KCRG.com
Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok after rolling her SUV on a county road Sunday night. It happened around 9:34 p.m. Sunday night at E Urbana Road and Blue Creek Road. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Dezstanee Brown had been traveling east on E Urbana Road close to Blue Creek Road when she lost control of her vehicle and went into the south ditch, where the vehicle rolled before coming to a rest on its top. Center Point Ambulance transported Brown to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
KCRG.com
