Chicago, IL

Donald Bradley
4d ago

What about the homeless people sleeping under viaducts and along side of expressway between trees in Chicago, where's the greetings with open arms for them Tutor The Turtle and Fred Flintstone i guess they don't count as human beings .🤔 Go figure just saying.

Illini Guy
4d ago

Lightfoot is probably the biggest racist there is and has destroyed this city single-handedly. Maybe she should keep her yapper shut and start worrying about her problems here at home. There are vets in the street and other homeless she needs to worry about first.

Howard Sibert
4d ago

so we are now adding to our state unemployment and we will be supporting more people on welfare. Thank you Chicago and Thank you mayor Littlefoot I didn't know what to do with the little bit of money that I receive on my check. well I know littlefoots days are numbered.

NBC Chicago

As More Asylum-Seekers Arrive From Texas, Chicago Pledges Support

Less than a week after Texas bussed a group of asylum-seekers to Chicago in a program that has sparked much controversy, an additional 50 arrived in the city Sunday. The asylum-seekers were dropped off around 4:15 p.m. at Chicago's Union Station, which is one of the destinations Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's has designated as "sanctuary cities." The others include Washington, D.C. and New York.
CHICAGO, IL
ourquadcities.com

Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments

November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Monarch Migration: What to Know as Butterflies Fly Through Chicago This Month

Across the next few weeks, waves of monarch butterflies will flutter through Chicago, as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter. For the best locations to spot the butterflies and how long they could stay in the Chicago area, chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Doug Taron shared the latest details.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: The great ‘Ball of Confusion’ keeps rolling

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/03/2022): John Kass & Jeff Carlin discuss the news of the week on this episode including a foreboding primetime address from President Joe Biden, Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s interesting words for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and ‘Ball of Confusion’ that is modern politics. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

E. Coli Outbreak Extends to New York and Kentucky

An E. coli outbreak centered in the Midwest has expanded to New York state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak was previously reported in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. New York and Kentucky joined the list Friday with one case in each state. The CDC...
MICHIGAN STATE
homesteadmuseum.blog

“Bigger & Blacker”: Two Prominent African-Americans in TIME Magazine, 2 September 1929

Given how dominant whites were in America at the time, it is quite surprising to find that, in the 2 September 1929 edition of the weekly national news magazine, TIME, which is the featured artifact from the Museum’s holdings for this post, there are two articles that highlight a pair of African-Americans in the worlds of politics and film. The former was Chicago’s Oscar De Priest, the only Black member of Congress, a name that would likely be more familiar, if at all, to readers, while the latter was actor Nina Mae McKinney, featured for her role in the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film “Hallelujah” though virtually a forgotten name today.
CHICAGO, IL
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
PLANetizen

Austin in the Top Five for Out-Migration

Britny Eubank reports for KVUE that Austin’s migration trends have shifted in the outward direction after years of waves of new arrivals from other cities and states. “The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city in the U.S. when it comes to outward migration, or people moving out of the city. The top three cities for outward migration were Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; and Chicago,” writes Eubank.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Some States Could Tax Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That's because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still paying down student loans could owe taxes on as much as $10,000 or even $20,000 that was taken off their bill. In Mississippi, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arkansas and North Carolina, forgiven student loans will be subject to state income taxes unless they change their laws to conform with a federal tax exemption for student loans, according to a tally by the Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC Chicago

La Salle

Authorities say two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office says in a posting on Facebook that first responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion outside LaSalle, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, The sheriff’s office says the identities of the two people have not been released, and...
LASALLE, IL
Comments / 0

Community Policy