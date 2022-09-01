BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting out the day with slightly cooler temperatures! We are looking at mid to upper 60s for areas along and north of I-20. Temperatures are slightly warmer farther south in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It definitely feels nice when you step outside. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly clear sky. The active weather remains well to our south along the Gulf Coast where a stalled front is producing showers and storms in that region. Northeasterly winds today will help to bring slightly drier air into our area giving us mostly dry conditions. We are forecasting a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph. We will hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm late this afternoon and evening. The best chance for a stray shower or storm will likely occur southeast of Birmingham. Areas farther north and west will likely remain dry. Areas that have the best chance to see an isolated shower or storm today include Chilton, Shelby, Coosa, Talladega, and Clay counties. We have some high school football games this evening, and most of them should remain dry with temperatures cooling into the 70s. Today is the best chance to knock out errands and do things around the yard.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO