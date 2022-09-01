ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Happy 904 Day Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the long weekend in full swing, Northeast Florida also has another reason to celebrate today, it’s 904 Day!. It’s time for Northeast Florida residents and visitors alike to celebrate all things local this Labor Day weekend, from one-of-a-kind shops and independent restaurants to attractions and destinations that contribute to Northeast Florida’s unique quality of life.
marinebusinessworld.com

Public Dock enhances Jacksonville Riverfront Park

The City of Jacksonville, Florida has the largest urban park system in the US. Enhancing its dynamic network of outdoor community spaces, the city is adding numerous docks along the St. Johns River for visiting boaters and water taxis. The new Post Street location in the historic Riverside neighborhood presented several engineering challenges that were easily overcome when the city chose a state-of-the-art SF Marina floating concrete dock array.
News4Jax.com

Find a fur-ever friend at Labor Day weekend free adoption event 🐾

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of animals in Duval County are looking for their fur-ever homes. The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are hoping to make that a reality this Labor Day Weekend. Tracey Hughes and her grandson, Kingston, found their newest family member -- 2-month-old...
News4Jax.com

Pickup truck backs into Westside house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
residentnews.net

Local Folks: Gordon and Kathy Meggison

Many know Gordon Meggison as artist and owner of Free Hand Studios. Many recognize the international influences in his work that come from his travels to faraway lands throughout Asia and Europe. Many have seen at least one of the paintings from one of his largest projects—murals on walls of 70 Olive Garden restaurants throughout major U.S. cities. Many have admired his paintings of the local region on display at a variety of prominent Jacksonville locales. But who is the man behind the brush?
News4Jax.com

FOP in Jacksonville endorses T.K. Waters for sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) announced in a Facebook post Friday evening its endorsement for T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff, stating that Waters is “the most qualified candidate to be the next sheriff.”. The police union said members voted over the past three days...
News4Jax.com

Family traumatized after escaping mobile home fire on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two adults and a “pediatric patient” were hospitalized Saturday morning after a mobile home fire on Jacksonville Westside, firefighters said. Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said firefighters were called to Vista Verde Street around 8:20 a.m. to the mobile home, which sustained significant damage in the fire.
Action News Jax

Jacksonville IKEA Hosts 4-Day Festival Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Labor Day weekend, Saturday 4 pm.m. to Monday at 2 p.m. IKEA Jacksonville will join with 52 IKEA U.S. locations and hundreds of IKEA Global locations to celebrate IKEA Festival weekend. Area customers are invited to kick off their Labor Day weekend with 4 days...
exoticspotter.com

Lamborghini Urus | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida

Credit goes to a friend who saw this at a wedding. The father of the bride, who owns the urus, gave his daughter a Wraith as her wedding gift. The dad also owns other exotics, like a Murcielago and a few Ferraris. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the...
First Coast News

First Coast News

