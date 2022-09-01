ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Power Book II" Actor, Gianni Paolo, Speaks Out About Joseph Sikora Ignoring Him On Stage

The "Power" franchise has become one of the most popular shows on television. What originally started in 2014 and lasted nearly six years has now evolved into three different series. "Power Book II: Ghost," "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," and "Power Book IV: Force" may all be focused on different backgrounds, but they have still managed to keep viewers engaged.
thesource.com

CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father

Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
105.5 The Fan

Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch

Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
HipHopDX.com

Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo

Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
rolling out

DMX died last year, clueless Stacey Dash just found out; Twitter pounces

Clueless star Stacey Dash is being pummeled on social media after admitting on TikTok that she just found out the legendary rapper DMX died more than a year ago. DMX transitioned at age 50 on April 9, 2021, as confirmed by his family. News of DMX’s drug overdose in his home and eventual death weeks later was widely reported. The fact that the 55-year-old actress just learned of this has subjected her to even more national scorn.
