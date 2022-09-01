Read full article on original website
Lift weights five days a week if you want to get stronger but just push hard once a week if you want to get big muscles, study suggests
When it comes to getting stronger, how often you exercise is more important than how hard you push yourself. A study has found people see bigger gains in muscle strength if they spread their workouts over a week instead of cramming it into one day. Two groups did the exact...
Four minutes of small talk can reveal key personality traits, study says
Exchanging pleasantries can leave lasting impression and affect future social interactions, research suggests
studyfinds.org
How to build bigger biceps: A little exercise each day improves muscles more than one big weekly workout
JOONDALUP, Australia — Could the answer to getting builder muscles be quantity over quality? A new study finds just a little bit of exercise each day is better for the body than one intense workout session. Researchers from Australia and Japan have found that just doing a handful of...
News4Jax.com
Benefits of intuitive eating vs. dieting
With so many diets out there these days, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. But, Dr. Susan Albers, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic, said it doesn’t have to be that way and suggests switching to intuitive eating instead. “It is about making peace with food. It’s about learning how...
I earn up to $15,000 a month and I don’t have to talk to anyone – my side hustle after being $50,000 in debt
BEING playful could be profitable. Just ask social media sensation, Howie Melia. Howie sat down with marketing agency JamPrime to discuss how the social media star was able to go from college dropout to earning $15,000 per month. In 2012, the star was riddled with $50,000 worth of debt after...
MindBodyGreen
An Award-Winning PhD Explains Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends
The word "diet" can be triggering for many people given the context it's often discussed in—a restrictive, rigid, and less enjoyable way of consuming food. However, eating for your well-being has an entirely different ring to it, and it may encourage better, more sustainable habits.
Healthline
Your 5-Minute Read on Maintaining Healthy Energy Metabolism
Living life requires that you maintain solid energy levels. We all want to feel good and refreshed to tackle our days. But hectic lifestyles and stressful situations can make it tough to maintain consistent energy levels throughout the day. Sponsored by Integrative Therapeutics, a science-based supplement company, we’ll provide you...
boxrox.com
Abs 101 – The Best Step by Step Six Pack Plan (Targets every Area)
Welcome to the best step by step six pack plan. This guide from Jeff at Athlean X will help you to improve your abs and build a six pack. “If you want to get abs then this is the video you need to watch. Here I will break down for you everything you need to know about getting a six pack fast and how to construct your ab workouts in order to waste no time in doing so. It starts with the anatomy of the abdominal muscles and realizing that a complete core is not just the abs. You need to hit a few other key muscles if you want to get your core to look the best it can.”
boxrox.com
Easy Tips for Bigger Shoulders Fast
Check out 3 easy tips for bigger shoulders fast. Shoulders are an essential muscle group in the body. Weak shoulders will hinder your ability to perform most upper body exercises. Men, in particular, usually desire strong shoulders as it helps aesthetically to achieve a V-shape look. The Buff Dudes came...
boxrox.com
How to Lose Stubborn Belly Fat in 3 Steps (and How Long it Takes)
These three tips from Jeremy Ethier will help you out on your quest. “When it comes to how to lose stubborn belly fat, the first step is something that most of you are probably familiar with but is hands down the most crucial step. Because to lose fat from anywhere, you need to be in a calorie deficit.
GNC's Chief Nutrition Officer Rachel Jones On How To Best Use Creatine To Support Your Workout – Exclusive
Registered dietitian and Chief Nutrition Officer at GNC Rachel Jones shared the best way to use creatine supplements to enhance your workout activities.
Are Chin-Ups Or Pull-Ups A Better Back Exercise?
Chin-ups and pull-ups are both great for building strength in your upper body. But which is better for targeting your back muscles? Read on to find out.
Fitness Is a Frame of Mind
Some of us folks living with HIV thrive on exercise. Our running, walking, gym, yoga or other routines are an integral part of our daily wellness, and we just don’t feel right if we go more than a few days without them. And that’s great!. The mountain of...
boxrox.com
8 Best Bodyweight Exercises
Add these best Bodyweight Exercises into your training. Jeff from Athlean X has chosen his 8 favourites. Check them out. “With so many bodyweight exercises to choose from, picking the 8 best was certainly a challenge. That said, in this video I show you the 8 best bodyweight exercises you can do and how you can cover all the major muscles in your body with them.”
MindBodyGreen
Where To Save & Splurge On Skin Care, From A Cosmetic Chemist
Caring for your skin is essential, as it is your body's largest organ. That being said, most people don't wish to spend a pretty penny on every single item—especially if their lineup consists of more than a few products. (And at the end of the day, no product can replace the simple act of taking care of yourself.)
Is there any benefit to doing yoga in bed?
A physical therapist breaks down why you should consider doing yoga in bed
boxrox.com
How to Get Stronger Without Getting Bigger
Discover how to get stronger without getting bigger by following the advices from Adam Sinicki. Sinicki is known online as “The Bioneer.” He is a health and fitness writer, a personal trainer and has gathered almost half a million subscribers on his YouTube Channel. He knows that some...
MedicalXpress
Small lifestyle changes that make a big difference
While many modern-day ailments can be linked to unhealthy lifestyle choices, changing those choices can be a challenge. It may seem overwhelming or useless to even try. But Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, recommends approaching lifestyle changes in the same way you would learn a musical instrument or teach a child math: one step at a time.
boxrox.com
Proven Ways to Get a Six-Pack
For both men and women, a flat strong belly is synonymous with being fit and healthy. Check out these 3 proven ways to get a six-pack and begin your best healthy version of yourself. These proven ways to get a six-pack were first shared by Dr. Mike Diamonds. Dr. Mike...
boxrox.com
Best Workout Split for Maximum Muscle Gains
You have probably seen countless workout programs online and wondered which one to choose. Is there a best workout split for maximum muscle gains? Find out below. When it comes to training for building muscle, your workout program has to be on point. A healthy eating habit is the foundation of any goal when it comes to getting fitter and stronger, but a workout split program will get you that extra advantage to reach your goals.
