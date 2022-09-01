ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TechCrunch

India plans to speed up testing and safety approvals for electronic devices

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the country’s nodal agency responsible for setting quality and safety standards, has considered a pilot project to do away with the existing sequential testing model and deploy parallel testing for electronic devices in the South Asian market. As reported by Reuters, the BIS...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Early-bird pricing returns for a Disrupt Labor Day flash sale

Right now and through Tuesday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, you can buy a Disrupt pass and pocket significant savings. There’s so much to see, do and learn at Disrupt. Here are just two main-stage sessions you can enjoy, and be sure to peruse the full event agenda to see what other startup excitement awaits you.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

Samsung says customer data stolen in July data breach

In a brief notice, Samsung said it discovered the security incident in late-July and that an “unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s U.S. systems.” The company said it determined customer data was compromised on August 4. Samsung said Social Security numbers and credit card...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

The weakest link: Charting supply chain risk in an era of globalization

Working with suppliers in or near unstable countries creates significant risk for companies, as business continuity grows ever more uncertain as risk increases. That holds true for a supplier’s own supply chain (what we call “subsuppliers”) as well. For most companies, it’s impossible to identify all the subcontractors and subsuppliers they’re connected with across multiple degrees of separation.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

2-for-1 sale on TC Sessions: Crypto passes!

One general admission Launch pass typically costs $199, but our Labor Day sale gets you two Launch passes for the price of one — that’s just $99.50* each!. What’s in store for you once you take advantage of this amazing offer? Expect to connect and engage with the leading founders, investors, engineers and other bold risk takers across the blockchain, crypto, DeFi and web3 ecosystems. You’ll find a double fistful of awesome early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor, gutsy VCs looking for a rising star, and members of the press chasing the next big crypto stories.
MIAMI, FL
TechCrunch

In leaked memo, Aurora CEO weighs spinouts, layoffs and acquisitions against sale to big tech

The ideas, all aimed at shoring up its cash position and extending its runway in tough market conditions, were laid out in an internal memo first reported by Bloomberg and also viewed by TechCrunch. The internal memo, which was intended for the board ahead of its August 3 meeting, was mistakenly sent to all Aurora employees, which today numbers around 1,600 people.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Tesla hiring ‘high-volume’ recruiters in Quebec

A job posting by the global battery-electric brand seeks “an extraordinary recruiter” with “strong business acumen, a passion for their craft, and a genuine commitment to providing an unforgettable candidate experience.”. CEO Elon Musk said during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in August that the company could eventually...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Tracking cybersecurity investment during the venture downturn

Cybersecurity stocks have given back some gains this year; they are not immune from market repricing. But at the same time, the cohort is taking on less water. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. We’re curious if the...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

How tech giants are responding to the growing green card backlog

The plea was, of course, self-serving — Amazon topped the list of companies applying for green cards in 2019 with 1,500 applications, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. But it did serve to spotlight that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) — the agency responsible for issuing green cards — is barreling toward a failure to adjudicate tens of thousands of applications before a September 30 deadline.
IMMIGRATION
TechCrunch

SkorLife gives control of credit data back to Indonesian consumers

AC Ventures participated in the round, which also included Saison Capital and angel investors like all the founders of OneCard; Advance.ai’s Jefferson Chan; KoinWorks’ Will Arifin of KoinWorks; Lummo’s Krishnan Menon; Evermos’ Arip Tirta of Evermos; Qoala’s Harshet Lunani; Init-6’s Willy Arifin; Lummo’s Krishnan Menon; Evermos’ Arip Tirta; Qoala’s Harshet Lunani; Init-6’s Achmad Zaky; and executives from Northstar Group, Stripe, Google, Boston Consulting Group, Gojek and CreditKarma.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Inside Tencent’s ambition to create a Triple A console game

In the past two years, Tencent has significantly expanded the footprint of two of its most successful gaming studios, TiMi Studios and Lightspeed Studios, around the world, hiring local executives to run these overseas outposts. To get a glimpse of how Tencent is managing its international gaming branches and what...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Y Creator, Y Competition

YC had its biggest news in years this week: Garry Tan will be the new president and CEO of the organization, starting January 2023. Tan co-founded and helped scale Initialized Capital to a venture firm that now manages over $3.2 billion in assets. All the while, he’s always had roots in YC, both as a former partner at the organization.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

ChromeOS is testing keyboard controls for Android games

The company said that it’s simulating touch controls through keyboard presses to map touchscreen controls to a desktop system. It also insisted that developers should implement keyboard controls in their games so they would work better on Chromebooks without a touchscreen. “By translating key presses into simulated touch events,...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

We Reali don’t know when real estate will get Better

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This was a Live Week, meaning that Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann recorded the show on Twitter Spaces, hanging out with a bunch of the Equity family. Good times were had! We also disclosed that we are recording live at Disrupt this year! Yes, so come hang out as we tape the show on opening day, full of coffee and enthusiasm.
REAL ESTATE
TechCrunch

It’s not just you: The freemium bar is shifting

Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. No time for freebies?. Oh, how things have changed. You are already used to reading this on The...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

An action plan for founders fundraising in fintech’s choppy waters

That’s not true any longer. The collapse in valuations on the public market has been extreme. A significant number of the biggest fintech companies to go public in the last couple of years are now worth less than the money they’d raised. And that drop in confidence has now permeated to all stages of the market.
