Jacksonville, FL

residentnews.net

City Council considers accessory dwelling units for housing relief

Thanks in part to soaring inflation and a spike in demand exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the rising cost of housing in Jacksonville has left many residents in a tight spot. According to a recent study from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University, the Jacksonville housing market...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
marinebusinessworld.com

Public Dock enhances Jacksonville Riverfront Park

The City of Jacksonville, Florida has the largest urban park system in the US. Enhancing its dynamic network of outdoor community spaces, the city is adding numerous docks along the St. Johns River for visiting boaters and water taxis. The new Post Street location in the historic Riverside neighborhood presented several engineering challenges that were easily overcome when the city chose a state-of-the-art SF Marina floating concrete dock array.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Report: Pace of rent increases is slowing

Renters can take a breath. The big rent increases seem to be slowing down. The Redfin national brokerage firm reports that while the pace of rent increases is moderating, gradual increases may be seen through the rest of the year. Nationally, monthly rents increased by 14% in July to a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Clay Electric hikes rates again, fifth increase in less than year

Clay Electric Cooperative has announced it will be raising rates for the fifth time in less than a year due to increases in the natural gas market. The higher cost will be reflected in the Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) on customers’ power bills. The additional amount each customer pays each month will vary based on how much electricity is used.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Two Orange Park apartments sell for a combined $17.5 million

Atlanta-based Sureste Property Group acquired two Orange Park apartment communities Aug. 29 for a total of $17.5 million, Clay County property records show. The apartments were sold by companies held by Greyson Capital Group of Troy, Michigan. The 70-unit Park Place apartments at 401 Loring Ave., sold for $9 million....
ORANGE PARK, FL
residentnews.net

Local Folks: Gordon and Kathy Meggison

Many know Gordon Meggison as artist and owner of Free Hand Studios. Many recognize the international influences in his work that come from his travels to faraway lands throughout Asia and Europe. Many have seen at least one of the paintings from one of his largest projects—murals on walls of 70 Olive Garden restaurants throughout major U.S. cities. Many have admired his paintings of the local region on display at a variety of prominent Jacksonville locales. But who is the man behind the brush?
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
