LG Electronics launches NFT platform that lets users buy and sell digital artwork
The announcement comes roughly eight months after LG Electronics said at its press conference that it plans to incorporate NFT features into its smart TV. The platform is now available in the U.S. only to those with LG TV running webOS 5.0 or later and is accessible directly from the home screen.
Google lets the Parler app back into the Play Store
Google removed Parler in January of last year over concerns that content on the app incited violence during the Capitol attack. While Parler agreed to scan for hate speech and clean up some posts on the iOS version of the app to get back in Apple’s App Store, the Android version of Parler never made a return to Android’s official app marketplace. While it wasn’t officially offered on the mobile operating system, the Android version of Parler remained available on the app’s website for direct download, an option not available for iOS apps.
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
Samsung says customer data stolen in July data breach
In a brief notice, Samsung said it discovered the security incident in late-July and that an “unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s U.S. systems.” The company said it determined customer data was compromised on August 4. Samsung said Social Security numbers and credit card...
It’s not just you: The freemium bar is shifting
Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. No time for freebies?. Oh, how things have changed. You are already used to reading this on The...
How the upcoming Ethereum Merge could change crypto’s rewards, costs and reputation
It’s a long-awaited systemwide upgrade that experts say will reduce the blockchain’s energy consumption by about 99% by switching its transaction verification system away from “proof-of-work,” which relies on crypto “miners” using massive amounts of computing power to validate transactions. After the Merge, Ethereum...
India plans to speed up testing and safety approvals for electronic devices
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the country’s nodal agency responsible for setting quality and safety standards, has considered a pilot project to do away with the existing sequential testing model and deploy parallel testing for electronic devices in the South Asian market. As reported by Reuters, the BIS...
TechCrunch+ roundup: Fighting fundraising fears, XaaS CS strategy, the ‘collapse’ of VC
Pre-COVID, most journeys started with a shipwide safety drill where passengers assembled, donned life vests and learned what to do in an emergency. The ocean has an average depth of 2.3 miles, yet these rehearsals were always a calm affair. You’re starting a vacation; what could possibly go wrong?
Brex’s departing CRO explains his decision to join Founders Fund
Hey, hey — this will be a slightly abbreviated version of this newsletter, as Monday the 5th is a holiday here in the U.S. and news was a bit slower than normal last week. But there ain’t no rest for the weary, so here we go!. On Friday’s...
SkorLife gives control of credit data back to Indonesian consumers
AC Ventures participated in the round, which also included Saison Capital and angel investors like all the founders of OneCard; Advance.ai’s Jefferson Chan; KoinWorks’ Will Arifin of KoinWorks; Lummo’s Krishnan Menon; Evermos’ Arip Tirta of Evermos; Qoala’s Harshet Lunani; Init-6’s Willy Arifin; Lummo’s Krishnan Menon; Evermos’ Arip Tirta; Qoala’s Harshet Lunani; Init-6’s Achmad Zaky; and executives from Northstar Group, Stripe, Google, Boston Consulting Group, Gojek and CreditKarma.
Y Creator, Y Competition
YC had its biggest news in years this week: Garry Tan will be the new president and CEO of the organization, starting January 2023. Tan co-founded and helped scale Initialized Capital to a venture firm that now manages over $3.2 billion in assets. All the while, he’s always had roots in YC, both as a former partner at the organization.
Indian agency searches fintech Paytm, Razorpay and Cashfree offices in Chinese loan apps probe
The Enforcement Directorate said its searches at high-profile Indian firms and businesses controlled by Chinese personnel were prompted by 18 complaints made to the Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru. The complaints alleged the businesses’ involvement in “extortion and harassment of the public who had availed small amount of loans through the mobile apps.”
2-for-1 sale on TC Sessions: Crypto passes!
One general admission Launch pass typically costs $199, but our Labor Day sale gets you two Launch passes for the price of one — that’s just $99.50* each!. What’s in store for you once you take advantage of this amazing offer? Expect to connect and engage with the leading founders, investors, engineers and other bold risk takers across the blockchain, crypto, DeFi and web3 ecosystems. You’ll find a double fistful of awesome early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor, gutsy VCs looking for a rising star, and members of the press chasing the next big crypto stories.
Tesla hiring ‘high-volume’ recruiters in Quebec
A job posting by the global battery-electric brand seeks “an extraordinary recruiter” with “strong business acumen, a passion for their craft, and a genuine commitment to providing an unforgettable candidate experience.”. CEO Elon Musk said during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in August that the company could eventually...
Yes, your 5-year financial projections are going to be wrong. You need them anyway
VCs understand as well as you do that you can’t predict the future. Hell, that isn’t just true for companies at the pre-seed stage; if founders could predict the future, there wouldn’t be so much nervousness around IPOs. But it’s worth keeping in mind that your investors...
The weakest link: Charting supply chain risk in an era of globalization
Working with suppliers in or near unstable countries creates significant risk for companies, as business continuity grows ever more uncertain as risk increases. That holds true for a supplier’s own supply chain (what we call “subsuppliers”) as well. For most companies, it’s impossible to identify all the subcontractors and subsuppliers they’re connected with across multiple degrees of separation.
Netflix’s cheaper ad tier could arrive earlier than expected
Netflix and Disney+ have been racing to roll out a cheaper ad-supported plan as the two streaming giants look for ways to make a profit and appeal to more money-conscious subscribers. Sources told Variety that Netflix plans to launch in multiple countries, including the United States, U.K., Canada, France and Germany. Disney+ will initially launch in the U.S. in 2022 before expanding to international markets the following year.
Later Cam brings the nostalgia of analog photography to your smartphone
The idea is simple: Users can pick a “disposable camera” style in the Later Cam app through the “Digital Disposable” mode, then take up to 27 photos. Like an old-school camera, you don’t get to see previews after snapping or edit those images. However, users will have the option to use the old-school or full-screen viewfinder (as shown in the image below) and can switch between different lenses or turn the flash on and off.
