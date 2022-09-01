Read full article on original website
Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
New fast-casual restaurant coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
City Council considers accessory dwelling units for housing relief
Thanks in part to soaring inflation and a spike in demand exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the rising cost of housing in Jacksonville has left many residents in a tight spot. According to a recent study from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University, the Jacksonville housing market...
marinebusinessworld.com
Public Dock enhances Jacksonville Riverfront Park
The City of Jacksonville, Florida has the largest urban park system in the US. Enhancing its dynamic network of outdoor community spaces, the city is adding numerous docks along the St. Johns River for visiting boaters and water taxis. The new Post Street location in the historic Riverside neighborhood presented several engineering challenges that were easily overcome when the city chose a state-of-the-art SF Marina floating concrete dock array.
News4Jax.com
DCPS moves forward with 4 transformational new school projects funded by half-cent sales tax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The district is moving forward with four transformative new school projects across the city funded by the half-cent sales tax that was approved by Duval County voters in 2020. Among the projects is Jean Ribault High School, which will be receiving a brand-new school facility —...
Jacksonville mayor Curry officially names Sunday 904 day, celebrating Northeast Florida small businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has officially declared Sunday 904 Day, a holiday marking the date where Northeast Florida's primary area code matches the date, September 4. The day has been unofficially marked as 904 Day for years. The holiday will celebrate local businesses, encouraging Northeast Florida...
Daniel Davis, president and CEO of the JAX Chamber, files to run for mayor of Jacksonville in 2023
The president and CEO of the JAX Chamber has filed to run for mayor of Jacksonville in 2023, Duval County election records show. Daniel Davis has been president and CEO of the JAX Chamber since 2013, according to his bio on the JAX Chamber site. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Report: Pace of rent increases is slowing
Renters can take a breath. The big rent increases seem to be slowing down. The Redfin national brokerage firm reports that while the pace of rent increases is moderating, gradual increases may be seen through the rest of the year. Nationally, monthly rents increased by 14% in July to a...
Clay Electric hikes rates again, fifth increase in less than year
Clay Electric Cooperative has announced it will be raising rates for the fifth time in less than a year due to increases in the natural gas market. The higher cost will be reflected in the Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) on customers’ power bills. The additional amount each customer pays each month will vary based on how much electricity is used.
Yulee home buyer planned to move into new house last year; she's still waiting for the keys as company blames delays on supplies
YULEE, Fla. — One homeowner owner in Yulee was planning to move into her forever home late last year, but she says it's taken forever to move in. "There's so much that's not done," said Jessica. She only wanted us to use her first name. She says the process...
Industrial warehouses bigger than the Avenues Mall proposed for farmland in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The old community of Elkton is small. "It’s kind of the heart of agriculture in St. Johns County," Pat Hamilton said. He is a St. Johns County native. It’s mostly farmland, a couple of churches, some old Florida homes and a string on...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park Mall has history of incidents despite efforts by county leaders to repair reputation
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office closed the Orange Park Mall on Saturday evening due to “juvenile disturbances,” reigniting concerns over safety in the shopping center that has been open since 1975. The incident was one of a handful that News4JAX has covered...
News4Jax.com
Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office conducts post-primary election audit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County election officials on Friday double-checked primary election results to ensure that the count was accurate. An audit of the election count began at 1 p.m. at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office’s Election Center on Imeson Park Boulevard. How the post-primary election...
Artemis I launch: Best places to watch from the Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NASA again will attempt to launch its Artemis I moon rocket this weekend from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the agency announced Tuesday. According to WFTV, the new two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. EDT Saturday, five days after complications forced NASA to scrub the initial launch attempt Monday morning.
News4Jax.com
Judge kills Jacksonville Beach lifeguard referendum, calling language ‘deceptive and misleading’
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach voters won’t get to decide on the future of the Volunteer Life Saving Corps after a judge deemed a ballot statement for the November referendum was “deceptive and misleading.”. The VLSC had collected petition signatures for a ballot referendum related to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Two Orange Park apartments sell for a combined $17.5 million
Atlanta-based Sureste Property Group acquired two Orange Park apartment communities Aug. 29 for a total of $17.5 million, Clay County property records show. The apartments were sold by companies held by Greyson Capital Group of Troy, Michigan. The 70-unit Park Place apartments at 401 Loring Ave., sold for $9 million....
Restaurant Report: Holey Moley! Inspectors find dozens of live and dead roaches at local bagel shop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker reports every week on what inspectors discover at your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report. Becker paid a visit to Holey Moley Bagel Shop #2 on Baymeadows Road near Interstate 95. State inspectors found 24 live roaches, and...
residentnews.net
Local Folks: Gordon and Kathy Meggison
Many know Gordon Meggison as artist and owner of Free Hand Studios. Many recognize the international influences in his work that come from his travels to faraway lands throughout Asia and Europe. Many have seen at least one of the paintings from one of his largest projects—murals on walls of 70 Olive Garden restaurants throughout major U.S. cities. Many have admired his paintings of the local region on display at a variety of prominent Jacksonville locales. But who is the man behind the brush?
JEA lifts boil water advisory that impacted parts of Southside, Town Center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for the Sandalwood area after detecting E. coli in a raw water sample, days before. Two days of testing the water have produced clear results, according to a statement released on Sunday morning by the company. The boil...
San Marco drivers stuck waiting over an hour for trains stopped on tracks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New pictures show people climbing a train in the San Marco area that had been stopped on the tracks for almost an hour. A resident who Action News Jax spoke with says this happens on a daily basis in this area. He even says on some...
Fee that covers neighborhood pool could go up for Clay County homeowners; residents say pool gate has been locked for years
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Homeowners in a new Clay County neighborhood say for years they've been paying hundreds for amenities they don't have access to and now they could be paying even more. Half a dozen neighbors at Wilford Preserve turned to First Coast News for answers after learning...
Volunteers wanted to help keep Jacksonville's beaches, lakes and rivers clean
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Keep Jacksonville Beautiful Commission invites residents to join one of the world’s largest water protection efforts by contributing to the 2022 International Coastal Cleanup project. . On Saturday, September 17, volunteers can go to several locations in the city to remove...
