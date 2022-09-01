ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

Drug-related overdoses and deaths decrease in QAC

By By QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY DRUG FREE COALITION Special to the Bay Times Record Observer
To date, during the 2022 calendar year in Queen Anne’s County, there have been 21 drug overdoses, with four overdoses resulting in death. The Queen Anne’s County Drug Free Coalition, who works cooperatively with local law enforcement agencies to track and monitor overdoses and deaths related to drug use, reports that the most recent overdose data, although disheartening, is a marked decrease over prior years.

The Coalition’s efforts to address drug abuse began nearly two decades under the lead of Kathy Wright. Today Wright shares co-chair with Warren Wright.

