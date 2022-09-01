ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Palatka shooting

There is a heavy police presence in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, following a deadly shooting. Credit: Atyia Collins.
PALATKA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Industry
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Industry
First Coast News

Doctor advises people to take latest COVID booster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The fight against COVID continues. On Thursday night the CDC approved the rollout of new booster vaccines created by Pfizer and Moderna, which will target the Omicron strain. Millions of Americans already rolled up their sleeves for shots, and some even received boosters. So what's different about the latest booster?
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Shooting in New Town near Checkers by Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries near near the Checkers by Kings Road and Rushing Street in New Town, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is reporting a shooting in the same location. JSO detectives are on scene and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jea
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business
First Coast News

Shooting in Oceanway, suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man was shot in Oceanway on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant B. L. Barnes said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Barnes said an adult male suspect is in custody and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police search for missing woman last seen in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for help locating 24-year-old Emily Ann Sheridan, who was last seen on Thursday evening. Sheridan was last seen around 7 p.m. near 6th Avenue North and 8th Street in Jacksonville Beach, police said. She was last seen wearing a red striped shirt with leggings. Sheridan has red hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’4” tall.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy