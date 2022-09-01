Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
New fast-casual restaurant coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Related
Jacksonville mayor Curry officially names Sunday 904 day, celebrating Northeast Florida small businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has officially declared Sunday 904 Day, a holiday marking the date where Northeast Florida's primary area code matches the date, September 4. The day has been unofficially marked as 904 Day for years. The holiday will celebrate local businesses, encouraging Northeast Florida...
Happy 904 Day Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the long weekend in full swing, Northeast Florida also has another reason to celebrate today, it’s 904 Day!. It’s time for Northeast Florida residents and visitors alike to celebrate all things local this Labor Day weekend, from one-of-a-kind shops and independent restaurants to attractions and destinations that contribute to Northeast Florida’s unique quality of life.
marinebusinessworld.com
Public Dock enhances Jacksonville Riverfront Park
The City of Jacksonville, Florida has the largest urban park system in the US. Enhancing its dynamic network of outdoor community spaces, the city is adding numerous docks along the St. Johns River for visiting boaters and water taxis. The new Post Street location in the historic Riverside neighborhood presented several engineering challenges that were easily overcome when the city chose a state-of-the-art SF Marina floating concrete dock array.
Jacksonville humane society offers free adoptions this labor day weekend
Jacksonville, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are teaming up to offer a free adoption event for the community during Labor Day weekend. The Jacksonville Humane Society will have more pets looking for homes than ever before on Saturday, September 3!. >>> STREAM...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville’s best home improvement exhibitors make way for Jax Fairgrounds this Labor Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Thousands are expected to attend the Jacksonville Home & Garden Show, which will host the area’s top home improvement exhibitors at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds Expo Center this Labor Day weekend, September 2 through the 5. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The show will...
First Coast News
Pet Tails: Meet Rumples!
This sweet and snuggly man is available for adoption at the Jacksonville Humane Society! He is 6-years-old and 71 lbs.
News4Jax.com
Welcome Assistant Chief Meteorologist David Heckard to Jacksonville and News4JAX!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We introduced the newest member of the News4JAX team to our 4 p.m. audience Friday. David Heckard is the new Assistant Chief Meteorologist, and he will join John, Richard, Mark and Danielle as a member of The Weather Authority team. David is AMS certified and got...
News4Jax.com
Find a fur-ever friend at Labor Day weekend free adoption event 🐾
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of animals in Duval County are looking for their fur-ever homes. The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are hoping to make that a reality this Labor Day Weekend. Tracey Hughes and her grandson, Kingston, found their newest family member -- 2-month-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Volunteers wanted to help keep Jacksonville's beaches, lakes and rivers clean
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Keep Jacksonville Beautiful Commission invites residents to join one of the world’s largest water protection efforts by contributing to the 2022 International Coastal Cleanup project. . On Saturday, September 17, volunteers can go to several locations in the city to remove...
News4Jax.com
Pickup truck backs into Westside house
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
residentnews.net
Local Folks: Gordon and Kathy Meggison
Many know Gordon Meggison as artist and owner of Free Hand Studios. Many recognize the international influences in his work that come from his travels to faraway lands throughout Asia and Europe. Many have seen at least one of the paintings from one of his largest projects—murals on walls of 70 Olive Garden restaurants throughout major U.S. cities. Many have admired his paintings of the local region on display at a variety of prominent Jacksonville locales. But who is the man behind the brush?
News4Jax.com
Naval Station Mayport hosts job fair at UNF for military members, families
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Military service members will have an opportunity to land a new job this week. Naval Station Mayport is hosting a job fair Wednesday. More than 90 businesses are looking for new employees this week. Active duty military members, veterans and even their spouses and family members...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Coast News
Highlights and smiles from the GMJ crew
Katie Jeffries put together a montage of good stuff! Infusing Jacksonville with good news is good to do.
Artemis I launch: Best places to watch from the Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NASA again will attempt to launch its Artemis I moon rocket this weekend from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the agency announced Tuesday. According to WFTV, the new two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. EDT Saturday, five days after complications forced NASA to scrub the initial launch attempt Monday morning.
News4Jax.com
FOP in Jacksonville endorses T.K. Waters for sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) announced in a Facebook post Friday evening its endorsement for T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff, stating that Waters is “the most qualified candidate to be the next sheriff.”. The police union said members voted over the past three days...
News4Jax.com
Family traumatized after escaping mobile home fire on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two adults and a “pediatric patient” were hospitalized Saturday morning after a mobile home fire on Jacksonville Westside, firefighters said. Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said firefighters were called to Vista Verde Street around 8:20 a.m. to the mobile home, which sustained significant damage in the fire.
Tips pouring in from the community on shooting death of Raines graduate, Rashaud Fields
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tips are pouring in from the community as investigators work to learn who shot and killed a high school athlete. Rashaud Fields was 18 years old when he was gunned down at a park on Jacksonville’s Northside. Field’s mother, Janice, says she wants the community...
Fundraiser set in honor of Jax Beach father who died after a pool accident
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The family of a Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner who recently died is raising money to benefit children suffering brain trauma. After being in a coma for over two months, Guy Boonsanong’s wife says she had to find a way to honor his life. “This...
Jacksonville IKEA Hosts 4-Day Festival Weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Labor Day weekend, Saturday 4 pm.m. to Monday at 2 p.m. IKEA Jacksonville will join with 52 IKEA U.S. locations and hundreds of IKEA Global locations to celebrate IKEA Festival weekend. Area customers are invited to kick off their Labor Day weekend with 4 days...
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Urus | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
Credit goes to a friend who saw this at a wedding. The father of the bride, who owns the urus, gave his daughter a Wraith as her wedding gift. The dad also owns other exotics, like a Murcielago and a few Ferraris. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 1