points in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after Tyrick Mitchell's own goal was controversially ruled out by VAR.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea failed in £50m Lavia move; Arsenal's bid for Torres
The latest transfer rumours - including Chelsea's failed bid for Romeo Lavia and Arsenal making an offer for Ferran Torres.
Jurgen Klopp: No guarantees Darwin Nunez won't be sent off again
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had admitted that he can't guarantee Darwin Nunez won't see red again ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.
Alisson admits Liverpool did not deserve to win Merseyside derby
Alisson reacts to Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Everton in Merseyside derby.
Naby Keita left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad
Naby Keita has been left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Ben Chilwell inspires comeback off the bench
Match report and player ratings from Chelsea's Premier League meeting with West Ham.
Olivier Giroud never feared Rafael Leao would leave AC Milan for Chelsea
Olivier Ground insists that he was always confident Rafael Leao would remain an AC Milan player despite links with a move to Chelsea.
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as Merseyside derby ends goalless
Player ratings from the first Merseyside derby of the 2022/23 season between Everton and Liverpool.
Nuno Tavares: Arsenal loanee admits he wanted option to buy in Marseille deal
Nuno Tavares admits he wanted Marseille to have the option to buy him permanently from Arsenal.
Transfer rumours: Man City turned down Neymar; Man Utd's De Jong regret
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Neymar, Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Neves and more.
The top Premier League moments of the month - August 2022
The top ten Premier League moments from August 2022, ranked.
Every Premier League club's transfer window - ranked
Every Premier League club's transfer window, ranked on spend, net spend, incomings, outgoings and more.
