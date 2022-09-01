ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Meet Tom Hanks’ Blended Family With Wife Rita Wilson

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzEX6_0hdqN6ef00

Popular actor, Tom Hanks, has four children who have created names for themselves away from their father’s legacy. The Elvis star had his first two kids, Colin and Elizabeth Hanks, with Samantha Lewes, his ex-wife, while his last two children, Chet and Truman Hanks, are from his current marriage with Rita Wilson, whom he married 34 years ago.

The actor revealed how he cared for his children by trying to create an enabling environment that would help them thrive and live a normal life. “We were always able to separate the professional responsibilities from the private ones. There are times you have to be in public and times you shouldn’t be in public. When the kids were growing up, we protected that very, very specifically. Early on, when they’re little kids, you just try to be a guy who drives the carpool and is around as much as possible,” he recalled.

Colin Hanks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEE0M_0hdqN6ef00
20 April 2022 – Los Angeles, California – Colin Hanks. Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+ New Series “The Offer”. Photo Credit: Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Colin was born in 1977, before Tom and Samantha’s marriage. His interest in acting led him to drop out despite transferring from one school, Chapman University, to another, Loyola Marymount University. He revealed in an interview that his father’s achievement spurred his determination to focus on entertainment.

“I was fortunate enough in that there was someone else in my life that had done it, and it was a viable thing. It wasn’t some hair-brained—’It’ll never happen, kid, get over it’—kind of thing. There was someone that said, ‘If this is what you want to do, you can do it, but you have to really want to,’ and that was the only one real piece of advice my dad gave me,” Colin said.

He has acted in several movies and series like Get Over It, Whatever It Takes, The House Bunny, King King, Orange County, and more, although his most famous role is in Jumanji.

Elizabeth Hanks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SRitL_0hdqN6ef00
ImageCollect

However, Tom’s only daughter got into acting before deciding to stick with writing. Currently, she’s an author and a writer for several online publications. Her roles in Hollywood include Forrest Gump, Anchorage, and This World & The Next, which she produced.

Elizabeth shows unwavering support for her father, which is evident in her post after Tom received the reputable Cecil B. DeMille Award. “Team Hanks is proud. And I am proud and more than that lucky, to have a father who has taught me to always tell the truth, to move forward, that the hang is the best part of circus life and that to make art is a gift from the gods,” she wrote.

Chet Hanks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkHEt_0hdqN6ef00
Instagram

Unlike Colin, who looks up to Tom as his role model, Chet does otherwise. He claimed his father wasn’t there when he needed him. Like his siblings, he starred in some Hollywood roles, but he shifted his focus to hip-hop music.

For a while, he trended in the news for negative reasons. He claimed to be the family’s black sheep, revealed his stance against vaccines, and his addiction struggles. Sadly, Rita and Tom have cut him off financially because of his controversial nature.

Recently, he claims to be clean and attributes the effort to the birth of his daughter, Michaiah. “The best part of my year. The person who saved my life,” he posted alongside the photo of his daughter.

Truman Hanks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUlYL_0hdqN6ef00
09 February 2020 – Hollywood, California – Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson. 92nd Annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held at Hollywood & Highland Center. Photo Credit: A.M.P.A.S./AdMedia

Interestingly, Tom Hanks has a son who lives his life away from the camera. Despite his father and siblings’ popularity in the media world, the youngest and the most private of the four, Truman chose a life out of public view.

The 26-years-old Standford grad has worked on The Cloverfield Paradox, West Side Story, Black Widow, The Wrath of Man, and more.

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Dance Around With Their Grown Kids In Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'

Dance party for four! On August 13, Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a peek into her day-to-day life with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19.On Instagram, the actress, 52, shared a fun video that showed her dancing around with her eldest while her mini-me partnered up with Douglas.The fun clip shows the two pairs stepping around hand-in-hand and doing a few twirls, with all of them smiling from ear-to-ear. At one point, the mother-son duo kick things up a notch, while Carys declares she and Douglas, 77, "like to chill out." "Our family...
THEATER & DANCE
survivornet.com

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Wilson
Person
Colin Hanks
Person
Samantha Lewes
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Truman Hanks
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
SAVANNAH, GA
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Blended Family#Chet Hanks#Chapman University
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’

Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
DoYouRemember?

‘Incredible Hulk’ Star Bill Bixby Could Only Cope With His Impending Death Through Work

If you were to watch virtually any performance given by the late Bill Bixby, you’d feel an instant connection with him. There was just something he conveyed that felt genuine; that he was someone you could actually hang out with. Yet that warmth he projected was not necessarily reflected in who Bixby — the star of My Favorite Martian, The Courtship of Eddie’s Father and The Incredible Hulk, among others — was as a person. He was great in a social settings and was considered a good guy, but one-on-one he was more reserved. And when it came to the subject of death, it seems that his go-to response was to throw himself into work, whether that be acting or directing.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy