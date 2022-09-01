Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
NCMP Swimmers Stay Undefeated, Two Pella Athletes Contributing to Varsity
The NCMP Aquagirls won the Grinnell Invite last week, defeating Indianola, Grinnell, and Vinton-Shellsburg, starting the season with a 7-0 record. Pella swimmer Maylei Ruggles placed 2nd in the 50 yard freestyle (26.47 seconds), 4th on the 500 yard freestyle (6:26.45), and on the 2nd place 200 yard medley relay (28.52 leg of 1:59.89 total) and 400 yard freestyle relay (58.73 leg of 3:58.38 total).
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Volleyball Splits Matches At Atlantic
The class 4A #10 Knoxville Volleyball Squad split its four matches going 2-2 at the Atlantic Invitational on Saturday. The Panthers started the day by defeating class 1A #14 Council Bluffs St. Albert in two sets 21/19 and 21/16. Knoxville lost the middle two matches to Treynor in two sets 21/15, and 21/16 and to Grandview Christian 21/15, and 21/14 before rebounding over the host Trojans in two sets 21/12 and 21/15. Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the girls have become in tune with each other to the point, they are self coaching, and talking about things in the huddle that Keitges would have.
kniakrls.com
Central Women’s Golf 2nd at Norse-Kohawk Invitational, Men’s Golf 7th at Transylvania Fall Invitational
Central’s Underwood Sizzles with Women’s Golf Record. Holing a 20-foot putt to cap a birdie-birdie finish, Central College’s Delaney Underwood scorched Dike’s Fox Ridge Golf Course Sunday with a school-record 3-under-par 69 to take medalist honors at the 36-hole Norse-Kohawk Invitational. Underwood topped her career-best score...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Cross Country Wins Urbandale Invitational, Boys Third
The Indianola girls cross country team won their second meet this week, this time taking first place at the Urbandale Invitational scoring 40 team points, while the boys took home a third place finish. Gracie Foster again had a stellar finish, earning a 2nd place spot, while the Indians had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Simpson Sports Saturday Results
The Simpson Storm women’s athletics programs had multiple teams in action Saturday. The Storm women’s soccer team fell 4-1 to St. Catherine’s, the women’s tennis team fell to Truman 7-2, and the volleyball squad went 1-1 on the day taking down Ripon 3-1 and falling to Whitewater 3-0. Find full results below.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Football Dominates Panorama 61-3
The Class 1A #9 ranked Pella Christian football team ran all over the city of Panora Friday night, as they steamrolled Panorama 61-3 in a game heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Panthers actually got the scoring started in the game by nailing a 42-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead, but it would be all Eagles the rest of the way. Pella Christian got 64-yard touchdown runs on their first two offensive plays of the game from running back Benny Schirz and quarterback Isaac Kacmarynski. Kacmarynski then extended the 1st quarter lead to 21-3 with a 45-yard rushing score. Once again mirroring the yardage, Peyton Ritzert got in on the score action with a 45-yard touchdown. Kacmarynski added a third rushing touchdown, with a 41-yard quarterback keeper midway through the second quarter, before Benny Schirz closed out the half with a 74-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles up 42-3.
kniakrls.com
Newton Trips Up PCM 27-13 in Football
The PCM Mustangs hung around but couldn’t quite pull off a win against the Newton Cardinals Friday night in Monroe. Newton topped the Mustangs in their home opener 27-13. The win by Newton put the Cardinals at 2-0 overall while the Mustangs fall to 1-1 for the season. Newton...
kniakrls.com
Tulip City Cross Country Teams All Place 2nd at Dutch Invitational
The four Tulip City cross country teams all placed runner-up in their respective divisions at the Pella Dutch Cross Country Invitational held Saturday morning at Central College. Pella’s #3 in 3A boys and #5 girls were both narrow 2nd place team finishers to #2 North Polk and #17 ADM respectively...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Pella Football Team Frustrated by Comets
An early drive with promise turned into trouble and the Pella football team was never able to answer as they fell to North Polk 24-7, as heard live on the KRLS2 stream Friday. The first series of plays for the Dutch after the opening kickoff seemed promising as they drove 75 yards down field into the red zone, only for a tipped pass to turn into a Comets interceptions. North Polk would score eight plays later with relative ease, and as Pella started their second drive with momentum, a fumble in their own territory set up the home team for another score, and a 14-0 deficit hung on the board until a field goal as the half expired turned it into a three score lead.
kniakrls.com
Central Football Kicks Off 2022 Season Today
Another chapter in the storied history of the Central College football team begins today in Pella. The 14th-ranked Dutch will open the 2022 season at home against St. Olaf. The two teams squared off in Minnesota one year ago, and Central’s 46-27 victory was a springboard to a record-setting 12-1 season that stretched all the way to the national quarterfinals.
kniakrls.com
Ketchum’s Passing, Red Zone Defense Lead Central FB to Victory
Brady Ketchum threw four touchdown passes and the Central College defense bent but didn’t break in a 44-13 season opening victory over St. Olaf (MN) Saturday afternoon at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium in Pella in a game head live on 92.1 KRLS. After a three-and-out on their first...
kniakrls.com
Central Cross Country Teams Cruise to Wins at Home Invitational on Friday
The Central College men’s cross country team took five of the first six spots, while the women’s team collected seven of the top 10 finished, as both teams cruised to easy wins in the Central Dutch Invitational Friday evening. The Central men’s team finished with 19 points, followed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Football Friday Night Feature – Week Two – Run for Ryan
There are injuries that many athletes endure but ultimately come back from — it’s an accepted part of the games and competitions we all enjoy, but this summer, the Pella Christian community learned about perspective on life itself and how it was shown in the harshest of ways. Andrew Schneider shares the story about Eagles’ “Warrior” Ryan Natelborg on this week’s Football Friday Night feature.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Cross Country Sweeps Buxton Invitational, Volleyball Sweeps in Wisconsin Trip
The Simpson Storm men’s and women’s cross country teams swept the Buxton Invitational Friday evening in their season opener, while the Storm volleyball squad went 2-0 in Wisconsin to begin their campaign. The Storm men were led by three top five finishes, with Spencer Moon in 2nd, Andrew...
kniakrls.com
Trojans Opens New Stadium with a Win over Interstate-35
The Pleasantville Trojans football team opened the gates to the new Pleasantville Stadium, with a big 27-14 win over Interstate-35 on Friday night. After stumbling out of the gates last week at Lynnville-Sully, Pleasantville bounced back to avenge their 2021 loss to the Roadrunners. Trojans head coach Mack Jorth knew that after last week his team would need to be better in all areas of the game to compete with Interstate-35, and his team responded by ending Interstate-35’s four-year winning streak in the series.
kniakrls.com
Football Friday Night Player Profile – Week 2 – Landon Hochstein, Norwalk
Norwalk quarterback Landon Hochstein couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season in Week 1 at Pella last Friday. The senior signal caller completed all but three of his 23 passes, throwing for 315 yards and four touchdowns while adding 69 yards and one TD on the ground as the Warriors beat the Dutch 44-20. In this week’s Football Friday Night Player Profile, Hochstein and Norwalk coach Paul Patterson talk about Hochstein’s development at QB, the Warriors’ depth at receiver and the team’s potential for the 2022 season.
kniakrls.com
Pella FFA Hosting Tractor Ride
The Pella FFA is bringing back an annual tradition this month. The annual tractor ride will be held on Saturday, September 17th, with up to 50 tractor drivers and 20 hay rack riders participating. All proceeds benefit the Gary Van Kooten Memorial Tractor Restoration Project. Registration begins on the 17th at 9 a.m., with the ride from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting at the Career Academy of Pella. Several stops are scheduled, including the Sully Locker, LJ Maasdam’s Wagon Wheel Sculpture, Zip’N in Lynnville, Peoria Christian School, and back to Pella. Registration costs $40 for the first 50 tractors, with half price for current and incoming FFA members — and $15 to ride a hay rack, with children 7 and under riding for free. Those with questions should contact Luke Van Essen at lukevane23@pellaschools.org or Jacob Bowers at 319-361-8154.
kniakrls.com
Knights of Columbus 24th Annual Campaign Wrapped Up with Telethon
The Knights of Columbus in Pella wrapped up the 24th Annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities with their 3rd annual telethon event last week. Several performers and interviews with those impacted by the fundraiser gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Members of the local Knights of Columbus group were calling on businesses and other individuals to raise money for the Pella and Pella Christian Special Education departments, Christian Opportunity Center, 818 Forward with Faith, and the Iowa Special Olympics. Michael Fries says the telethon has grown to include many who benefit from the annual campaign — and this year, raised just over $30,000.
kniakrls.com
Natelborgs Thankful for Community Support
A Pella Christian family living in Prairie City is thankful for the ongoing support after a devastating injury impacted one of their own. The Natelborgs are appreciative of the many ways both communities have supported Ryan, a junior at Pella Christian Grade School, who was a state-qualifying cross country and track athlete last year. Ryan severely injured his spine in a swimming accident in July, and since then, several efforts have been underway to help in his long road to recovery. Hear more about his story with this feature and from Ryan himself during the KNIA/KRLS Radio Sports Page on Sept. 7th and 8th. A GoFundMe is available here, and PCM/Pella Christian football game next Friday will have opportunities to support the Natelborgs. Both teams are asking everyone from both fanbases to bring $1 (or more) or a gift card. There will be volunteers at the gate to collect donations. Handwritten notes are also encouraged as Ryan appreciates the messages.
kniakrls.com
Thomalu Elliott
Mass of Christian Burial for Thomalu Elliott, 69, of Melcher-Dallas, will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Melcher-Dallas. A luncheon will be held following the service and then interment will be at the Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Family will receive friends on Monday, September 5, 2022, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Melcher-Dallas. Memorials in Thomalu’s name will be designated to some of her passions and may be made in care of her family.
Comments / 0