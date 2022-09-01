Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The 6 best AMD CPUs of all time
AMD has a long history, and after the recent launch of Ryzen 7000 processors, we decided it was time to look back. The company has a storied history filled with many highs, but equally as many lows. Although AMD is well known for its graphics, it only started selling GPUs...
Digital Trends
Labor Day gaming PC deals: Get a new rig from $600
If you missed out on the great deals of Prime Day and don’t want to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday, there are some great Labor Day gaming PC deals to find, which is pretty sweet. Not only that, but you can also check out our Best Buy Labor Day sale and Walmart Labor Day sale for some other alternatives so you can make an informed choice. We also suggest you look at our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop to help you pick the best PC parts for your needs. Let’s dive on into the Labor Day gaming PC sales!
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 with a 512GB SSD is $500 off in the Labor Day laptop sales
If you’ve been looking through our list of best laptop brands, you may be somewhat familiar with the XPS series from Dell since they’re very thin and surprisingly well-specced and at the same level as the Macbook Pros. Well, if you’ve wanted to pick one up, you’re in luck, because there’s a great Labor Day sale from Dell on the Dell XPS 13, bringing it down to $950 from $1,450, a pretty substantial discount.
Digital Trends
Acer Swift 3 OLED review: an OLED laptop under $1,000
“The Acer Swift 3 OLED comes with a spectacular display and impressive performance.”. Acer has been slow to jump on the OLED laptop bandwagon. But finally, the company has brought an OLED panel to its popular midrange 14-inch laptop, the Swift 3. This is more than just the standard Acer...
Digital Trends
How using these prototype XR glasses sold me on mixed reality gaming
I was skeptical about the idea of gaming on XR glasses, to say the least. I had questions swirling in my head about how I would use them, why I would use them, and cynical answers to both. But all those questions faded into the background when I got a...
Digital Trends
New Tales from the Borderlands brings Metal Gear Solid nods, figurine battles
Tales from the Borderlands is considered by many to be one of the best stories crafted by the no-longer-defunct Telltale Games. It’s mix of humor, action, and surprising amount of heart left a strong impression with players. Now, the series returns with New Tales from the Borderlands, an all new interactive narrative game.
Digital Trends
Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 (45mm) review: Big, bold, and brilliant
Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 (45mm) “The 45mm Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 is solid and luxurious, makes a bold statement on your wrist, and has great battery life and performance.”. Pros. Big and bold design. Choice of luxurious materials. More than two-day battery. Sharp screen and unique watch faces.
Digital Trends
The OnePlus 10T is the right OnePlus phone at the wrong time
The OnePlus 10T is an oddly positioned smartphone, to say the least. It contradicts OnePlus’ recent stride toward premium offerings with devices such as the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro. Instead, it appears to shoulder the same “never settle” spirit that OnePlus was once famous for, being geared toward users who demand unbeatable performance but who can compromise on the cosmetic or camera fronts.
Digital Trends
Treblab’s Z7 Pro takes its inspiration from Sony, but its price from Walmart
Treblab’s Z7 Pro takes its inspiration from Sony, but its price from Walmart. “Travel-friendly noise-canceling cans for way less than the big brands.”. Sony’s WH-1000XM3 and XM4 were our top choices for wireless headphones for over three years. And even now that Sony has the superb WH-1000XM5, we still find ourselves recommending the XM3 and XM4 simply because they’re still great, and yet more affordable than Sony’s new flagship. But is it possible to spend even less, and still get an XM3/XM4 experience? You may never have heard of Treblab, but one look at its Z7 Pro noise-canceling headphones should be enough to convince you that it has made it its mission to answer that question with a resounding “yes.”
Digital Trends
Hisense U8H mini-LED TV review: a budget videophile’s dream
Hisense once again has shattered my expectations. The Hisense U8H is the company’s first mini-LED television. Since I’d yet to be impressed with any TV brand’s first attempt at the next-gen LED backlighting tech, I figured I already had good reason to temper my expectations. Add to that the fact that Hisense’s TV’s haven’t historically produced what I’d call “accurate” picture quality — at least not without considerable tweaking — and I thought I had enough experience to suggest I knew the U8H before I’d unboxed it.
