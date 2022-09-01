ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert for an isolated shower or storm Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting out the day with slightly cooler temperatures! We are looking at mid to upper 60s for areas along and north of I-20. Temperatures are slightly warmer farther south in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It definitely feels nice when you step outside. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly clear sky. The active weather remains well to our south along the Gulf Coast where a stalled front is producing showers and storms in that region. Northeasterly winds today will help to bring slightly drier air into our area giving us mostly dry conditions. We are forecasting a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph. We will hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm late this afternoon and evening. The best chance for a stray shower or storm will likely occur southeast of Birmingham. Areas farther north and west will likely remain dry. Areas that have the best chance to see an isolated shower or storm today include Chilton, Shelby, Coosa, Talladega, and Clay counties. We have some high school football games this evening, and most of them should remain dry with temperatures cooling into the 70s. Today is the best chance to knock out errands and do things around the yard.
FIRST ALERT: Drier Thursday before wet weather returns Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Storms have been moving into south Alabama this evening with just one lone thundershower holding on in east Alabama on our First Alert AccuTrack. Rain chances will fade away overnight thanks to the drier air that filtered in today under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will fall comfortably down into the 60s on Thursday morning. We start off tomorrow with some sunshine and skies will turn partly cloudy later in the day. Rain chances still low look for tomorrow with only a 30% coverage of a few pop-up showers and storms, especially east of I-65. Enjoy the drier interlude while it lasts... wetter weather looms on the horizon.
Crash cleared on I-459 NB in Bessemer area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. There are major delays on I-459 NB in the Bessemer area. I-459 NB near Exit 1, Eastern Valley Road is shutdown. There are also delays on the southbound side in the same area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
Overturned vehicle causing delays on I-20/59 SB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 near Ave I and 20th St. Ensley this morning. The left three lanes are all currently closed. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
Bogue’s Restaurant closes after 84 years in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A longtime employee of one popular Birmingham restaurant has confirmed that it has closed its doors for good. Ms. Ella Irby has confirmed that Bogue’s Restaurant has shut down after 84 years in business. The restaurant closed for the final time on September 4. So...
Blake Shelton bringing Back to the Honky Tonk tour to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Superstar entertainer Blake Shelton will return to the road in 2023 for his headlining Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, and he’s coming back to Birmingham. Tickets for the 18-date run will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 23. Shelton is coming...
UAB Blazers take on Liberty

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB football team hits the road for a Saturday night, September 10 matchup at Liberty. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CST on ESPN+. Both teams enter the game at 1-0 following UAB’s 59-0 victory over Alabama A&M and Liberty’s four overtime 29-27 win at Southern Miss.
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
Million Dollar Band not headed to Texas this weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - When you tune in to the Alabama-Texas game Saturday, you may notice one glaring absence, UA’s Million Dollar Band won’t be there. It’s hard to imagine an Alabama game without the sound and spirit of the Million Dollar Band. UA Athletics Department leaders...
Birmingham Police dealing with low staffing during spike in gun crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police announced a new initiative where officers pack the streets of high crime neighborhoods after a violent Labor Day weekend. When addressing recent crime on September 6, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond declined to say exactly how many officers the police department is down right now, only saying they are short. But, one former Assistant Police Chief for the department said it’s likely more than 100 officers.
Man killed in apartment on 17th Street N in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating another homicide. Officers said they got a call of a person shot before noon on Tuesday. Officers said a man was shot to death in an apartment in the 1400 block of 17th Street North. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old...
