Lexington, KY

UK offers first class of 2025 player. And other top Kentucky basketball recruiting links.

By Cameron Drummond
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

For the first time, a player in the class of 2025 has publicly revealed a scholarship offer from John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Darryn Peterson , who plays in the same EYBL program as current star recruits Aaron Bradshaw, DJ Wagner and Mackenzie Mgbako, was revealed to have a scholarship offer from the Cats on Tuesday morning via a Twitter post.

Peterson is ranked as the No. 4 player in his class by both ESPN and Rivals.

Listed by Rivals as being 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, Peterson has basketball in his bloodlines.

His father, Darryl, played at the University of Akron and is one of the top scorers in that school’s history.

As for Darryn, he now has more than 20 scholarship offers including from the likes of Alabama, Baylor, Illinois, Indiana and Texas.

What is known about his game?

Travis Graf, a national recruiting analyst for Rivals, described him as “an advanced shot creator and maker (that) can get scorching hot at the drop of a hat. He plays at a nice pace and has a terrific feel for the game on the offensive end. The five-star guard’s craftiness and pace are that of an upperclassman.”

The announcement of the scholarship offer also reflects the trend of Calipari giving offers to players at earlier stages of their prep careers.

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

