Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
hotnewhiphop.com
"Power Book II" Actor, Gianni Paolo, Speaks Out About Joseph Sikora Ignoring Him On Stage
The "Power" franchise has become one of the most popular shows on television. What originally started in 2014 and lasted nearly six years has now evolved into three different series. "Power Book II: Ghost," "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," and "Power Book IV: Force" may all be focused on different backgrounds, but they have still managed to keep viewers engaged.
thesource.com
‘Power Book II’ Stars Gianni Paolo and Michael Rainey Jr. Reveal Mo’Nique Settled Floyd Mayweather
In case you missed it, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather are friends again. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent told Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy that the two mega-millionaires were able to push their issues aside after. TMZ caught up with a couple of 50’s Power Book II stars who have additional details.
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: 50 Cent Replaced T.I. With Method Man Because of Beef, According to Cast
Method Man stars in 'Power Book II: Ghost,' executive produced by 50 Cent. Some of the show's cast revealed that T.I. was originally up for the role, but 50 ultimately chose Method Man because of beef he had with T.I.
Steve Harvey Says Kelis Messed Up A Potential Business Deal By Complaining About Beyoncé Sampling Her
Steve Harvey addressed the feud between Kelis and Beyoncé surrounding the brief “Milkshake” sample that has since been pulled from Bey’s new Renaissance album, on his radio show. “I don’t even understand,” Harvey said in response to Kelis’ issue with unknowingly being included on the album....
thesource.com
CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father
Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
TLC Singer Chili Sparked Dating Rumors When Spotted With Actor Matthew Lawrence
According to Radar Online, TLC member Chilli (actual name Rozonda Thomas) and actor Matthew Lawrence have the rumor mill going after the pair was recently spotted on a beach together in Hawaii. Lawrence is currently going through a divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar Online reports. Paparazzi snapped photos...
Did Aaliyah Have Any Kids? Her Pregnancy With R. Kelly, Explained
Singer Aaliyah (born Aaliyah Dana Haughton) not only revolutionized R&B music in the ‘90s with her fresh sound, but she also left her mark in the fashion world. Nicknamed the "Princess of R&B," her trademark baggy pants and oversized shirt reminded women that you don’t always have to wear a dress to look good.
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
Ari Fletcher Reveals Breakup With Moneybagg Yo After Tweeting She’s Paid And Single
Ari Fletcher shared on Twitter that she is a single woman. She and Moneybagg Yo had been dating since 2019.
HipHopDX.com
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo
Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
Vita Stepped Away From Music After Leaving Murder Inc. — See Where She Is Now
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Murder Inc. dominated hip-hop and pop culture. During its heyday, fans compared Irv Gotti’s label to other booming companies like Bad Boy Records and 50 Cent’s label, G-Unit. Throughout Murder Inc's success, it created stars out of artists such as Ja...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
DMX died last year, clueless Stacey Dash just found out; Twitter pounces
Clueless star Stacey Dash is being pummeled on social media after admitting on TikTok that she just found out the legendary rapper DMX died more than a year ago. DMX transitioned at age 50 on April 9, 2021, as confirmed by his family. News of DMX’s drug overdose in his home and eventual death weeks later was widely reported. The fact that the 55-year-old actress just learned of this has subjected her to even more national scorn.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
HipHopDX.com
Trae Tha Truth Caught Kicking & Punching Z-Ro In Newly Surfaced Video
Houston, TX – Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro were involved in an altercation earlier this week, and in a newly surfaced video Trae can be seen kicking and punching his cousin and former ABN partner. In the new clip shared by TMZ on Friday (September 2), Trae Tha Truth...
toofab.com
50 Cent Claims Beyonce Confronted Him In Defense of Jay-Z: 'I Was Like, 'Oh S---'
"And I'm like, 'Wait, what is you doing?'" Beyonce Knowles has definitely got her husband Jay-Z's back, this according to 50 Cent -- who claims he was confronted by Bey in defense of her man. During an interview on The Breakfast Club on Friday, the rapper said she "jumped out"...
