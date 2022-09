Ranking the best Kansas high school football players from Wichita area by position

With the 2022 Kansas high school football season set to begin on Friday, Varsity Kansas has compiled a list to recognize many of the top players from teams in the Wichita area.

After receiving feedback from coaches and leaning on all-class and all-league recognition from last season, Varsity Kansas has selected 20 of the top quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, linemen and defensive backs, 25 of the top linebackers and five of the top kickers to highlight 150 of the best prospects in the Wichita area.

Note: All lists are sorted in alphabetical order.

20 quarterbacks to watch

Hunter Alvord, McPherson senior

D.J. Dingle, Wichita Heights senior

Wesley Fair, Collegiate senior

Hudson Ferralez, Hesston junior

Nolan Freund, Kingman senior

Tyler Fugarino, Clearwater senior

Jayce Glasper, Wichita Northwest junior

Dylan Hamilton, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Tyner Horn, Goddard Eisenhower senior

Avery Johnson, Maize senior

Gavin Kiser, Augusta junior

Nic Lange, Hutchinson senior

Jack Lanning, Marion junior

Garrett Maltbie, Canton-Galva senior

DaeOnte Mitchell, Wichita East junior

Keiondre Smith, Caldwell senior

Wyatt Spexarth, Andale senior

Brady Strausz, Andover senior

Gabe Welch, Arkansas City senior

Brock Zerger, Derby senior

20 running backs to watch

Justice Autry, Smoky Valley senior

Nolan Bevan, Valley Center senior

Daeshaun Carter, Maize senior

Austin Clark, Chaparral senior

Dylan Edwards, Derby senior

Omari Elias, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Jaytin Gumm, McPherson senior

Carter Helm, Kingman junior

Derek Hubbard, Derby junior

Noah Khokhar, Hutchinson senior

Creyo Koop, West Elk sophomore

Brayden Kunz, Conway Springs junior

Braxton Lafferty, Little River senior

Cody Parthemer, Andale senior

Carson Phelps, Collegiate senior

L.J. Phillips, Wichita Northwest senior

Gage Prosser, Andale junior

John Randle Jr., Wichita Heights senior

Caleb Sanger, Hutchinson Trinity senior

Cencere Thompson, Wichita Northwest junior

20 receivers to watch

Will Anciaux, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

Tate Blasi, Bishop Carroll senior

Noah Bruce, Andale senior

Harrison Brunk, Inman senior

Cadon Clark, Arkansas City senior

Bryce Cohoon, Maize senior

Sammy Dresie, Maize South junior

Sam Entz, Remington senior

Isaac Klug, Newton senior

Michael Lopez, Wichita Northwest junior

Jaden Mitchell, Collegiate senior

Caiden Neal, Wichita South senior

Tucker Pelnar, McPherson senior

L.T. Robinson, Wichita East junior

Trevon Rose, Derby senior

Ty Smith, Circle senior

Justin Stephens, Maize senior

Jackson Swartz, Chaparral senior

Cooper Tabor, Andover Central senior

Ashton and M.J. White, Wichita East juniors

20 offensive linemen to watch

Brett Black, Collegiate senior

Austin Bryant, Winfield senior

Carson Gates, Chaparral senior

Sammy Christians, Hutchinson senior

Ayden Giltner, Goddard senior

Luke Hillman, Garden Plain senior

Justin Holt, Smoky Valley senior

Wyatt Jackson, Derby senior

Jack Kraus, Andale senior

Jacob Lamb, Wichita Northwest senior

Max Masem, Newton senior

Nate Purkey, Goddard Eisenhower senior

Hank Purvis, Bishop Carroll junior

Bryan Regier, Buhler senior

Dylen Slusser, Augusta senior

Joe Thomson, Arkansas City junior

Mason Thrush, Maize senior

Drake Van Scoyoc, Pratt senior

Rodolfo Vargas, Remington senior

Zane Zoglmann, Conway Springs senior

20 defensive linemen to watch

Kaiden Abasolo, Mulvane junior

Sam Becker, McPherson senior

Kelby Eck, Andale senior

Jake Fischer, Kingman senior

Walt Gray, Bishop Carroll senior

Kolby Hebb, Bluestem senior

Mason Hopper, Derby junior

Cade Howell, Conway Springs sophomore

Riley Marx, Andale senior

Conner McVicker, McPherson senior

Jonah Meyer, Andale senior

Caden Miranda, Maize senior

Gavin Patton, Buhler senior

B.J. Redic, Andover senior

Bradyn Rodriguez, Hutchinson senior

Caden Ross, Wichita Northwest senior

Samuel Same, Derby senior

Christian Snipes, Andover senior

Louis Traglia, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

Bronx Wood, Rose Hill senior

25 linebackers to watch

Javyn Alexander, McPherson junior

Wyatt Bahm, Arkansas City senior

Roman Boden, Derby senior

Cameron Bowyer, Valley Center senior

Christian Brown, Sedgwick senior

Eli Brunk, Inman senior

Ty Cash, Clearwater senior

Hudson Ditgen, Cheney senior

Sam Duling, Bishop Carroll senior

Nathan Fury, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

Conner Gagnon, Collegiate senior

Aiden Guy, Chaparral senior

Jordan Hartman, Andover senior

Conner Neill, Maize South senior

Connor Padgett, Maize senior

Jake Proctor, Hesston senior

Jalen Rice, El Dorado senior

Kade Sheldon, Derby senior

Christian Sicard, Campus senior

Dayontay Standifer, Wichita East junior

Grant Stephens, Little River senior

Jack Voth, Cheney junior

Koen Werner, Sedgwick junior

Miles Wash, Derby senior

Isaiah Yehudah, Wichita Heights senior

20 defensive backs to watch

Avrey Albright, Kingman senior

Demaria’e Baker, Derby junior

Matthew Eddy, Buhler senior

Jack Francis, Chaparral senior

Conner Harnden, Argonia-Attica senior

Tanner Heckel, Inman junior

Cody Hughbanks, Maize senior

McKinley Joynes, Maize senior

Johnny Martinez, Pratt senior

Kaden McDaniel, Augusta senior

Luke McLaughlin, Rose Hill senior

Carson Middleton, Cheney senior

Julien Myers, Mulvane senior

Tegan Orth, Andale senior

Malachi Rogers, Wellington senior

Luke Schroeder, McPherson senior

Ashton Sell, Goddard junior

Marcus Terry, Augusta senior

Jake Wiens, Goessel senior

Omari Wishom, Wichita East junior

5 kickers to watch

Teagan Cobb, Rose Hill senior

Colin Hershberger, Newton senior

Jeffrey Neill, Buhler junior

Sam Parks, Maize South junior

Isaac Saye, Andover Central senior